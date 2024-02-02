Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Pyramid Portfolio: 16 New Dividend Stocks To Potentially Beat The Market

Feb. 02, 2024 8:00 AM ET45 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The pyramid strategy is a valuable tool for constructing a resilient portfolio, balancing growth, mixed, and income stocks.
  • The strategy consistently outperformed the S&P 500, showcasing its potential for sustained success.
  • Categorizing stocks into growth, mixed, and value segments allows investors to tailor their portfolios to align with personal goals and risk tolerance.
One dollar eye

Rouzes

Introduction

I get article requests almost daily, for which I am very thankful, as I am truly blessed to have very engaging readers!

One of the most frequent requests is to cover the pyramid strategy again.

Last year, on March

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.95K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR, UNP, PEP, EXR, LMT, HD, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (45)

brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Yesterday, 8:28 PM
Comments (1.17K)
I appreciate this article but don’t exactly understand it. I like the idea of a pyramid formation in terms of classifying a portfolio.

I’ve seen another author here liken a DGI portfolio to a ship (can’t recall if type of ship was indicated). But that had a ballast (core holdings- ex BLK, MSFT), rowers (blended yield- ex RTX, MS) and sails (high yield- BXSL, MO).

Here is my issue with the pyramid presented… when applying equal weighting to the 16 stocks (6.25% each), the numbers don’t support the triangular shape of a pyramid.

In the sample, only 4 income or value stocks would make up 25% of the lower base level, the largest portion. If you only have 3 tiers, then this particular pyramid is inverted. Which is perfectly fine, it would thus be opposite if your focus is primarily growth over income.

To nitpick, that could be cited in the model slides included. Because underweighting Value/Income goes against the pyramid structure presented, especially if you are thinking of this classification as a mental and applicable construct.

It’s also fine that the Mix/Blended portion is 7 stocks, but that’s almost half the pyramid. It’s just a pyramid that’s lost its very shape or perhaps needs better classifications. So, why mention the pyramid if you aren’t building a pyramid by the parameters of said pyramid: ie, its shape.

That’s all, that’s where I don’t really get the article. Especially because you are building a sample portfolio, but aren’t even following the rules in the template, lol.

I kinda view the pyramid as 40-30-20-10. Going through my own portfolio, I’m roughly…

Value/Income (yields above 4.5%): 38%
Blend (yields > S&P < 4.5%): 33%
Growth: 20%
Unclassified: 9%

Last year, I had a 4.7% yielding portfolio, now with some cap appreciation, swapping out of some higher yield into 0-2% blue-ish chip like growth names in recent months (V, CI, DKNG), also PBR.A dividends moderating, etc, I’m at about a 4.1% overall yield now. Still looking to grow my income y/o/y, as I was up 21% on dividend income from ‘22 to ‘23, just need to now be patient and creative, lol.

Fwiw, I’m in year 5 of a 20 year pre-retirement plan. At age 43, I probably could lean a little more into growth pics, and that is where I’ve been focusing lately.

I’ve kinda compromised and went with conservative growth on my last portfolio addition: XSD (starter 0.4% allocation) an equal weighted semiconductor etf (already own FSELX). Looking at starting a position in BUG next for a cybersecurity ETF, so looking to play growth sectors in a conservative manner. Thanks for reading. 🙏
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
Comments (7.76K)
@brocktune I found your comment interesting. You clearly put a lot of effort into constructing your own pyramid portfolio and sharing your perspective with us. You say you want to increase your income in the portfolio. I don't know all of your specific holdings, although you mention several that I endorse, but I have pumped the income in our main 30-stock portfolio by owning FSK, EPD, ET, MPLX, LYB, NTR and CME, among other high paying dividend stocks that you mention. I also own MSFT, RTX and MS, which you disclose are in your portfolio.
Magic Pants Dividend Growth Investing profile picture
Magic Pants Dividend Growth Investing
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (30)
No wonder most young people think retirement is out of their reach. They keep reading about diversification and how it reduces risk. The only thing a portfolio of 300 stocks will do is ensure subpar returns and guarantee you don't lose all your money at once. Risk is in the quality of the stocks you own and the price you pay for them. A concentrated basket of individual quality dividend growth stock across many sectors has and will perform better than an ETF over the long term. As DGIers, we need to get the word out.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (7.76K)
I wholeheartedly endorse your insightful comment.
J
JCCIII
Yesterday, 2:44 PM
Comments (8.58K)
Nice article with great actionable ideas; thanks very much.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 2:51 PM
Comments (11.54K)
@JCCIII The pleasure is all mine!
Rob32 profile picture
Rob32
Yesterday, 1:55 PM
Comments (233)
Thank you for the great article! Overall portfolio management is a lacking topic for me, this hit me at just the right time. I have some big gainers that I need to pare back, I've been struggling with how/where to allocate proceeds. This gives me a place to start working from. Thank you Leo.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 1:56 PM
Comments (11.54K)
@Rob32 Fantastic! Thanks for stopping by, Rob!
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 9:44 AM
Comments (2.88K)
Just buy CGDV.
CapVandal profile picture
CapVandal
Yesterday, 7:22 AM
Comments (3.54K)
Interesting article. It illustrates how 16 large cap stocks can provide decent diversification.
As far as beating the market, I can only think of matt-rickard.com/...
Which is a logical issue, and not due to emotional distortion. But, your index beating portfolio includes one of two companies that were the first to have a market cap larger than one trillion dollars and now three trillion! And a drug company owning the most valuable drug in the history of the world (Humira).
And excludes one of the most recommended stocks in the history of SA, T. And other popular large cap stocks (at the time) like GE or GM.
FWIW, on Seeking Alpha, every featured article on T includes a buy recommendation (from the usual authors)! That ticker is catnip around here. Someday, someone will make some money on it.
But seriously, you seem to be adept at avoiding value traps. I have sworn off every high yield recommendation on the first page of SA, which you also follow you point out is supported by your findings.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 7:35 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@CapVandal Fantastic comment. Thank you for bringing up the survivor bias!
Angelo_A profile picture
Angelo_A
Yesterday, 6:05 AM
Comments (272)
Replace altria with xyld ETF or similar and better growers and you will have an initial larger dividend and a faster growing one . But it was a great exercise! And replace the roads to Rome... Let them lead you to Lisbon, ahahaha
Ghost of Graham profile picture
Ghost of Graham
Yesterday, 2:17 AM
Comments (570)
Interesting portfolio. I'd rather cut the low growers, or pare them back, and use a mix of dividends and share sells to cover living costs. That's what I'm doing now. There is enough turn over in my portfolio anyway that capital can be siphoned off a recently excited position to pay the credit card. Long term, it's best to hold the quality growers only, because you will be selling at highs far more than you'll be selling at lows. But I like a little income stocks too, for peace of mind.

You can also sell the income stock shares in a downturn, given income stocks are typically less volatile.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 4:53 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@Ghost of Graham Thank you for sharing this! Many roads lead to Rome :-)
A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Yesterday, 12:53 AM
Comments (677)
Thank you for the insightful article and for mentioning those who only have limited means to invest! I will research your concept and hopefully start a modest position in those I don't own.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 4:54 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@ARNOLDMUSCAT Let mem know if you have any questions!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.76K)
Amazing article, Leo. There is so much to unpack that I had to wait until the end of the day when I wasn't distracted by tennis, the stock market, or life's essential errands to spend the requisite time to not only read but absorb, understand, ponder and react constructively to your excellent presentation. If I were your Professor in Behavioral Finance, I would award you and A+.

I am literate in Behavioral Finance and yet have never been exposed to the Pyramid Principal of Investing that you advocate to construct a resilient portfolio that can achieve personal financial objectives while managing risk. That's of course, elemental to successful investing.

I think that I have always, at least in the back of my mind, put all of my investments into 4 baskets: Growth, GARP (which could be regarded as similar to what you called "mixed"), Value (usually of the lower p/e, higher dividend yielding kind), and Pure Income (which could be bonds or even high dividend-paying stocks with potential but uncertain appreciation potential). As it turns out, I typically have many more stocks at the base of the pyramid that you depict, so effectively I have constructed my own Pyramid Portfolio to benefit from growth stocks while relying on more value stocks to manage risk, without specifically planning to do so. I agree with you that using these categories is a good way to manage risk, which probably explains why I have inadvertently ended up with a Pyramid Portfolio of my own creation.It's very difficult, I must say, to remain diligent and disciplined in constructing a durable portfolio. For instance, I frequently wonder if I am making a mistake when I trim a high-flying tech stock to redeploy into an energy or healthcare stock, as I have been doing the past two weeks. It's always a question of balance, risk/reward tolerance, age and other factors. The goal is always clear. It's usually obvious when a stock is cheap and thus easy to buy it. The challenge is in knowing when to prune your investment garden, and whether and what to replant in the garden when you do so.

I think what you wrote is so complex, sophisticated and absolutely brilliant that I plan to re-read it tomorrow morning to make sure I have not missed any of the nuanced insights that are woven into this beautiful quilt. In the interim, I do have a couple of questions and comments:

1. To the extent that your own portfolio does not comport fully with the Pyramid Method that you advocate, why have you chosen to veer from it? I say that because I don't see many railroad, aerospace/defense contractors or energy stocks in your Model Pyramid Portfolio other than UNP and CVX, and I know that you regularly talk about how those sectors are dominant in your own personal portfolio. I don't question your personal reasons, but am nonetheless interested in knowing more about what goes through your own mind when you make those important decisions, understanding that you don't have unlimited funds and also that you prefer to maintain a fairly concentrated portfolio.

2. What is a "5-year dividend CAGR", how do you compute it, and what assumptions are inherent in it computation? I frequently see references to this concept, but have never taken the time to understand what it means or how you use it as a research tool. Maybe I should look it up on Investopedia to save you the time of answering, unless you believe it would be useful and instructive for other readers and followers. Also, is this financial metric as important to you as Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow ratios, which you have stated are the preferred traditional financial metrics that you rely upon? In other words, what role does a 5-year dividend CAGR play in your deciding to buy one (dividend) stock as opposed to another?

3. Yes, I would be very interested in your covering your own portfolio in the upcoming weeks, especially if you can articulate the methodology you use and the agony you endure when you elect to vary from the Pyramid Method of Investing that you advocate so passionately.

I hope I have not asked for too much here, but you are my superhero so I believe you can save us all from the dangers of reckless investing. Have a great weekend, Leo.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 5:02 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@ndardick Hey, Nate!

Thank you for your kind words!

I love this part:

" For instance, I frequently wonder if I am making a mistake when I trim a high-flying tech stock to redeploy into an energy or healthcare stock, as I have been doing the past two weeks."

The fact that you are thinking about these issues shows that you know that there are distinct differences between certain "types" of stocks. Some stocks benefit from inflation, while others don't. Some fly when the Fed cuts rates, others don't, etc.

Knowing what moves a stock is sometimes just as important as knowing a company's financials.

-----

1. I have a somewhat unusual portfolio. I have 3 railroads and 4 defense companies in a 20-stock dividend portfolio. While I am diversifying, it's a bit unorthodox. Also, almost all of my holdings are "mixed" holdings. I barely own growth at this point - mainly because of valuation issues.

2. I use the five-year dividend CAGR as a benchmark for dividend growth. It's just the average compounded growth rate of the past five years. Seeking Alpha reports these numbers. However, it's easy to calculate these numbers using formulas like this one "https://cagrcalculator.net/". I do not use it as a valuation metric. I just want to know how much a company emphasizes dividend growth. For example, I don't care for low-yielding stocks with subdued dividend growth.

3. I'm working on it. I will likely cover my article in light of the pyramid strategy and explain what has changed over the past few years. I'm thinking of making it a 30K follower "special" soon :-)

Have a great weekend and thank you for your comment!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 10:30 AM
Comments (7.76K)
@Leo Nelissen Thanks for your compliment, and for your detailed reply. I am confident that our dialogues not only show mutual respect, but are making us more thoughtful, diligent and disciplined about our stock research and portfolio management. It would be awesome if our dialogues are also helping others along the journey. There is no doubt that your articles are accomplishing that objective.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 10:41 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@ndardick Without a doubt! The comment section is a valuable addition to my articles, as the discussions are always fruitful. I cannot remember the last time I had a negative experience in the comment section.
GDPPP profile picture
GDPPP
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.35K)
I like and own a few of your picks @Leo Nelissen. These would be my choice for 16 stocks in the pyramid portfolio:

Growth: ACN, BRO, MSCI, MSFT, ODFL, ZTS, V
Mix: ABT, HD, RSG, HSY, OTIS, SBUX
Income: MO, ABBV, CVX
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Yesterday, 5:02 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@GDPPP I have nothing to add here. What a fantastic list!
J
JCCIII
Yesterday, 3:06 PM
Comments (8.58K)
@GDPPP Great list. Thanks for sharing it.
Schonsense profile picture
Schonsense
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (15)
In terms of diversification, is there a specific reason you didn't include exposure to credit via a bdc like bxsl, main, or arcc?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.54K)
@Schonsense I am not a huge fan of the total return and risk/reward of BDCs unless the focus in on income
r
robarno
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11)
Would you ever recommend using an ETF or two as a foundation then using individual stocks to build up from there? Especially for less seasoned investors. If so, any favorites?
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.54K)
@robarno Yes. I know some people who have 50% SPY SCHD and 50% single stocks
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.06K)
I don’t understand this obsession with beating the market. I have a diverse portfolio of dividend stocks that provide me with more than enough income to support my life style so I don’t care whether or not I “beat” the market.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.54K)
@mdpath That's fine. To each their own. Beating the market matters when investors decide to buy individual stocks. It's just a simple measure to see if the additional effort is paying off.

That said, I don't care to beat the market each year. I only care about the long-term performance.
Baldy2000 profile picture
Baldy2000
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.39K)
@Leo Nelissen Recently, beating the market with the Magnificent 7 being a high percentage of market performance, it makes no sense to only hold these 7 stocks if one is retired and looking for income. Investor risk tolerance is very important. For me, I like a sleep well at night portfolio that is tailored to my risk tolerance and income need fits me well. I enjoy your articles, well written.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.54K)
@Baldy2000 You nailed it! Thank you!
l
laketrade99
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (1)
Excellent Article - I am looking forward to the article covering your personal portfolio
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.67K)
"The older, retired investors among us likely hold barely any growth." Very true! I do have three of the four "income" stocks that you mentioned, VZ, MO, ABBV. I do not have CVX,a truly great stock, but I do have CNQ (105%gain over a 3 year period), SU and TTE (24% and 35% gain over 2 year period, respectively). The percentage gains do not include dividends. All three stocks pay a dividend from 4.80 to 6.65 %. CVX has been a great buy for you, not only does it pay a healthy dividend, it's also up about 66% over the past 3 years, I think.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.54K)
@Sartre I'm happy to hear you own CNQ! I own it as well. A fantastic oil stock.
s
sheepdip
Yesterday, 7:00 AM
Comments (3.68K)
@Leo Nelissen It's the pick of the litter.
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.67K)
"I will cover my own portfolio as well in the weeks ahead if readers are interested in that. Please let me know in the comments!" Fantastic! Definitely interested if you covered your own portfolio.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.54K)
@Sartre Ok, I will. Have a great weekend!
F
Favorite Averitt
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (333)
Outstanding! I think your posts just keep getting better. Thank you for such a well-presented piece.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.54K)
@Favorite Averitt Thank you!! This means a lot!
