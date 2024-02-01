Justin Paget

The standout feature of the UK based renewable energy company Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's (NASDAQ:AY) stock is its trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield of 9.2%. The dividend has been especially supportive in the past year in partly stemming losses on investor capital as its price declined by 30%. With the company’s full-year 2023 results due out later in February, the question now is whether its price can turn around in 2024, justifying an investment in the stock.

Price declines on the Kaxu effect

To answer the question, the first point to explore is why the stock has declined in the first place. There are other factors at play too, but the most obvious one is the impact of a reduced performance at its Kaxu solar plant in South Africa by 23.6% due to an outage (see Pg 50, paragraph 5 of the link for a more detailed discussion), compounded by high market multiples compared to the utilities sector.

Revenues stay flat

Despite support from increased production, inflation adjustment to tariffs for transmission lines and consolidation of assets for the first nine months of 2023 (9m 2023), the company saw flat revenues year-on-year (YoY). Besides the Kaxu effect, lower electricity prices in Spain also impacted revenues. If prices had remained the same as in 2022, the figure would have instead increased by 1.9%.

These are fair risks that can play out in the course of a company’s operations, the number is particularly disappointing since it follows a 9.1% revenue decline in 2022, as the company’s then recently consolidated Rioglass had a non-recurrent solar project run out.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance lowered

Kaxu’s production decline also impacted the adjusted EBITDA figure for 9m 2023, which came in at USD 627.3 million, a small YoY decline. That the company now expects the full-year 2023 figure to come in "modestly below the low end" of its guidance range at USD 790 - 850 million for the same reason is even more disappointing.

Assuming that the full-year 2023 revenue stays constant at the 2022 level, the adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 will now come at 71.7% compared to 74.4% if the adjusted EBITDA figure were to come in at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Increased net income but market multiples elevated

However, while Kaxu’s underperformance has impacted revenues and adjusted EBITDA negatively, it has positively impacted net income attributable to the company, on reduced profit attributable to non-controlling interests. This along with increased financial income and reduced impairment losses resulted in a net income (attributable) of USD 46 million for 9m 2023 compared to a loss last year.

This doesn’t help the market multiples, though, with the trailing twelve months [TTM] price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 44.6x. This is significantly higher than the median ratio of 17.7x for the utility sector and may well be enough reason for investors to steer clear. This is particularly so considering the underwhelming aspects of AY’s recent performance and potentially reduced confidence as it reported losses for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022.

Profits and dividends can support the price

However, while there are enough justifications for why AY’s price has declined, there are also factors that support it in the future.

Still trading below historical median P/E

While the stock is indeed highly priced compared to the sector, it’s worth noting that this has historically been the case as well. Over the past 10 years, its median P/E has been at a much higher 84.4x. In fact, as the chart below shows, the P/E is likely dragged down because of periods of losses. When the company has made net profits, the P/E has typically been much higher than current levels.

Analysts expect the company to stay profitable in 2024, analysts put the earnings per share [EPS] at USD 0.52, which is up 286.5% from 2023. This results in a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.4x, which is also lower than the past averages. This implies that there’s a good chance for AY’s price to see an uptick now.

Dividend yields for 2023 and 2024 look good

Unlike its reduced forecast for adjusted EBITDA, while the company has kept its guidance range for the cash available for distribution [CAFD] unchanged at USD 235-260 million for 2023, it does expect the figure to come in at "the lower end of the guidance".

Assuming that the dividend payout remains at ~86% of the CAFD, the same as in 2022, if the CAFD comes at the lowest amount possible, there's a risk dividend payouts would decline by around 2% to USD 1.73 (2022: 1.775) for the full year. It might not happen though and dividends could stay static, resulting in a dividend yield of 9.25% for 2023.

With just one dividend announcement for 2023 remaining, though, the key question now is the outlook for this year. As much as I would like to be optimistic for 2024 as Kaxu’s performance improves, a look at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s revenues’ CAGR for the past five years reveals that they have gone nowhere.

This, in turn, is likely to impact other operational metrics, suggesting it’s safe to assume that there will be little change to adjusted EBITDA or CAFD next year as well. The positive from this, however, is that the dividends would likely remain unchanged too. And I’d take a 9%+ dividend yield any day. In fact, going by its history, I’d still think that there’s a chance that the dividends can continue to rise, even if modestly (see table above).

What next?

There’s no question that AY’s dividend yield is as good as it comes, in terms of both the level and its historical sustainability. The key challenge for its stockholders, however, is the downward sliding price, which has affected investor capital.

There’s a possibility of a turnaround, however, if the company can continue to show profits, which has been a thorn in its side in the recent past. Its market multiples are already trading lower than the historical averages, which makes a case for it, especially as it’s a solid company otherwise, with growing assets in the promising green energy sector.

For now, however, I’d wait for its full-year result due later this month before I can be sure that the loss from an investment in AY can indeed be turned around soon. These would be critical in determining whether the full year played out as per even its reduced adjusted EBITDA forecasts and assessing what it expects from 2024. Until then, I’m going with a Hold rating.