Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 1:18 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.57K Followers

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Dannenbaum - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rob Davis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Caroline Litchfield - Chief Financial Officer

Dean Li - President, Merck Research Labs

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Trung Huynh - UBS

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

Carter Gould - Barclays

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Adam Jolly - Wolfe Research

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Andrew Baum - Citi

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Steve Scala - TD Cowen

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Merck & Co. Q4 Sales and Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Dannenbaum, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Peter Dannenbaum

Thank you, Ivy and good morning everyone. Welcome to Merck’s fourth quarter 2023 conference call. Speaking on today’s call will be Rob Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Caroline Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Dean Li, President of Merck Research Labs.

Before we get started, I’d like to point out a few items. You will see that we have items in our GAAP results, such as acquisition-related charges, restructuring costs and certain other items. You should note that we have excluded these from our non-GAAP results and provide a reconciliation in our press release. I would like to remind you that some of the statements that we make today maybe considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MRK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.