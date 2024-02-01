Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 1:42 PM ETSilicom Ltd. (SILC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.57K Followers

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Green - EK Global Investor Relations

Liron Eizenman - President and CEO

Eran Gilad - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silicom Fourth Quarter and Final 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Silicom's Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at 1212378-8040 or view it in the News section of the company's website, www.silicom-usa.com.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Kenny Green of EK Global Investor Relations. Mr. Green, would you like to begin?

Kenny Green

Yes. Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Silicom's Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the following safe harbor statement. This conference call contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, anticipated future financial and operating results and Silicom's outlook and prospects.

Those statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions which may be affected by subsequent business, political, environmental, regulatory, economic and other conditions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Silicom's control, which might cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and which include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence of substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers, the speeding extent to which Silicom solutions are adopted by the relevant market, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom products and services, maintaining

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SILC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SILC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.