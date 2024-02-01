Eurofins Scientific Is A Growth Story That Has Reached Fair Valuation Again

Sean Anthony Eddy

Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) is a growth story. The current stock price has experienced a 55% decline from its COVID peak; however, the company continues to exhibit a steady 10% annual growth rate, even without the exceptional COVID-related margins. I am positively inclined toward the business model, management approach, and growth potential. Consequently, I believe the company is reasonably valued, making it a good buying opportunity.

If you're considering buying the stock, I recommend doing so on Euronext Paris, where it is traded under the ticker ERF and has higher trading volume compared to the US.

The company was founded in 1987 and started with 1 laboratory and 3 employees. Today they have more than 900 laboratories, over 61,000 employees in 61 countries and perform more than 450 million tests each year with their portfolio of more than 200 000 analytical testing methods. Their vision is "To be the Global Leader in Testing for Life." As you will see later in this article, they are doing well in that and they are probably the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing.

Business model

Rather than being a centralized laboratory group, Eurofins structure is intentionally designed as a network of empowered entrepreneurs, each overseeing their own company with a significant level of autonomy. Network of laboratories, as well as the hub and spoke model enable different laboratories operating in the same region to share synergies between each other. Local laboratories ((spokes)) address immediate local testing needs and competence centers ((hubs)) concentrate specialized testing demand for better efficiency. This can be achieved through initiatives such as the cross-continental sharing of know-how, implementation of advanced IT infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development and laboratory infrastructure. These efforts collectively contribute to the establishment of whole network.

The business is concentrated on science-related markets known for their resilience and non-cyclical nature, characterized by recurring and visible revenues. Even during crises or recessions, the demand for testing services persists, driven by the need to ensure the safety of food and water, the effectiveness of pharmaceutical products, and the protection of the environment. The company holds annual master service agreements with large customers and multi-year contracts with governments and municipalities.

While the company conducts a wide array of tests, they can be broadly categorized into the following divisions:

Life Food and Feed Testing Agro Testing Environment Testing BioPharma BioPharma Services Agrosciences Genomics Forensic Services Diagnostic Services & Products Clinical Diagnostics Testing In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Solutions Consumer & Technology Products Testing Consumer Product Testing Advanced Material Sciences Click to enlarge

The revenue sources are well-diversified globally and across various activities. While Europe remains the primary revenue contributor, there is a consistent annual growth in the share of revenue from North America. This diversification strategy enhances stability and positions the business for sustained growth.

Graph: author; Data: company filings Graph: author; Data: company filings

I find this industry appealing due to the multitude of factors driving growth, such as:

Aging & growing population

Demand for safe pharmaceuticals, quality food and clean environment

Governments increase regulations on food control and environment

Increasing awareness and demand for safe and high quality food from consumers

The introduction of new products and packages generates a demand for novel tests.

Outsourcing of hospital, government and industry`s internal laboratories

Another source of growth for the company may be the fact that the laboratory market is highly fragmented, characterized by a handful of major players alongside numerous smaller ones. Further consolidation within this market may become imperative due to the escalating costs for laboratories and heightened customer expectations.

Graph: author; Data: company filings

Eurofins possesses competitive advantages that can propel the company forward, particularly during the consolidation of the fragmented laboratory market. These advantages include:

High level of investment and innovation is needed to efficiently run modern laboratories (high entry barrier). This is not available to small players.

Clients seldom change laboratory supplier (there are high switching costs)

Economy of scale provide cost advantage vs. competitors

Site specialization drives cost synergies

Increasing need for advanced analyses and the acquisition of more expensive equipment.

The company's growth is derived from three sources: organic expansion of the existing laboratory network, strategic acquisitions, and the establishment of start-ups. Since 2000, Eurofins has initiated 285 new start-ups, a strategic move employed when acquisitions prove prohibitively expensive or are unavailable. While not all start-ups achieve success, those that do become a valuable source of revenue growth for the company.

I appreciate the CEO's attitude regarding acquisitions in the last Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call, where he said:

... the prices overall have not yet come back to where they should be. So we prefer to stay disciplined and on the time line, and we know those opportunities are going to come back because very few companies have the right IT digital infrastructure and the tools to really extract synergies from lab networks. So a tougher economic environment is going to be very attractive for us on the M&A side over the next two or three years, we believe, especially if the subdued the growth continues in Europe, and so we are very well placed to take advantage of that.

In the meantime they continue with innovations and focus on customer needs:

We continue to invest a lot in R&D to launch new technologies, new tests and deploy new tools, automation, digitalization, artificial intelligence. And we have a vast database of data of early-stage Discovery data that we start to apply AI models for clients to reduce time to market and help them choose better, faster the candidates they work on.

I appreciate the positive attitude of the management, which is focused on managing the business rather than financial engineering. This is precisely what I look for in leadership.

It's crucial to note that the company strategically endeavors to own the buildings housing its laboratories. This not only mitigates the risk of rent increases upon lease renewal but also allows for custom-built facilities optimized for productivity and potential future expansions. Currently, Eurofins owns 30% of the surface area where its laboratories are situated. The estimated rent savings for FY 2022 from owned sites amount to 68 million EUR, with an estimated yield on rent of 11%. Additionally, the risk of investment loss in the event of Eurofins being compelled to relocate is minimized by the ownership of the site.

So far, I have to admit that I like the business model and growth story. Now, let's delve into the business financials.

Business review

Let's begin by reviewing the evolution of revenue and EBITDA to gain a fundamental understanding of the company's performance.

Graph: author; Data: Seeking Alpha; company filings

Initially, we observe a significant surge in the orange line, representing the spike in the EBITDA margin from 18% to 26% during the COVID period. This increase was attributed to the lucrative nature of COVID testing, although it was hopefully a one-time event, and the margins have now reverted to standard levels. Additionally, the company is demonstrating growth in both revenues and EBITDA. However, it's noteworthy that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is diminishing as the company expands.

For comparison, I've analyzed two distinct periods (2013-2019 and 2019-2023). This deliberate division allows for a comparison of the compounded annual growth rate before COVID with the organic growth, excluding the influence of high COVID testing margins, during the pandemic. In both scenarios, the compounded annual growth rate for revenue has decelerated from 24.5% to 9.3%, while for EBITDA, it has significantly dropped from 37% to 10%, signifying a notable slowdown.

In the latest Q3 2023 financial results, the company outlined its objectives for the year 2027. Their targets include approaching revenues of 10 billion EUR and achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24%, translating to an EBITDA of 2.4 billion EUR. To realize these goals, they aim for a 6.5% annual organic growth and an additional 250 million EUR annual revenue growth from acquisitions. To support this strategy, they plan to allocate 600 million EUR annually on CAPEX, which, while constituting less than 10% of revenue, may pose a challenge given the ambitious growth projections.

In my view, these goals, particularly regarding EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are ambitious. Achieving a 33% growth to increase the EBITDA margin from the long-term standard of 18% to 24% poses a considerable challenge. Similarly, realizing a compounded growth of 19.7% to elevate EBITDA from current levels to the target signifies a substantial efficiency improvement requirement. The proposed strategies to achieve these objectives, including site ownership of high-throughput campuses, investments in start-ups in high-growth areas, development of IT solutions, and acquisitions, prompt the question: haven't these strategies been implemented to some extent already?

Now that we're familiar with their growth plans, understanding the mechanics of their growth is crucial. In the table below, we observe that all cash from operations is allocated to CAPEX, acquisitions, and dividends. However, this proves insufficient, leading the company to resort to taking on new debt or issuing new shares. The net debt shows a consistent upward trend, with a temporary pause during the COVID period when acquisition opportunities were limited due to high margins in testing laboratories. Notably, in September 2023, the company issued a 7-year maturity bond with a fixed-rate coupon of 4.75%, acquiring 600 million EUR, earmarked for existing debt repayment. It's noteworthy that their current cost of debt isn't high, particularly in consideration of the fact that the key ECB rate is at 4.5%.

Table: author; Data: Seeking Alpha Table: author; Data: Seeking Alpha

As they acquire new companies above their book value, the goodwill on their balance sheet is also on the rise.

It's intriguing to examine the proportion of revenue they allocate to fuel their growth and the corresponding impact on both revenue and EBITDA.

Table: author; Data: Seeking Alpha

The data reveals an average annual expenditure of 24.3% of revenue for CAPEX and acquisitions. Although this has resulted in positive year-over-year increases in EBITDA at 21.8% and revenue at 18.8%, there is room for improvement. While these numbers are positive, I prefer to see revenue and EBITDA outpacing the percentage of revenue spent on this growth.

Now that we have a better overview of their financials, let's proceed with the valuation and check whether it is a buy or not.

Valuation

In crafting the valuation, I've opted to formulate three scenarios: favorable, basic, and unfavorable. For all these scenarios, I'm utilizing an adjusted EBITDA of 1.35 billion EUR, aligning with the management's projection for the year 2023 as stated in the Q3 2023 financial results.

Favorable scenario: I presume that the company will achieve the projected growth outlined by the management, with EBITDA growing at a rate of 19.7% each year. Furthermore, I anticipate that the market will assign the company an 18 times multiple, representing the higher end of historic multiples for the company. While this scenario is deemed the least likely by me, it assumes a very optimistic outlook with exceptionally high EBITDA growth in the future.

Basic scenario: I posit that the company's EBITDA growth will persist at the same rate observed from 2019 to 2023. This assumption is grounded in the expectation that the company will continue its established practices, and any additional growth will, on average, mirror past patterns. Under this scenario, I anticipate that the market will assign the company an average EV/EBITDA multiple of 13. This is considered the most probable scenario, reflecting a steady continuation of the company's historical growth trajectory.

Unfavorable scenario: I consider the impact of potential recessions in the coming years, leading to a decrease in the company's growth. The assumption here is that the average growth will slow down to 7% per annum. In response to these economic challenges, I anticipate that the market will react by assigning the company a historically lower valuation multiple. This scenario accounts for a more challenging business environment, resulting in a subdued growth outlook and a less favorable market response.

Table: author; Data: Seeking Alpha

Given the current stock price of 55.94 EUR per share, it appears that the company may be undervalued. The price is approximately 30% below my basic projection for the company and is not far from the unfavorable scenario, which serves as my margin of safety price for this stock. This suggests a potential opportunity for investors, considering the perceived undervaluation based on the outlined scenarios and projections.

If we assume that the management successfully drives EBITDA growth from the current 1.35 billion EUR to 2.4 billion EUR in 2027, representing a 77% increase, the stock could potentially reach 100 EUR per share by 2027 (if the market maintains the same EV/EBITDA multiple as today).

Risks

There are also certain risks that could pose challenges to the realization of my investment thesis. The most significant one is the potential for a recession in the upcoming years. While the company is somewhat resilient to economic downturns due to the constant demand for testing, its customers might face financial pressures and look for ways to cut costs, potentially leading to a decline in Eurofins' revenue.

Another substantial risk is related to regulatory factors. If regulations in the EU and US become more stringent and Eurofins fails to regain regulatory approval and accreditation, it could significantly impact the company's business model. Although it is known that regulations tend to tighten over time, predicting specific changes in regulations three to five years into the future remains uncertain.

Additionally, a key part of Eurofins' business strategy involves acquiring companies, new laboratories, and new technologies. If there are limited opportunities for acquisitions, potential targets may be overpriced, posing a potential negative impact on the company's future growth.

The most significant risk that should not be overlooked is the competitive landscape. While the rarity of customers switching testing service providers offers a competitive advantage, especially for start-ups in markets with established competitors, it also presents a risk. Despite this, Eurofins has demonstrated success in navigating this challenge.

Given that the company's growth is facilitated by acquisitions involving new debt, credit risk emerges as a noteworthy concern. If liquidity in financial markets tightens or if there's an increase in the interest rates paid by the company, acquisitions may be affected, subsequently impacting revenue growth. However, predicting interest rates in the future is inherently uncertain, and even the Chairman of the Federal Reserve acknowledges the challenge. Presently, Eurofins holds a BBB- credit rating, and its credit spread is a mere 0.25% above the ECB's rate on the deposit facility. This minimal spread reflects the confidence of the financial market in the company.

Until now, the company has effectively managed through various risks, and I trust that the management will continue to navigate future challenges. It's essential to bear in mind that investing always carries inherent risks, and it's the responsibility of each individual investor to evaluate the risks associated with a company and determine how well it aligns with the risk profile of their portfolio.

Conclusion

Eurofins Scientific is a growth story. The company experienced staggering growth until 2019, which has now slowed down. Although I think that the management's growth projections for 2027 are a bit exuberant, I still believe that the company is fairly valued and offers a nice growth potential if the management goals are achieved.

I also appreciate the business model and the attitude of the management. Therefore, I am giving this company a buy recommendation. Personally, I would prefer to buy it at 40 EUR/share, but the current price of 56 EUR/share is fair for a well-growing business.

