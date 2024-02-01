Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 1:07 PM ETLazard, Inc. (LAZ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.57K Followers

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alexandra Deignan - Head of Investor Relations, Treasury & Corporate Sustainability

Peter Orszag - Chief Executive Officer

Mary Ann Betsch - Chief Financial Officer

Evan Russo - Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Kenny - Morgan Stanley

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global

James Yaro - Goldman Sachs

Mike Brown - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Lazard's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I will turn the call over to Alexandra Deignan, Lazard's Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Sustainability. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Deignan

Thank you, Todd. Good morning, and welcome to Lazard's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. I'm Alexandra Deignan, Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Sustainability. In addition to today's audio comments, we posted our earnings release on our website. A replay of this call will also be available on our website later today.

Before we begin, let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements about our business and performance. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, achievements or other events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to those factors discussed in the company's SEC filings which you can access on our website. Lazard assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these forward-looking statements and assumes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Today's discussion also include certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are meaningful when evaluating the company's performance. A reconciliation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LAZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.