monticelllo/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Pactiv Evergreen (NYSE: PTVE) revenue should continue to struggle against a weak demand environment across some of the company's customers including restaurants and QSRs, which are expected to be negatively impacted by the ongoing inflationary environment, that is making end consumers adjust accordingly and discouraging their spending on discretionary goods or services like eating outside.

However, the company margin has grown significantly post-COVID-19, due to the growth of higher-margin products, and improved operational efficiency with the help of reduced manufacturing costs. The company is also progressing on the restructuring of its old Beverage merchandising segment, including the closure of some facilities to reduce manufacturing costs further, which, in my opinion, should result in margin expansion in the coming quarter.

The market is also anticipating growth of 28.1% in the company's EPS for FY24 and 18.7% for FY25, which is significant and also indicates a positive margin trend in the future. The valuation is cheap, and considering positive margin growth in the coming quarters and volume recovery in the coming years as the economy starts to recover, should further improve the company's valuation based on EV/EBITDA multiple. Therefore, I would recommend PTVE as a good "BUY" at the current valuation.

Business Overview

Pactiv Evergreen is the leading manufacturing and distribution of fresh food service and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons and primarily operates across North America. The company produces a broad range of products under two segments:

Foodservice Segment: This segment manufactures products related to the convenience of consumers in eating and drinking whenever and wherever they want. The segment's customer base includes chain restaurants, FSRs, QSRs, distributors, and convenience stores.

This segment manufactures products related to the convenience of consumers in eating and drinking whenever and wherever they want. The segment's customer base includes chain restaurants, FSRs, QSRs, distributors, and convenience stores. Food and Beverage Merchandising: This segment manufactures products such as containers, trays, and cartons that protect and provide freshness to fruits, food, and beverage items while giving an attractive display. The segment's customer base includes supermarkets, grocery, and healthy eating retailers.

Last Quarter Performance

Following a robust 2022, PTVE faced a decline in revenue over the past two quarters of 2023. The closure of the Canton mill in its Food and Beverage Merchandising segment, coupled with reduced food service, QSRs, and overall food traffic, resulted in a 14.3% decline in the company's revenue to $1.38 billion compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company reported significant margin growth of 480 basis points to 16.5%. This growth was driven by the company's success in enhancing its product mix and maintaining cost discipline which more than offsets the negative impacts of lower volume and prices during the third quarter of 2023.

PTVE's annual revenue and EBITDA margins (Company presentation)

Both the company segments declined during the quarter as compared to the prior-year quarter. The Food and Beverage Merchandise segment of PTVE declined the most primarily due to the Canton closure. Despite this, the segment delivered significant margin expansion, with adjusted EBITDA increasing from 11.1% in Q3 2022 to 18.3% due to benefits from restructuring during the quarter. The Food Service segment on the other hand also experienced margin growth, through its value-over-volume strategy, which coupled with the benefit from lower transportation and material costs, more than offsets the negative impact of lower volumes. Although the segment's revenue decreased by 5.3% to $675 million in the third quarter, the focus on profitability remains evident.

Furthermore, The company adjusted EPS more than doubled during the quarter, reaching $0.32 compared to $0.13 in the prior-year quarter. The company also beat consensus estimates during the quarter The bottom line growth was primarily driven by the positive impact from margin expansion during the quarter.

Near Term Outlook

In the short term, I believe, PTVE's revenue continue to face headwinds from ongoing challenges due to a tough market environment with inflation hovering over the 2% target set by the FED. This inflationary environment is discouraging consumer spending on discretionary products and services such as eating outside at restaurants and QSRs, which is a major part of PTVE's customer base. Additionally, 2023 experienced severe weather conditions in California that delayed the fresh fruit harvest during the year. This should negatively affect overall fresh fruit quality in at least Q4 2023 and subsequently reduce PTVE's access to fresh fruit for packaging, which should also impact the company's revenue in the short term.

However, benefits from easier comps due to the major impact of lower volumes due to the carton mill closure in 2023, which will not be the same in late 2024, should largely offset the negative impacts from the abovementioned headwinds resulting in a flat to slightly negative topline growth for FY24.

Despite ongoing challenges in the top line, the company's margin outlook looks strong. The company is currently focusing on its value-over-volume strategy, under which the company is focusing on emphasizing higher margin products rather than just increasing volume by reducing prices and so profitability, this strategy was also among the reasons for volume decline in the recent quarters. However, its success is encouraging the company to further progress on this strategy for margin growth in the future.

Furthermore, the company also continues to progress on the restructuring of Beverage Merchandise, which is aimed at streamlining the company's operations and reducing operational costs in a more capital-light structure. I believe this operational enhancement, along with the above-mentioned benefits should help the company in more than offsetting the negative impact from volume deleverage in FY24 leading to margin expansion.

Strong Market Positions And Focus On Sustainability To Drive Longer-Term Growth

The company holds a strong position with a significant 16% market share in the core packaging markets for food service and food and beverage retail merchandising. These markets are experiencing a steady 4% compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR). In my view, the company's strong market share positions it well-positioned to benefit from evolving customer preferences in convenience, preference, food safety, and sustainability in the upcoming years. And, this advantage along with the company's unique value proposition should be a key factor in the company's success, as it aligns with changing consumer needs and industry trends.

The rise in e-commerce is resulting in the growth of takeout, curbside pickup, and other delivery services which is also anticipated to benefit the company's business in the longer term. Moreover, the ongoing trend in the food service industry towards using products with better environmental profiles aligns with the company's offerings, contributing to long-term revenue growth. The company appears well-positioned to leverage these evolving consumer and industry trends, positioning itself for sustained success in the marketplace.

PTVE is also working towards increasing its share of sustainable products in its product portfolio and also partnered with Exxon Mobil for certified circular polypropylene packaging. This collaboration enhances PTVE's innovative and eco-friendly offerings, providing a sustainable competitive edge. The company aims for 100% revenue from recyclable and renewable materials by 2030, emphasizing its commitment to environmental responsibility. Furthermore, the company has a strong customer base consisting of U.S. top suppliers and retailers, which should also act as a competitive advantage for the company in the coming years.

PTVE's customer overview (PTVE's presentation)

I believe that PTVE should be in a good position to meet the evolving demand of its customers with the help of its broad range of product portfolio in the coming years. The company also has a strategically positioned distribution network, which is a key differentiator that helps PTVE to deliver best-in-class service as well as efficient product delivery. which should act as a competitive advantage for the company, which along with a strong customer base should drive future growth for the company.

So, I am optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.

Valuation

I am using the EV/EBITDA approach to evaluate the valuation of this stock, as it provides a more comprehensive perspective by encompassing both the equity and debt components of the capital structure. At present, the stock is trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.60 based on FY2023 estimates, which was influenced by lower margins in the first half of 2023.

However, the company should experience margin expansion in the coming quarters as it continues to focus on improving operational efficiency, primarily through reducing manufacturing costs, which should make the company's valuation multiple even more reasonable. But the current valuation is also at an attractive level, which is worth considering for an investment opportunity.

Risk

The company has been successfully benefiting from its margin expansion initiatives, mainly through cost controlling and value over-volume strategy. The company has to face volume losses due to this strategy, as the company focused more on higher margin products, rather than overall volume growth. My thesis is built upon the consideration, that the company's margin will continue to benefit from such initiatives in the coming quarter. However, as the volumes are anticipated to remain under pressure in 2024, if the company's profitability also suffers to improve further, or remain flat year over year, the company's valuation should be negatively impacted, considering the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Conclusion

As we discussed, the company's stock is currently undervalued as per the forward valuation based on estimates for 2024. Other metrics like the forward P/E ratio also represent a premium valuation. The company's EBITDA margin has continued to improve post covid and showed strong momentum as we can see in the table below, that (TTM) EBITDA margin is about 28.5% higher than its 5-year average.

PTVE's profitability grade (Seeking alpha)

In my opinion, while the top line is expected to remain flat next year, the strong margin growth should lead the way for further upside movement in PTVE's stock price. Considering these factors, I believe, the stock is at a good valuation at current levels. Hence, I strongly recommend to buy this stock.