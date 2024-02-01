fizkes

My Thesis

As it stands today, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock looks like an ultimate long-term 'Buy' to me due to the combination of favorable macroeconomic factors and financial strength, enabling the company to capitalize on its existing growth catalyst and widen its moat.

My Reasoning

I’ll start from afar because the first argument in the description of my thesis is favorable macroeconomic factors. Building an investment thesis around macroeconomics is a thankless task because macroeconomics is one of the hardest things to predict. It reminds me of how many times we've heard about a recession in the second half of 2023 and how many times we've heard about the selling of the Magnificent 7 stocks and the market as a whole (I must admit I also fell for this trap at some point last year). History has shown that the macroeconomic logic for implementing these ideas of the recent past (shorting the market, shorting Nvidia (NVDA), etc.) has not worked. Nevertheless, I would like to draw your attention to an exciting feature of the Brazilian market, which is the main one for StoneCo.

What catches my eye on the Brazilian stock market is how cheap it is compared to most other emerging markets, let alone developed ones. And it's not even about how much the valuation multiples are worth today on an absolute basis. Here it is very important to look at forward growth rates. HSBC Bank analysts have done a lot of analytical work and a few days ago published the results of their machine learning model (proprietary source), which took the valuation metrics of various countries as input and compared them with positive earnings revisions and some other metrics (ROEs, margins, etc.) that indicate the growth potential of the country's economy. And according to HSBC's findings, Brazil remains undervalued despite the strong rally since October 2023.

An 18% ROE boost, fueled by a 23% EBIT margin, justifies a 2.4x Price to Book ratio, compared to the current 1.4x in our MLV framework. Anticipating support for Brazil's market valuations from BCB's projected 2024 cuts. HSBC forecasts a SELIC rate drop from 11.75% to 8.5%, exceeding the 9.25% consensus, likely lowering the cost of equity. Source: From HSBC's research paper, Oakoff's interpretation

The Brazilian financial sector, to which my current research object (StoneCo) belongs, proved to be 29% undervalued based on this ML model:

HSBC's research report, Oakoff's notes

A few days before that research, another major bank - Goldman Sachs - upgraded StoneCo to 'Buy' from 'Neutral', but they took idiosyncratic factors as the basis for this upgrade decision. Their rationale included a favorable outlook for revenue and earnings growth: StoneCo's Total Payment Volume (TPV) is expected to have grown 11% last year, with a projected 15% growth in FY2024 in the micro, small, and medium-sized business (MSMB) segment, surpassing the industry's expected 10%. The upgrade was also based on the anticipation of increased revenue diversification, with Software accounting for 15% of total revenues by FY2027. Additionally, Goldman forecasts credit revenues at 11% of MSMB revenues by FY2027. Despite an FY2027 net income forecast below guidance, their FY2024 net income forecast aligns with company guidance and is 3% above Bloomberg consensus, the Seeking Alpha News team reported.

If STNE's Software revenue share reaches 15% by 2027, as predicted by GS, I assume that the company's current high margins will not decline - perhaps even the opposite, as the software revenue model is widely considered to be more stable than anything else.

STNE already has a profit margin of ~14%, and this figure continues to grow. In its most recent reporting quarter (Q3), StoneCo showed an adjusted EBT margin of 17.73% for its Financial Services segment and 14.29% for its Software segment. The growth compared to 9M FY2023 was 213 and 147 basis points respectively, which is absolutely impressive for any growth company of any geography.

Data by YCharts

Without going into too much detail about Q3, because you’ve probably already seen a detailed analysis of unit economics and financials in other Seeking Alpha articles, I want to bring something new from me and do a sort of consolidated analysis based on just 1 metric. Yes, this is possible.

Piotroski's F-Score, crafted by Stanford University's accounting professor Joseph Piotroski, serves as a financial scoring system featuring nine binary criteria that scrutinize a company's fiscal well-being. These criteria encompass aspects like profitability, leverage, liquidity, and operational efficiency, assigning a score of 1 for meeting specific conditions and 0 for non-compliance. By summing up individual scores, the F-Score provides a numerical gauge of a company's financial robustness. Investors leverage this metric to pinpoint companies exhibiting an enhancement in financial conditions, making it a valuable tool for evaluating potential investment prospects. Particularly adept at assessing the quality of value stocks or businesses navigating financial challenges, Piotroski's F-Score offers a quantitative approach to appraising a company's overall fiscal strength.

In the case of STNE, we see the maintenance of this value at the upper levels (8-9): The company has clearly started to grow more qualitatively so to speak, considering the composites of this metric and the dynamics of the F-score since StoneCo's IPO:

Data by YCharts

So StoneCo looks like a very strong company from a financial perspective, continuing to grow and develop in a very undervalued market, which itself should also continue to grow (remember HSBC's findings). Here the reader might have a hunch that StoneCo is probably not cheap because the entire market sees its financial performance, development, and so on, pricing it accordingly. But the reader would be wrong here.

StoneCo trades today at ~19x of actual P/E (i.e. TTM), while EPS estimates call for the stock's valuation ratio to decline to 13.6x and ~12x in FY2025 and FY2026, respectively, according to data from Seeking Alpha Premium:

Seeking Alpha, STNE's Valuation

Note StoneCo's PEG of 0.31x - this ratio, which weights the company's valuation and its earnings growth rate, is -78.45% lower than the median of the whole financial sector.

STNE's P/E ratio is by far not the only valuation metric I use to prove the undervaluation of the stock. Look at the FCF generation and yield: For a fast-growing company whose revenue has grown at a CAGR of 29.66% over the last 5 years and whose EPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% over the next 3 years, the FCF yield of 4.9% looks completely illogical to me. At the same time, StoneCo has an FCF margin of 12.7% (and this number continues to grow):

Data by YCharts

Therefore, I conclude that any strong pullback in STNE today should be bought by investors as the upside potential is quite large in my opinion. Assuming the current FCF margin (TMT) for FY2025 and assuming the consensus estimate for STNE's revenue is correct, the company should generate ~$342m in FCF next year, which is ~6.3% of the total market cap. Aside from the risk factors you'll find below, I see no obvious reason not to buy the stock.

Risks To Consider

The first risk I'd like to mention is, of course, fierce competition. The fintech and payment processing industry in Brazil is highly competitive, and STNE faces competition from established players and emerging startups. Increased competition could affect market share and profit margins going forward - investors should carefully look at those metrics in the upcoming Q4 report in March 2024 (the date assumption based on SA data).

During the pandemic, neobanks like STNE saw a spike in app downloads, impacting traditional banks' revenue. Hence, the stock price spike in 2020-2021 you might have seen in some of the above charts. Now Nu Holdings (NU) stands out from the rest, with its download dynamics beating industry norms by far. Therefore, STNE may lose a certain percentage of its market share in the region.

BofA [January 2024 - proprietary source]

Also, as a technology-driven company, STNE is susceptible to technological disruptions, cybersecurity threats, and system failures. Any issues in the technology infrastructure could impact the company's operations and reputation.

Your Takeaway

Despite all the risks, I look at StoneCo stock and see a multi-bagger in the making: Expanding margins in a market that is still quite cheap and has significant economic growth potential should lead to a multiplication of the company's cap in the long run if STNE can maintain its today's main market share. I think this will be the case and therefore suggest that investors should buy STNE now or after a possible 10-15% setback.

Good luck with your investments!