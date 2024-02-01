Meletios Verras

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) recently received approval for their gene editing therapy, CASGEVY used for treating inherited illnesses Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia.

More than a decade after discovering we can edit specific areas of the human genome using the CRISPR/Cas9 system, Crispr Therapeutics finally has a one-time treatment on the market to cure SCD. The UK's MHRA authorised Casgevy in November, followed by the FDA in December. Small cap bluebird (BLUE) also received approval for their gene therapy LYFGENIA for SCD. Casgevy was also recently approved in the US for TDT.

After retreating from the exuberant 2021 highs of $200 per share to the mid $40s, CRSP stock has enjoyed a 4-month rally to $63 per share ($5bn -MCap).

Seeking Alpha

Below I will discuss the addressable market for Casgevy and why the profit from this revolutionary gene editing therapy is unlikely to be seen for a very long time.

Sickle Cell Disease & Casgevy Treatment pros/cons

CRSP has been working on developing an SCD therapy for several years alongside Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). Profit from the medicine will be split, 40% CRSP and 60% VRTX. An inherited genetic trait from both parents causes a mutation in the hemoglobin beta gene, causing blood cells to be sickle-shape rather than circular.

This debilitating illness affects everyday life as patients are prone to painful blood clots, strokes, organ failure, etc. The median lifespan for US patients living with SCD is 45 years. SCD is more common in people of African descent, this is believed to be caused by a genetic mutation to fight malaria.

Casgevy works by using the CRISPR/Cas9 system to edit patient DNA via their stem cells. I'm underselling the complexity of this treatment, which can take 7-10 months. First, patients receive conditioning medicine before stem cells are pulled from the bone marrow (blood stream collection). Multiple samples are collected as a precaution, the cells are then sent for gene editing which takes up to 6 months. Patients are then bought back into a treatment centre for 4-6 weeks to receive conditioning medicine, essentially chemotherapy to clear the existing stem cells in the borrow marrow, before the newly edited cells are given to patients via intravenous infusion. This is the hardest part for patients as the white blood cell count will be very low.

Treatment is long, painful, and causes permanent infertility, therefore some patients may want to freeze their sperms or eggs prior to treatment. The cost of this cure is $2.2 million. This is better than Lyfgenia which is roughly $1m more and comes with a black box warning for blood cancer.

At the moment, it's hard to understand how insurance companies view Casgevy's price vs SCD lifetime patient cost. The only news I've seen so far is bluebird's Lyfgenia being covered with a major insurer, terms include a rebate if patients are hospitalised with a vaso-occlusion within 3yrs of receiving treatment.

I expect insurance coverage will depend on age and other variables. According to a study by the NIH, insurers pay $1.7m on average for each person living with SCD, thus it's hard to call this a revolutionary development for most of the patient population. An effective 'In Vivo' treatment would be a revolutionary development as it could have far greater scalability, thereby being potentially cheaper.

The obvious pro is that while painful and risky, Casgevy is a permanent cure for SCD. 28 of the 29 patients in the second clinical trial had no vaso-occlusive crises episodes for at least 12 consecutive months. The downside is treatment delivery, manufacturing/treatment costs and scalability. Manufacturing in particular requires the patients' own stem cells for 6 months, raising questions over commercial potential. Patients will be closely monitored in advanced treatment centres for long periods, adding to the already expensive gene editing costs.

A patient might decide to take Casgevy and is lucky enough to have insurance coverage but lacks a support network at home/work in order to undergo the difficult treatment. Yes, this is a cure, but there are many reasons not to take Casgevy. Experts question patient uptake, I agree with this for the same reasons.

Most of the addressable patient population will not receive this treatment. The patients that do receive treatment will be in very low volumes for several years.

Potential Market Size/Value

This is the hard part, as it's difficult to make confident assumptions without understanding how most insurers/Medicaid view the cost-benefit of the treatment. Furthermore, it's difficult to assume Casgevy profit margins and scalability due to the complex reality of commercialising treatment.

Regardless, the below is just an exercise to see a 'potential outcome' based on certain assumptions, so take this with a grain of salt.

Casgevy plans to target the estimated 32k most severe patients across the US and EU.

Vertex Q3 Presentation

Assuming 50% of this group eventually opt-in and can access treatment and assuming a profit margin of 45%, CRSP's total profit potential from Casgevy could be $4.9bn. A 50% uptake may be optimistic, as not every severe SCD patient will want treatment and those that do might struggle with access.

Made by Author

Obviously, this depends on many other moving parts. Therefore, this forecast is largely useless and personally, I think it's optimistic. Severe patients who have access and opt-in for treatment could be far lower than 50%. This is due to the significant treatment risks and the fact institutions will likely lose money providing this Casgevy (at the current price).

The significant short interest in CRPS might stem from analysts worried about cash burn and difficulties in commercialising Casgevy. Maybe they seriously doubt total patient uptake. 17 million shares are sold short as of Jan 12th, indicating short interest of roughly 21%.

Conclusion

It's very difficult to put a value on Casgevy profitability, while also trying to judge the enormous potential of therapies in the R&D pipeline, as the CRISPR/Cas9 system has such broad medical application.

CRPS Investor Presentation

In terms of how to value CRSP, it might be best to wait for earnings visibility in the years ahead. Regardless, the CRSP will be burning cash for a very long time, meaning while the cash position of $1.74bn looks healthy enough, a capital raising situation could arise years down the line. Cash from operations is expected to remain negative for many years to come. Analysts are guiding an annual FCF burn of around $200-400m.

I find it impossible to value CRSP confidently, but I do believe there will be greater visibility later in the decade and Casgevy visibility over the next 1-2yrs. Crispr is not the only biotech developing gene editing therapies, but in Sickle Cell Disease and TDT, Casgevy doesn't seem to have competing one-time cures that are in late-stage clinical trials which are a positive for long-term investors (only competition is bluebird). Furthermore, having a partner like Vertex is highly advantageous, especially when it comes to rolling out treatment centres.

That all being said, I seriously question the uptake of this treatment and cadence, making peak sales and future profitability hard to determine.