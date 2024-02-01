Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 1:37 PM ETMiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.57K Followers

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Joselowitz - President and CEO

Paul Dell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating in today’s Conference Call to discuss MiX Telematics’ Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 and the December 31, 2023. Joining us today are MiX Telematics’ President and CEO, Stefan Joselowitz; and the company’s CFO, Paul Dell. Following their remarks, we’ll open the call for any questions you may have.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to MiX Telematics Chief Financial Officer, Paul Dell, as he reads the company’s Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements. Paul, please go ahead.

Paul Dell

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we continue, I’d like to remind all participants that during today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business, which are subject to material risks and uncertainty that could cause our actual results to differ materially.

For discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our results, please refer to those contained in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

We will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There’s a reconciliation schedule detailing these results currently available in our press release, which is located on our website and filed with the SEC.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to MiX Telematics’ President and CEO, Stefan Joselowitz. Jos?

Stefan Joselowitz

Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everyone. Before turning to our third quarter performance, I would like to update you on the progress we have made towards completing

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MIXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MIXT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.