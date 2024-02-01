shaunl

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a sell, as C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHRW) growth outlook was not great due to decreased freight demand and excess capacity, which led to soft transportation rates. I am reiterating my sell rating for CHRW as I remain negative about the near-term outlook, especially with the economy still weak and the Red Sea dispute potentially becoming a bigger problem.

Financials/Valuation

CHRW ended FY23 with a 28% decline in sales to $17.6 billion, which was in line with my growth expectations. However, earnings came in way below expectations at $325 million vs. my expectation of $410 million. On a quarterly basis, 4Q23 saw gross revenue of $4.22 billion and EPS of $0.50, which is drastically poor when compared to consensus ($0.80) and 4Q22 ($1.06).

Based on author's own math

I think any investors that are bullish on CHRW today must be ready for the potential downside. I previously expected a recovery in FY24 (3% growth), as I thought the economy should recover and did not expect the Red Sea (started on October 23) dispute to snowball into such a big thing. Unfortunately, the economic situation remains difficult and uncertain (even the Fed decided to push out the rate cut decision), and the Red Sea situation is now a significant headwind to ocean freight volume. As such, I have adjusted my growth outlook and margin expectations downward to be flattish vs. FY23. The implicated assumption that I made here is that 1H24 will continue to see a weak demand environment and 2H24 will see a possible recovery as the Fed cuts rates and the Red Sea situation gets resolved (hopefully). The negative in 1H24 should be offset by the positive in 2H24. The problem in modeling CHRW is what valuation it should trade at given the uncertainty. For one, I don't think it should trade at a premium to its historical average, given the outlook. I laid out 3 possible scenarios: reversion to mean at 19.4x, de-rate to -1 standard deviation, and de-rate recent low of 13.3x. In all of these scenarios, the downside is huge relative to the current share price.

Comments

The core reason-a weak outlook-for my sell rating previously remains a challenge for FY24. Management noted that there have been no significant changes in freight demand, so freight conditions stayed soft in 4Q23. Furthermore, there is also no visibility as to when we will see a positive inflection in this cycle. While I think that the improvements in AGP (adjusted gross profit) per business were positive through 4Q23 on a monthly basis (-24%, -20%, and 13% in October, November, and December), I don't think these calls for celebration as it is still down double digits, which indicates a very challenging environment. The continued downward trend in TL volumes-a decline of 1.5% in 4Q23-is cause for concern and further evidence that demand is still low.

We have a history of giving you expense guidance across the business. So we give you personnel, SG&A, CapEx, depreciation, and amortization tax rate, but we don't give AGP. And that's really because of the volatility that we all experience in this business and the difficulty in predicting the macro demand and capacity elements that drive the pricing there. So we've tried to stay away from that. Source: 4Q23 earnings

CHRW forwarding revenue also continued to show weakness as gross revenues declined by 30%, which management attributed to soft demand and an abundance of capacity. Note that these reasons have been cited for the past few quarters, suggesting no improvements at all. Although there were some positive signs in Ocean shipments, which grew 4% y/y, but it was not enough to overcome the pressure from the decline in AGP per shipment of 20.5%. Looking ahead for ocean shipments, I believe the outlook remains very uncertain, and based on the publicly available information, it is a very gloomy one. The main culprit for this outlook is the ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea and Panama Canal. Because of the increased transit interruptions and vessel rerouting caused by this situation, transit times have been extended, putting a strain on global ocean capacity. According to management, the impact has been most noticeable on the lane connecting Asia and Europe, although other lanes have also begun to feel the effects. Management anticipates that capacity will continue to be a concern and spot rates will stay elevated through Chinese New Year as a result of the dramatic increase in ocean rates in Q1 on several lanes, especially those connecting Asia to Europe and North America. The bullish take here is that CHRW will be able to take advantage of the elevated spot rate. However, my take is that this is overall negative for CHRW, as I expect volume declines to outweigh price increases. The reality is that businesses will have to pass on the high spot rates to buyers and consumers who are not in the best conditions to spend more. For business customers, they have to deal with the high cost of capital and an uncertain economic environment that forces them to hoard cash in case the worst happens. For consumers, sticky inflation continues to eat into savings. Any price increase will simply cause buyers to consume less. As such, this elevated pricing might be good for the very near term, but if the situation persists for an extended period, CHRW is going to suffer. The only solution to this, aside from the resolution of the disputes, is for the capacity to come back online, which is somewhat of a double-edged sword in my opinion. More capacity in the region solves the existing problem, but it could exacerbate the supply-demand situation, which is negative for the medium term.

Michael Castagnetto's appointment as President of CHRW's NAST segment and the expected retirement of Mike Zechmeister, CFO of CHRW, adds another layer of uncertainty:

Investors are likely to be more conservative in their estimates as there is little clarity into Michael's strategy or how he would manage the segment. This results in conservative estimates or upgrades, which is an overhang on the stock valuation or sentiment. With Michael becoming president and Mike leaving, the major positions of the company (CEO/CFO/President of NAST) now have less/than two years of experience in the company. It makes it hard to gauge the accuracy of management's guidance given the lack of a track record.

Risk & Conclusion

If the economy goes into a major recession, we can rest assured that any potential for recovery will be pushed out into 2025 or 2026. In the meantime, fundamentals will continue to deteriorate, and the near-term outlook will remain gloomy. As a result, there will be little support for the valuation to stay at current levels as investors are unlikely to take any risk.

In conclusion, I maintain my sell rating for CHRW due to persistent challenges in the near-term outlook. Importantly, the economic conditions remain difficult, with the Federal deferring rate cuts. The ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea and Panama Canal add further uncertainty to the outlook, impacting ocean shipments and elevating spot rates. Additionally, management changes introduce a layer of uncertainty.