Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why StoneCo Stock Is The Ultimate Buy

Feb. 01, 2024 12:57 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock5 Comments
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • StoneCo Ltd. stock looks like an ultimate long-term 'Buy' to me due to the combination of favorable factors. Read on.
  • What catches my eye on the Brazilian stock market is how cheap it is compared to most other emerging markets, let alone developed ones.
  • STNE already has a profit margin of ~14%, and this figure continues to grow. FCF margin is ~12.7%, which is insanely strong for a growth company.
  • Expanding margins in a market that is still quite cheap and has significant economic growth potential should lead to a multiplication of StoneCo's cap in the long run.
  • So I suggest that investors should buy STNE now or after a possible 10-15% setback.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Hand of bank cardholder paying bill in cafe

fizkes

My Thesis

As it stands today, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock looks like an ultimate long-term 'Buy' to me due to the combination of favorable macroeconomic factors and financial strength, enabling the company to capitalize on its existing growth catalyst and widen

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
3.65K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STNE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

c
corvid
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (1.17K)
Headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Cayman Islands headquarters is enough to avoid this company.
H
HE-King-Alpha
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (3.45K)
Unfortunately they have not proven to be materially successful at expanding beyond POS services. Looking at the sources of their revenue, it's almost all POS, and everything else is either growing slowly or not growing at all.

For me, they are a show-me-story: will their run end once the low-hanging-fruit is gone, OR will they be successful at becoming more than just a POS company? Because long term (...maybe even medium-term in this case), POS services are ultimately a low-moat race-to-the-bottom.

I agree they'd be a short-term bargain on any unjustified pullback, but in that case I'd probably be looking for a quick exit on any rebound.

And I agree their current numbers look good. Lots of green font!

But I'm focusing now on companies with substantiated long-term adjacent-growth prospects (5+ years) and $STNE IMO does not pass on that criteria.
achilleus profile picture
achilleus
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (9.3K)
@HE-King-Alpha that’s interesting what else are you looking at?
b
btw3006
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (2.69K)
Well written article. Glad you came to the same conclusion that I did which is that this company is severely undervalued while experiencing nice growth. So you can say it's both a growth and value stock which is the best of both worlds. Long 1,000 shares and will continue to add over time. Definitely can see this going back to all time highs which was a little over $90 in 2021. Going from $18 to $90 gives you a 400% return before taxes. Just a matter of how long it takes, but things are looking great for STNE.

Another thing to note is that even the stock were to 5x from here, the company would still have a market cap under $30 billion, which is still not huge compared to many other companies that investors like.
achilleus profile picture
achilleus
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (9.3K)
@btw3006
agree with all that, and so do major players like k wood and w buffett both of whom are holding small (to them lol) positions in STNE.

i'm holding a drop and also trading around that position fairly regularly in another acct
good luck, btw!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About STNE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STNE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STNE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.