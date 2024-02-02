The Pyramid Portfolio: 16 New Dividend Stocks To Potentially Beat The Market

Rouzes

Introduction

I get article requests almost daily, for which I am very thankful, as I am truly blessed to have very engaging readers!

One of the most frequent requests is to cover the pyramid strategy again.

Last year, on March 3, I wrote my first article on this strategy, which helped me to structure my portfolio containing almost every penny of my net worth.

Seeking Alpha

The portfolio, which featured 12 stocks yielding, on average, 3.2%, has returned 9.8% since January 2023. The S&P 500 returned 28% since then, mainly because of its massive exposure to the Magnificent 7.

Since 2005, the 12-stock portfolio has returned 15.5% per year, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 600 basis points per year!

In this article, I'll cover the strategy again. I'll explain what the strategy is about, why it matters, and how it can help you structure a potentially bulletproof portfolio if you believe that stock picking is right for you.

So, without further ado, let's get right to it, as we have a lot to discuss!

The Need To Invest

The fascinating thing about having almost 30,000 followers on Seeking Alpha is that I am consistently discussing investments with a wide variety of investors.

This includes readers who invest tens of millions and investors who have a harder time investing, with $100-$500 monthly investments.

Although small investments won't get you a beach house in Malibu, I believe that every dollar counts.

I often tell younger investors that whatever they can spare after expenses should be invested. Not only is time in the market key to benefit from compounding growth, but we're also facing massive retirement funding gaps in almost all Western nations.

In a recent article, I mentioned that (based on Bloomberg data) roughly a fifth of Americans aged between 22 and 34 believe that retirement is out of reach!

Bloomberg

It gets worse as people start to realize that social security may not be enough, which means the need to generate income is very important.

One opportunity many young Americans don't feel will be there for them is the ability to rely on Social Security. Fewer than half of younger generations considered income from Social Security as a way to fund retirement, compared with 64% of those surveyed who plan to retire, and 73% of retirees. - Bloomberg

While I have no idea what the next few decades could bring, I know that historically speaking, stocks tend to go up, which means that every dollar put to "work" is a step in the right direction.

For example, if my parents had invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 when I was born in June 1995, it would have turned into roughly $15,300, including reinvested dividends.

Data by YCharts

With that said, many ways lead to Rome.

Although I would always suggest that inexperienced investors buy ETFs, some investors like to do the work themselves.

That's where the pyramid comes in.

Pyramid Investing

Some investors prefer individual stocks, which is a viable choice if one has the knowledge to construct a well-balanced portfolio.

The challenge, however, lies in outperforming the market, which is key when investors decide to avoid ETFs. After all, if you're not better, you wasted valuable resources like money and time - unless you had so much fun doing it that you don't mind underperforming the market.

In simpler terms, the risk/reward ratio must be favorable. This is where the importance of diversification becomes evident.

One of my favorite articles for diversification is Meir Statman's 2004 piece titled "The Diversification Puzzle." As a finance professor at Santa Clara University, Statman researched behavioral finance, a subject that fascinates me a lot.

Although Statman's work turns 20 years old this year, the insights remain relevant.

Meir Statman (2004)

He highlights that, according to mean-variance portfolio theory, the optimal diversification level for equity portfolios exceeds 300 stocks. Back then, he mentioned that the average investor typically holds only three or four stocks.

Although I believe that almost every single one of my readers owns more stocks, I do not disagree with his thesis that most starting investors lack diversification.

For example, before the Great Financial Crisis, a lot of investors went "all-in" on finance stocks. In 2021, retail dove into high-growth tech stocks, many of which crashed 80% to 90% in the decline that followed.

With that in mind, Statman's Mean-Variance Portfolio, outlined in 2004, advocates for diversification through a basket of 300 individual stocks.

According to him, this level of diversification, as seen below, minimizes risk with an equity risk premium of 3.44% and a low correlation of 0.08 between any two stocks.

Beyond 300 stocks, the risk reduction benefit diminishes, making it practically equivalent to using a total market fund.

Meir Statman (2004)

Nowadays, this kind of diversification just means buying an S&P 500 ETF or something similar.

Then there's the Behavioral Portfolio, which explains the diversification puzzle through behavioral portfolio theory.

According to Stratman, investors construct their portfolios hierarchically, with the base layers prioritizing protection against losses and high-income stocks.

The upper layers focus on stocks with the potential for substantial profits.

Meir Statman (2004)

"Scientifically" speaking, this pyramid-like structure reflects a shift from risk aversion at the bottom to risk-seeking at the top, driven by investors' aspirations rather than their attitudes toward risk.

As I wrote last year, here are the main differences (emphasis added):

Mean-Variance Behavioral (Pyramid) It considers risk reduction as a benefit of diversification, and the optimal number of stocks in a portfolio is at least 300. It does not always view risk reduction as a benefit of diversification, and the optimal number of individual stocks is the number that balances the chance for an uplift into riches against the chance of a descent into poverty. Undiversified investors often overestimate the expected returns of their portfolios and underestimate the risks, and they may be described as "mathematically challenged. Click to enlarge

With all of this being said, let me show you how I would deal with the pyramid.

Potentially Beating (Crushing) The market With The Pyramid

The funny thing about the pyramid method is that most investors already apply such a strategy without knowing it.

The pyramid allows me to balance certain "types" of stocks. As I aim to find a good balance between dividend growth and high yield, I can use the pyramid.

However, instead of dividing the pyramid into four parts, I only use three:

Growth stocks. Growth stocks are fast-growing stocks with low yields and high dividend growth. These stocks are horrible for income-dependent investors yet must-own assets for younger investors who have a lot of time to focus on capital gains. The closer investors are to retirement, the lower the exposure in this segment should be. Also, if high-growth stocks have a low dividend growth rate, I often ignore them. If I opt for a low yield, I require high dividend growth. Mixed stocks. This is my favorite place to be. Almost all of my investments fit in this segment. These are stocks that combine growth and value. These stocks have "decent" yields and solid dividend growth. More often than not, these are well-established companies with wide moats, strong pricing power, and the power to outperform the market - albeit often with a lower margin than growth stocks. Value stocks. These stocks have high yields and slow growth. This is where you want to be to buy income. While most value stocks tend to underperform the market, investors can buy real "bangers" when finding high-yield stocks that are still able to consistently grow earnings.

As I try to maintain a 2-3% average dividend yield and high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual dividend growth with a shot of outperforming the market, I have exposure in all segments.

However, in my 20-stock portfolio, I have very low value and growth exposure, which is why I am using a model portfolio in this article.

It will add more value and prove my point a bit better.

I will cover my own portfolio as well in the weeks ahead if readers are interested in that. Please let me know in the comments!

Here are the stocks I'm using in this article - I own many of them. The stocks in bold are the ones in my personal portfolio.

Name Industry Dividend Yield Dividend 5Y CAGR DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR) Healthcare Equipment & Supplies 0.4% 11.8% MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT) Software & IT Services 0.7% 10.2% VISA INC. (V) Software & IT Services 0.8% 16.3% INTUIT INC. (INTU) Financial Technology (Fintech) & Infrastructure 0.6% 14.3% MOODY'S CORPORATION (MCO) Professional & Commercial Services 0.8% 11.8% UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION (UNP) Freight & Logistics Services 2.1% 11.2% PEPSICO, INC. (PEP) Beverages 3.0% 6.6% EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. (EXR) Residential & Commercial REIT 4.5% 14.0% LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT) Aerospace & Defense 2.9% 8.2% THE HOME DEPOT, INC. (HD) Specialty Retailers 2.3% 15.2% ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) Healthcare Equipment & Supplies 1.9% 12.4% TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN) Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 3.2% 12.8% VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. (VZ) Telecommunications Services 6.3% 2.0% CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX) Oil & Gas 4.0% 6.2% ABBVIE INC. (ABBV) Pharmaceuticals 3.8% 8.7% ALTRIA GROUP, INC (MO) Food & Tobacco 9.7% 5.0% Click to enlarge

As we can see below, this portfolio does not hold basic materials stocks or utilities. Both of these sectors are high-yield sectors. Although I could have included some miners and high-yielding utilities, I wanted to keep the overall stock count low (typical for the Behavioral Portfolio), and I like the four diversified high-yield picks in the portfolio.

Portfolio Visualizer

The pyramid below shows that income is home to four stocks. Growth holds five stocks, while the mixed segment holds seven stocks.

Leo Nelissen

All investments have an equal weighting, which means the emphasis of this portfolio is on the mixed segment without prioritizing any single stocks, which fits my personal strategy quite well.

If you're more aggressive, you probably own more growth, maybe zero income exposure, and a few mixed-segment stocks.

The older, retired investors among us likely hold barely any growth.

Moving over to the next overview, we see a few interesting things.

Leo Nelissen

The average portfolio yield is 2.9% , which is almost twice the yield of the S&P 500!

, which is almost twice the yield of the S&P 500! The weighted average 5-year dividend CAGR is 8.3%.

I am very happy with this result, as a 2.9% yield compounded at 8.3% turns into a 6.4% yield on cost after ten years.

Furthermore, we see strong differences:

The growth segment has an average yield of 0.7% and a weighted five-year dividend CAGR of 13.0%.

segment has an average yield of 0.7% and a weighted five-year dividend CAGR of 13.0%. The mixed segment has an average yield of 2.8% and a weighted five-year dividend CAGR of 11.5%, which is fantastic, as its yield is much higher than the growth segment's yield, while dividend growth is barely lower.

segment has an average yield of 2.8% and a weighted five-year dividend CAGR of 11.5%, which is fantastic, as its yield is much higher than the growth segment's yield, while dividend growth is barely lower. The income segment has an average yield of 6.0% and 5.0% weighted compounding dividend growth over the past five years. I could have pushed this yield much higher. However, I get nervous once the average(!) yield goes well beyond 6.0%. While the market has some fantastic stocks with very high yields, producing an average that comes close to 10% is not something I'm a big fan of.

With that in mind, below is a scatterplot chart that shows the relationship between dividend yield and dividend growth.

As we can see, the higher the yield, the lower dividend growth tends to be - that's obvious.

What I found highly interesting is that in the 0% to 5% area, it is possible to find some fantastic outliers that come with both a decent yield and elevated dividend growth.

That's why I love stocks in the "mixed" segment so much!

Leo Nelissen

Now comes the fun part: the performance.

This is also the part where I have to mention that backtesting is always easy, and I could have added more growth stocks to make this portfolio look even better.

However, I decided to stick to what is likely a fair representation of someone who builds a balanced dividend pyramid, as you may have noticed by now.

I also need to say that past performances are no guarantee of future performances.

Nonetheless, as I have covered all stocks in this portfolio at some point, I believe that there's a high likelihood that they will continue to do well.

Going back to January 2013, this portfolio has returned 18.5% per year, turning $10,000 into more than $64,000!

The S&P 500 has returned 13.6% during this period.

Even better, the standard deviation of the model portfolio was 13.7% during this period, which is below the market's 14.8% standard deviation. In other words, investors received a higher return with lower risks.

The market correlation is high at 93%. However, that's expected, as we're dealing with a 100% stock portfolio. Because the focus is on dividends, I did not add precious metals, bonds, and other alternative investments. That may be an interesting idea for a future pyramid article, including alternative investments.

Portfolio Visualizer

Furthermore, this strategy has allowed the portfolio to beat the market every single year except for 2023 and 2020 (equal performance)!

This includes periods of low and high inflation, a recession, a strong rebound, multiple elections, geopolitical challenges, and so much more.

Portfolio Visualizer

Even better is that our findings in this article confirm the theory that dividend growers outperform the market with subdued volatility.

Nuveen

Although the future is uncertain (it always is), I have a good feeling that this portfolio construction will continue to beat the market, as it is neither overweight growth nor value, which always tends to be the best formula for long-term outperformance.

Going forward, I will focus more on the pyramid and cover various strategies for dividend (growth) investors, as I believe that this approach is perfect for everyone looking to construct a serious long-term portfolio.

In other words, when it comes to building long-term wealth for retirement, the dividend pyramid strategy may help you manage your holdings and potentially beat the market with subdued risk.

Takeaway

In navigating the complex world of investments, the pyramid strategy stands as a valuable tool for constructing a resilient portfolio. The key lies in strategically balancing growth, mixed, and income stocks to optimize returns while managing risk.

Drawing inspiration from Meir Statman's insights, the pyramid method allows for a hierarchical approach, emphasizing protection against losses and income at the base and targeting substantial profits at the top.

By categorizing stocks into growth, mixed, and value segments, investors can tailor their portfolios to align with personal goals and risk tolerance.

The model portfolio used in this article, composed with a focus on dividend growth and balanced exposure, demonstrates impressive performance.

Overcoming market fluctuations and economic uncertainties, this pyramid-based strategy consistently outperformed the S&P 500, showcasing the potential for sustained success.

As the journey of wealth-building unfolds, embracing the pyramid strategy offers a strategic roadmap, emphasizing the importance of diversification and thoughtful stock selection for long-term financial prosperity.