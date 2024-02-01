Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria Q4: A Bunch Of Quitters

Feb. 01, 2024
Trapping Value
Summary

  • We had lowered Altria Group, Inc.'s fair value to $32.50 due to deteriorating trends and declining revenues.
  • The company's Q4 2023 earnings per share met expectations, but revenues fell short by $60 million.
  • We examine how the company did slightly better than what we expected in Q4 2023 and update our thesis.
Cigarette with prohibition sign on wooden table, top view. Quitting smoking concept

Liudmila Chernetska

On our previous coverage of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) we lowered the fair value as the trends were deteriorating faster than we had previously envisioned. That got us to a price target which was likely not appreciated

This article was written by

Trapping Value
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

caperdory profile picture
caperdory
Today, 3:24 PM
You might be right longterm....today you are not....MO is up 3.14%
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 3:29 PM
@caperdory What a difference a day make? 🎶🎵
M
Marqu3
Today, 3:23 PM
If Altria will fall to $32.50 within 18 months, TV, then why not rate MO a sell?
Faast profile picture
Faast
Today, 3:10 PM
At least you are admitting that you were grossly wrong on the $32.50 call, albeit you didn't specify a time frame. Don't believe the golden Era of smoking is ever coming back, but MO is a vice play and is reasonable to assume it will be a long drawn out phased decline.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 3:18 PM
@Faast That was the fair value and I am maintaining it. I suspect it will reach that in 18 months.
Faast profile picture
Faast
Today, 3:26 PM
@Trapping Value I can see that being a reasonable argument. Thnks for the reply
Kenmare profile picture
Kenmare
Today, 3:10 PM
Great piece, TV. Have you dug into the increasing problem of bootleg cigarettes? I understand it is a major future problem for the industry as a whole. I feel a bit sad about MO. I made a lot of good bank off it in the old days but I wouldn't't touch it at this point. Better places to look for high yields.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 3:18 PM
@Kenmare I never thought it was a big issue in the past. I will look into it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

