Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Q2: Not At This Price (Rating Downgrade)

From Growth to Value profile picture
From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It's 10 years ago Satya Nadella took over from Steve Ballmer at the helm of Microsoft Corporation.
  • He guided the company through a remarkable turnaround to the biggest company on earth, giving investors a 10x return on their stock.
  • We analyze the Microsoft Corporation results that were announced on Tuesday.
  • Generative AI, Azure, and GitHub are driving growth and improving productivity, with potential for further expansion.
  • I show several 2-step reverse valuation models that seem to indicate Microsoft is overvalued, although it also depends on what you want as a return rate.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Introduction

Exactly 10 years ago, Satya Nadella took over at the helm of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from Steve Ballmer, and the company completely changed from a tech laggard on its way to becoming the new IBM (

Potential Multibaggers focuses on stocks that have the potential to go up 10x or more over the next decade.

Potential Multibaggers is for long-term investors who want to fill their portfolio with potentially life-changing returns and have the patience and equanimity to hold through volatility.

We focus on long-term fundamentals, not short-term noise. 

Go from market noise to clarity and start the free trial now!

        This article was written by

        From Growth to Value profile picture
        From Growth to Value
        32.6K Followers

        From Growth To Value is an individual investor with a long-term perspective. He targets high-quality disruptive businesses who have early multibagger potential. His rigorous research process provides him and his readers conviction in these companies.

        He invests personally in the ideas he shares and leads the investing group Potential Multibaggers. Features of the service include: best buy list, access to his personal portfolio and watchlist, 5+ articles of individual stock coverage, weekly review regular webinars, overall quality scores, and a vibrant chat for discussions. Learn more.

        Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, NET, DDOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

        Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

        Recommended For You

        Comments (1)

        T
        TPizback
        Today, 12:27 PM
        Comments (1.21K)
        A leading technology company in a sector that will continue to contribute to drive growth in all sectors is probably a safe bet to invest in, especially taking advantage of the latest profit taking dip.
        Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

        About MSFT Stock

        SymbolLast Price% Chg
        Market Cap
        PE
        Yield (TTM)
        Rev Growth (YoY)
        Short Interest
        Prev. Close
        Compare to Peers

        More on MSFT

        Related Stocks

        SymbolLast Price% Chg
        MSFT
        		--
        MSFT:CA
        		--
        Compare

        Trending Analysis

        Trending News

        To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
        Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
        If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.