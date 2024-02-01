JOHN GOMEZ

Index

Over the last six months, I have written somewhat prolifically on Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) and for good reason: The business has become a sprawling conglomerate that's as dominant in its industry as Microsoft (MSFT) is in the world of software (perhaps more dominant).

And, to this end, in the same way Microsoft has multiple growing and exciting lines of business, Axon as well has multiple lines of growing and exciting lines of business that we should consider in owning the company.

I could devote distinct reviews to each of its lines of business, just as I did for its software business recently. You may read that review in the link below:

We could discuss its differentiated, unprecedented Taser 10 product. We could discuss its Fleet and Body Camera businesses and their competitive differentiations.

We could discuss its Federal business and the progress it has made in developing products for this industry as well as the certifications it needed to obtain to serve this industry, e.g., Impact Level 5.

There's a lot to the Axon thesis, as the business has been so successful in launching new products and doing so within new industries and regions around the world.

With this in mind, I am excited to share today's review with you. Specifically, today, I will walk us through the following exciting topics that further our understanding of the Axon business:

We will start by considering Axon through the lens of two of my foundational investment frameworks. Philosophically, why do we own Axon and how has it grown into an $18B enterprise value business today? With this as our foundation, we will then turn to a consideration of its "TAM Expansion," an idea part and parcel of the first topic of discussion. We will then briefly review its latest software data, which is certainly a central component of the thesis, and, in my eyes, could virtually alone justify an investment in the business today, as Axon expands its selling motion into adjacent industries and into its international markets over time. We will then consider its valuation, which is really the only reason for caution I see in purchasing the business today, though I still think it makes sense to accumulate Axon at these levels. We will then conclude with a brief consideration of Axon's new product categories, which will serve to sustain elevated growth in the years and decades ahead.

Understanding Axon Using Our Foundational Investment Frameworks

In serving you through equity research, I strive to not just provide investment ideas, nor clinical illustrations of a business quantitatively; instead, I strive to articulate precisely why the business will be a successful investment over the long run.

My goal is to create, as comprehensively as possible, an understanding of the business and the fundamental drivers of value creation in your mind.

Value creation in the stock market is not esoteric. It's definitive. It's identifiable. What created value in 1823 created value in 2023 and will create value in 3023.

To this end, I often share with you my foundational tools for investment, certain pillars of which we will use today to articulate precisely why Axon will continue to create value for its shareholders.

Specifically, we will leverage the following elements of our tools for investment:

Four Foundational Investment Frameworks L.A. Stevens Valuation Model Analysis.

Let's begin!

The Microsoft Of Law Enforcement Software

Out of our Four Foundational Investment Frameworks, Axon fits within the first and third frameworks. We will start by examining Axon through the first framework:

Vertically integrated product capturing market share in stagnant mature industry: We target businesses that have created a vertically integrated product, within a fragmented, low NPS, and mature industry, whereby that vertically integrated product offers materially better value; thereby, it captures significant market share rapidly. ‍

Before Axon created its Walled Garden ecosystem and vertically integrated virtually all the hardware and software products a law enforcement agency might need, these agencies purchased the various product verticals depicted below from a multitude of vendors.

Axon Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Agencies purchased their Taser from Axon, their officer productivity software from another vendor, their camera technology from another vendor, and their back office software from another vendor, their training products from still another vendor, and so on and so forth.

And, within each of these verticals, agencies would purchase products from different vendors. These various products are colloquially known as "point solutions," and there were many in each of the above TAM verticals.

The fundamental underpinning of Axon's incredible growth and market dominance has been its vertical integration of not just the various product categories depicted above, but also the point solutions within each category.

The vertical integration served to create the previously discussed and analyzed Walled Garden, which, in accordance with our first foundational investment framework, served to create a materially better customer experience for law enforcement agencies, affording Axon the ability to gradually consume market share over time.

Axon 10x's Its Sales

YCharts

This process is very much akin to Microsoft's strategy early on in software (which created the antitrust headaches it experienced in the early 2000s, which Axon has been modestly experiencing as well).

In the same way Microsoft saw itself as the vertically integrated personal computer operating system, Axon sees itself as the vertically integrated law enforcement agency operating system:

First, I'd like to share my vision of where we will execute over the next five-plus years. We mainly sell into four key customer categories: State and local,

U.S. Federal,

International, and

Enterprise. Each of those has a different path for how we tackle go-to-market, yet the overarching way to think about Axon is we are building the operating system for public safety and security across the board. [Vertically integrated operating system*] A few years ago, we would say that we envisioned every officer carrying a TASER device or an Axon body camera and having a seat on our software network. As we built out this network, the vision, as you can see it, is expanding, so that from when an officer first interacts with the civilian to when a case is adjudicated, we are powering that workflow from start to finish. [Vertical integration from start to finish] Josh Isner, President, Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Leveraging the Microsoft analogy, I found the following quote particularly noteworthy.

In software, a commonly expressed sentiment is the idea that enterprises should just buy from Microsoft, from whom they can purchase every single software product they'll ever need in a seamless, vertically integrated platform, and be done with it.

There's no need to juggle 10 different software and cloud computing vendors: Just buy from one (MSFT) and be done.

This sentiment is what continues to drive Microsoft's inconceivably large scale and recently announced exceptional growth rate. It's sort of a "capitulation" of software buyers to the "scale and vertical integration" of Microsoft, and CEO Ric Smith illustrated that Axon's dominance in its industry has begun to create the same "buyer capitulation," so to speak, to Axon's vertically integrated platform.

Trevor Walsh: I know IACP is a pretty major event for you guys and large builder of pipeline. What were you hearing from customers there in terms of, you know, priorities for them both kind of finishing out the year, but then looking into '24? And where [do] you see budgets sort of going around either a particular product or just a particular use case? Was [there] anything that kind of stood out in terms of kind of what's top of mind for customers coming out of that event? Thanks. Rick Smith: Let me start first. The thing that I heard there was most interesting this year was customers really embracing the full ecosystem. So if I go back maybe three years ago, as we were really scaling, I think we had some customers that were saying, "Well, jeez, you know, I don't know how much of my tech stack I want to put with one vendor, like you guys are getting to be a big part of our tech stack," and what I heard this year was pretty universally customers not saying that but saying, "You know, we can't wait to deploy Dispatch [a product]," for example, and these are customers who've never seen what we're doing in Dispatch and we're still in the early innings there. But the feedback was, we've had such good luck when we deploy products and technology from Axon. It all just works so well and the customer services is so good. So that was a really intriguing thing to me to feel that shift in dynamic where customers were just saying, you know, we've done enough of this now and it just works so well when we go with you. I had several chiefs at pretty big cities say, I would love to just be able to run my whole department on Axon because I trust you guys will deliver it, and it will be both excellent and we'll give me new capabilities, you know, that maybe I have even thought of yet. So that was really a positive general sentiment. Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

To conclude this section, Axon's vertical integration has allowed it to not just grow rapidly but also to dominate the mindshare and, by extension, wallet share of law enforcement agencies.

Let's now turn to a consideration of Axon through our third foundational investment framework.

Axon's Culture Of Product Innovation

Quality cultures that breed innovation within the larger conglomerate: In some sense, this framework is the foundational framework of all America's and earth's most notable franchises, e.g., Tesla, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. This framework details a company's ability to launch new successful line of business after new successful line of business, creating a nucleus of explosive, compounding sales and free cash flow growth. This is the idea that a business creates a culture in which its employees create new products, provide these products to the marketplace, and these products ultimately find product-market-fit. Upon finding product-market-fit, the product begins its climb on its S-Curve, which will vary in size and value for each product. With multiple products growing rapidly simultaneously, the business overall grows more rapidly and, importantly, more durably.

Notably, our first and our third foundational frameworks have significant overlap.

That is, the first could not occur without the third, and, the third is often coupled with the first, i.e., a company usually does not just release new products but also releases new products in such a way that it creates a vertically integrated ecosystem offering. When a company can combine these two frameworks, we witness the really incredible feats of value creation that we've seen from Apple (AAPL), Microsoft, and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), to name a few more mature businesses.

In the interest of brevity, I don't believe I need to belabor how Axon fits within this framework, as its self-evident that Axon has possessed the competence and culture to release new product after new product whereby it's created its vertically integrated Walled Garden Ecosystem and driven elevated sales growth via new product lines, especially over the last 10 years.

That said, I did find the following commentary from CEO Ric Smith to be noteworthy insofar as it illustrates Axon's formula for executing within the parameters of our third foundational investment framework:

We've just driven seven consecutive quarters of 30%-plus revenue growth while growing profitability. And the formula has been very simple. First, we start by identifying a challenge or a problem that our customers face. Staying very close to our customers is part of our secret sauce. Every company says that, but we've institutionalized through frequent technology summits at our headquarters where we bring in a couple of dozen customers at a time to listen to them and to share with them our prototypes and ideas that might not even be products until 2025 or later. We also have an annual user conference. Our engineers go on ride-alongs and sit-alongs, and we foster many other touch points with our customers. I cannot overstate the importance of calibrating research and development decisions off of direct customer feedback. When we develop alongside our customers, it helps us get it right on the big picture like moving towards robotics security, virtual reality, fused intelligence, for example, and also helps us get it right on the millions of small details and user experience decisions to create a delightful product for our customers. This should reassure you, our investors, that our investment decisions are sound. They are geared towards products that customers want and they've told us that they will buy, and it's designed to drive growth for years to come. We also stay close to the forefront of the innovation curve. So we can identify how a technology can make things better, or fix problems entirely. This is how we were the first to evangelize cloud software to public safety in the early 2010s and why we believe we'll be first introducing generative AI tools in the 2020s. Ric Smith, CEO, Axon Q3 2023 Earnings Call (emphasis added).

While virtually all of the companies we own have demonstrated the ability to grow via layering on new products, Axon has demonstrated an especial ability to drive internal product innovation that the marketplace finds highly compelling.

One recent example has been the success of its new, category-defining Taser product:

Orders for TASER 10 after three quarters have already surpassed the first six quarters of TASER 7 orders, even as I read that it boggles my mind. That means three quarters in, our TASER 10 orders are pacing at over 4 times the order rate we saw for TASER 7. What is encouraging is our top three TASER 10 orders each came from customers outside of our core state and local base, two being international customers and one in corrections. Another customer area that has me confident in our long-term strategy is our U.S. federal business, as you just saw in the video. Josh Isner, President, Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Speaking of selling products to new industry verticals, let's shift our focus to Axon's total addressable market, or TAM, expansion.

Axon's TAM Expansion

Axon Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

A key component of the Axon thesis today is the company's ability to not just layer on new, compelling, growth-accelerating products, but also to sell its vertically integrated ecosystem (or just individual products within the ecosystem, as they can each stand on their own) into new industry verticals.

Historically, Axon has sold its products to just local and state law enforcement: think the police officer that pulls you over for speeding, and it's mostly just sold its products to U.S.-based law enforcement.

In the chart below, we can see the idea that Axon has been historically U.S. centric, having scantly begun selling its product suite internationally.

Axon TAM Penetration By Geography And By Product

Axon Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Recently, however, with Axon's vertically integrated ecosystem more robust than ever, and with each of its products capable of being sold on their own, the company has begun targeting both new industry verticals, such as military police, and international markets, such as Australia and the EU.

So Axon will grow via a few vectors outside of just local and state police agencies in the U.S.:

New industry verticals, such as Military Police on the hundreds of U.S. army bases around the world and commercial use cases, such as high rise apartment security. New international markets, such as the EU, APAC, and Latin America, with the Middle East and Africa likely being distant target markets for the decades ahead.

On Axon's Q3 2023 earnings call, it provided data substantiating its success in growing through these vectors.

Our products are meeting the needs in several applications for federal customers where safety goes beyond the traditional state and localities and expands into the global footprint of our military bases where we can help protect those who have chosen to protect us. Five of our top 10 deals booked in the quarter came from federal customers, growing from a base of essentially zero a few years ago. Josh Isner, President, Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Axon's CFO added further data in this vein:

Just to follow up with some stats, you'll see some of these in the shareholder letter, but we have pegged the TAM, our total addressable market for federal at about $10 billion. And the other exciting fact we shared this quarter is that five of the top 10 deals we booked were in our federal business. And we've given a couple of examples of where we're getting really nice traction with federal customers. So [U.S. Veteran Affairs] has gone live on Axon Records. The Department of Homeland Security has an IDIQ for our body-worn cameras and our software. The U.S. Army is renewing its Taser modernization program, and our first Taser contract with a US Federal government agency has been signed. So we're really seeing the momentum from the customers in the deals we're doing and in the bookings and think there's a pretty large opportunity out there just from an addressable market size to everything Rick talked to. Brittany Bagley, CFO, Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

And, with respect to international growth, Axon grew at 52% in Q3 2023.

Finally, I will talk about the traction we are seeing internationally, which grew 52% in Q3. We think international is one of the largest opportunities in front of us today and we are evangelizing the cloud, higher in country heads in new markets and spending a lot of time growing our brand and presence overseas. Josh Isner, President, Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

To add further data to the potential of Axon's international markets, below, I first shared an updated perspective on Axon's international TAM from Axon's President Josh Isner, then I shared commentary from Ric Smith from Q2 2023, both of which serve to highlight how large the international TAM is in the eyes of Axon's management.

Will Power: I want to shift gears to international, another area where you saw nice growth in the quarter. It'd be great just to, you know, have you kind of unpacked what's driving that. And I'd be interested to know, is body camera 4 starting to help lead that? Is TASER 10 starting to lead that? What do the adoption trends look like there across the new products? And what are you kind of leading with in any particular geographic areas that are standing out for you? Josh Isner: I would say there's a couple kind of different threads to the story here. The first one is that in our Tier 1 markets, which we talk about a lot, the U.K., Canada and Australia, those markets were just seeing wider adoption of the Axon network. [Adoption of the Vertically Integrated Walled Garden Ecosystem] So it's not only about TASERs and body cams and DEMS, it's about our DEMS, DEMS add-ons, and it's about Axon Fleet and Axon Interview Room and moving toward Axon Records. So we're really excited about just the proliferation of our products into those markets that mirror the U.S. most similarly. And then we've got, you know, essentially a number of other markets that are starting to adopt one Axon product for the first time. A lot of the momentum has been on the TASER side, but more recently, we're actually starting to see some really encouraging signs in a few European markets adopting the cloud for the first time. So the growth of our international business will really be driven by continued execution in the Tier 1 markets, but starting to see more, you know, historically, you know, rest of world markets start to look a lot more like those markets where they're adopting cloud, they're adopting TASER, they're using DEMS. They value body cameras and other, you know, wearables and camera technology. And just the combination of those things is really going to provide that foundation of growth for the international business. I still believe, you know, it's very possible, you know, over the next five to seven years that our international business could be rivaling our U.S. business in terms of bookings. And, you know, once we get to that point, feel really good about the revenue catching up over time. So that's really our focus right now, Will. Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

As a reminder, Axon's CEO Ric Smith has stated that he believes Axon's international business could be five times larger than its current U.S. business, which would suggest that Axon still has a very long runway ahead for growth.

Josh, if I could add in a little bit as well. Just very rough, if we look at the long term, right now, international is about 1/5 of our business. At scale, international -- I mean, the U.S. should be about 1/5 of our business. The rest of the world is at least 5x larger than the U.S. market is. And so as we -- we're very focused on opening these markets but police face similar challenges around the world. Ric Smith, CEO, Q2 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Let's now briefly review Axon's latest software numbers, then we will conclude with a valuation exercise for Axon.

On The Road To $1B In ARR

Our software business model remains a powerful growth engine. Our customers subscribe to a bundle of our products. And over time, we improved these products and delivered more new features and technology enhancements. Our strong software growth is tied to multiple drivers. We see growth from new customers, who sign new licenses and adopt feature add-ons. We also see many existing customers expanding their needs and growing with us over time. This is a result of our relentless focus on solving customer problems and driving innovation in the ecosystem as Ric discussed. You see that impact in our excellent net revenue retention rate of 122% and ARR growth of 54%. Axon cloud and services revenue is now 36% of total revenue, compared to 31% last year. Brittany Bagley, CFO, Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Axon's Software Business Reaches $619M In ARR

Axon Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Recently, I shared my distilled thesis for Axon, in which I asserted that, at about $15B in enterprise value, we're only paying for Axon's $600M+ in ARR, growing at 50%+, SaaS business.

Today, Axon as a whole trades at roughly $18B in enterprise value, and I still would argue that we're just paying for the software business today.

While the rest of the software industry has experienced very rapidly decelerating growth rates, Axon's software business has sustained 50%+ growth.

Let's now turn to a brief valuation review for Axon.

Valuation

And will give you some leverage too, because we still have our 25% adjusted EBITDA margin target out there. So hopefully this year shows that we can deliver and head towards that. And you all believe us that we're going to hit that. But there is a balance to do between here and there. Brittany Bagley, CFO, Q3 2023 Axon Earnings Call (emphasis added).

Valuing Axon is certainly not perfectly straightforward.

That is, because Axon is building out an international organization that can sell into not just police agencies but also federal and commercial verticals, it's currently reinvesting very aggressively, which serves to push down on free cash flow margins in the near term.

Presently, as we read just above, Axon has provided an intermediate free cash flow margin target of about 17.5% to 20%.

This bottom line target is the result of the gross margin profiles depicted below.

Axon Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Importantly, as we explored in my most recent review of Axon and as I noted just a moment ago, its entire valuation could likely still be justified by its software business alone today.

While the company has provided an ~20% free cash flow margin target in the medium term, we can be fairly confident that its software business will generate between 30% and 40% free cash flow margins long term, which should push upward quite materially on this medium term margin over the long term.

Additionally, based on the gross margins of its "Sensors & Other" and its "TASER" businesses, depicted above, I believe it would be fair to model 15% to 25% free cash flow margins and 20-30% free cash flow margins long term respectively.

With these variables in mind, below are my assumptions for the projected value of the entirety of Axon:

Assumptions:

TTM Sales [A] $1.6 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 25% Total diluted shares outstanding [C] 76 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $5.26 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative) 20% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8% Click to enlarge

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As we can see, Axon offers about 15% annualized returns using fairly reasonable assumptions.

That said, I think, like CAVA Group (CAVA) and Airbnb (ABNB), we're not being offered "through the roof returns" relative to risk at today's prices.

I believe the market is behaving fairly efficiently with respect to each of these names.

In closing, congratulations to the Axon owners out there on the incredible quarter, and onwards to an international business 5x the size of the domestic business!