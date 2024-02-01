Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 1:28 PM ETMarkel Group Inc. (MKL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.57K Followers

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Gayner - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Costanzo - Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Noble - President, Insurance Operations

Conference Call Participants

Charlie Lederer - Citi

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Andrew Andersen - Jefferies

Scott Heleniak - RBC

Josh Hill - CapTrust Financial Advisors

Drew Estes - Banyan Capital

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Markel Group Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] During the call today, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are based on current assumptions and opinions concerning a variety of known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or suggested by such forward-looking statements.

Additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is included in the press release for our 2023 results as well as our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, including under the caption Safe Harbor and Cautionary Statements and Risk Factors.

We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during the call today. You may find the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation to GAAP for these measures in the press release for our 2023 results. The press release for our 2023 results as well as our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q can be found on our website at www.mklgroup.com in the Investor Relations section. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Gayner, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Tom Gayner

Good morning and welcome to the Markel Group 2023 year end conference call. This is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MKL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.