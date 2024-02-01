Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cimpress plc (CMPR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 1:33 PM ETCimpress plc (CMPR) Stock
Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call February 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meredith Burns - Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Robert Keane - Founder; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Quinn - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Welcome to the Cimpress Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings follow-up call. I will introduce Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.

Meredith Burns

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you everyone for joining us. With us today are Robert Keane, our Founder; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Sean Quinn; EVP and Chief Financial Officer. We really appreciate the time that you have dedicated to understand our results, commentary and outlook. This live Q&A session will last about 45 minutes and will answer both pre-submitted and live questions. You could submit questions live via the questions and answers box at the bottom left of your screen.

Before we start, I'll note that in this session, we will make statements about the future. Our actual results may differ materially from these statements due to risk factors that are outlined in detail in our SEC filings and in the documents we published yesterday on our website. We also have published non-GAAP reconciliations for our financial results and outlook on our IR website. We invite you to read them.

And now I will turn things over to Sean for some brief remarks before we take questions. Sean?

Sean Quinn

Thanks a lot, Meredith, and thanks to everyone who's joined us today or on the recording. Before I take your questions along with Robert and Meredith, just want to highlight a few key points from the financial results and the updated outlook that we published yesterday.

First of all, Cimpress delivered strong results in the second quarter. Our consolidated revenue grew

