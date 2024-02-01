Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.57K Followers

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer A. Parmentier - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Todd M. Leombruno - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Julian Mitchell - Barclays Bank

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Mircea Dobre - Baird

Joe O’Dea - Wells Fargo

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Parker-Hannifin Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Todd M. Leombruno

Thank you, Diego, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Parker-Hannifin’s Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Release Webcast. As Diego said, this is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer speaking. And I'm here today with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Parmentier. We know that this is an extremely busy day for everyone, and we appreciate you joining us and we appreciate your interest in Parker.

On Slide 2, you'll see our disclosures addressing forward-looking projections and non-GAAP financial measures. Actual results could vary from our forecast based on the items listed here. Our press release, this presentation, and reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures were released this morning and are available under the Investors section at parker.com.

The agenda for today has Jenny starting with the highlights of our record second quarter. She's also going to reinforce how our portfolio, our team members and the Win Strategy, our business system are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PH

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.