Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Think About Total Returns

Manika Premsingh
Summary

  • The highlight feature of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock is its dividend yield of 9.2%. But this hasn't been enough to make up for price declines in the past year.
  • With a return to net profits, the company's market multiples do look improved from a historical standpoint, though steadiness in revenues and adjusted EBITDA would be vital to price too.
  • The company's 2023 results due later this month can provide more insight into its expectations for 2024, which can be critical to assess whether a price uptick is likely now.
The standout feature of the UK based renewable energy company Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's (NASDAQ:AY) stock is its trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield of 9.2%. The dividend has been especially supportive in the past year in partly stemming losses on investor capital

1.5K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

LittleMilk profile picture
LittleMilk
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (1.52K)
Doesn’t make sense to value AY with P/E.
g
glowth
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (95)
@LittleMilk It still provides a valid point of reference for measuring change. I didn't read it as a measure of value but rather a measure of performance. "Performance is potentially improving - let's wait and see" I think is the message.
D
Dad Jokes
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (24)
I’m considering a position in either AY, BEPC, or NEP. As of now, I’m leaning towards BEPC. Thoughts?
36510
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (898)
@Dad Jokes I'll rather opt for AY since it's domiciled in the UK, and therefore, it's dividend doesn't come with withholding tax.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

