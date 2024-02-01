simpson33

On 31st Jan 2024, Byron Allen announced its intention to make an offer for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA), worth ca. $30bn including debt. Byron, get in line. The media tycoon is joined in the group of interested parties by David Ellison’s Skydance Media, Apollo Global Management, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Apple (AAPL) - and possibly others - who have all been allegedly thinking of taking the whole company or parts thereof.

Skymedia has also been reported to be working with RedBird Capital Partners, KKR and Tencent to buy Shari Redstone’s National Amusements Inc. ("NAI"), which owns 77% of voting shares and 10% of non-voting shares in Paramount. This move would obviously be a way to gain control of Paramount in order to launch an overdue management, capital and debt restructuring.

How Much is Paramount Global Worth?

We have spent a great deal of time and neurons understanding the best methodology and assumptions to value Paramount in its current state. Its three business segments differ greatly in performance, with TV Media's revenue expected to decline slightly in 2023, and Direct-to-Consumer Streaming continuing to ramp up subscribers and top line revenue. The revenue mix is even more complex when we consider that the Filmed Entertainment segment both competes and feeds the streaming segment.

Paramount's Revenue (Source: Company's 10-K, 10-Q, and own calculations)

Even though the TV Media business is shrinking in absolute and relative terms (projected to represent 65% of 2023 revenue, compared to 84% in 2020, as per our estimation based of the company’s latest 10-K and 10-Q filings), this unit brings in 80% of advertising revenue (directly linked to the CBS network and some cable units like Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, CBS Sports Network, and international extensions of some of these brands).

More importantly, the TV media business is the cash cow when we see profitability figures, basically funding recurrent losses in streaming the film studio.

With this information on the background we see that different analysts have valuations that range from $24.75bn for all equity (Citi’s Jason Bazinet on Nasdaq) to $24.92bn (SA’s Howard Jay Klein, who also values the company at $19.38bn in a different scenario). Byron Allen’s previous approach to buy BET valued the channel, as a carve-out, at $3.5bn, and other SA contributors have mentioned valuations of $18bn for the studio unit (Juxtaposed Ideas) and $3bn for Showtime (Bohdan Kucheriavyi).

We have considered a sum of the parts, or SOTP, valuation that takes into consideration Paramount’s soaring debt burden, management drive and also their favorable and diverse portfolio, as well as goodwill and intangibles such as brand reputation, customer relationships, intellectual property, and employee expertise that contribute to Paramount’s value.

Paramount's Leverage Position (Source: Company's 10-K, 10-Q, and own calculations)

In our approach, we penalize intangibles due to their volatile nature, and only consider those pertaining to the DTC and film studio. The TV media segment has been fully valued on an EV/EBITDA basis, considering FCC licenses and other measurable components.

Our model indicates that Paramount’s operations are worth $36.3bn under the current state, which translates to about $34.50 per share before control premium. These figures seem to validate the well-known idea that Paramount’s individual businesses would command a higher value than the conglomerate. We note at this point that Byron Allen’s offer, at ca. $30bn, would basically get him a very large network of national and regional broadcasters while obtaining the fast-growing units of Paramount for free, clearly a no-go (however, this potential offer is valuable in the sense that it may have awakened Shari Redstone’s bankers after the holiday period).

We must note that we have implemented a conservative approach to this valuation, intentionally failing to dismember the company to sell its parts, however we believe that this could very much be a plausible outcome (we even have a wildcard valuation that indicates that the streaming division could be worth $13.7bn and the studio $5.3bn to different buyers, on an EV basis).

Agnostic on Buyer

So far, we have discussed the value of Paramount and have deliberately abstained from naming potential acquirers, beyond the ones that are in the public domain. Some other contributors have done valuable research on the details of particular suitors (see here).

We’re agnostic on the buyer and focus on valuation because, even though it is true that Paramount is extremely complex in the way it conducts and generates business, a conglomerate like this can be pieced out and sold in parts, but also can be sold as a unit to a consortium of diverse investors that would themselves divide the company as they see suit once the acquisition is completed.

It could be argued that it would be easier to sell the studio and IP (what Byron wants), but this would make a sell of any other piece more complicated, if say the licenses that the streaming business needs went away to some studio buyer. We must remember that the licenses and content library represent a valuable asset for Paramount, and even a strategic one (with DTC Streaming expected to post a $1.33bn loss in 2023, according to our estimates, the last thing they need is to have to increase their loss by 10-15% due to licensing fees to Filmed Entertainment).

Adding Paramount Global

There are several factors that make us believe that buying PARA would be a valuable addition to the portfolio.

The rumors that Shari Redstone could be persuaded to relinquish all or part of NAI’s controlling stake in Paramount are getting stronger. It has even been reported today that Paramount has established a special board committee to evaluate the future of the company.

More often than not, this type of committee is tasked not to discern whether a sale is possible but rather to collect expressions of interest and guide towards a sale.

We cannot rule out that, once Paramount is formally put in play, other interested parties could be unveiled, so a straightforward sale of the company, in our view could bring in an EV between $36.3bn to $41.8bn, which represents a share price in the $34.5-$42.8 range.

With Paramount Global Q4 2023 financials scheduled to be reported on 28 February, we believe this would bring a natural opportunity for Paramount management to bring a deal to their shareholders.