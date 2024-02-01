hapabapa

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) has taken over the outskirts of Houston in recent years after their IPO in the 3rd quarter of 2021. From my perspective, the company was initially hailed as a western US “Bro” spot with decent coffee. Leading me to wonder, what is going on here? After a few trips to several different locations in several states, I’m with the Bros and I believe they’re onto something. Digging into their execution, as of year-end 2023 they now have over 800 stores, which is up from 671 stores at the end of 2022. The company estimates they will grow from $740m of revenue in FY2022 to the lower end of guidance of $950m-$1b in FY2023, representing a 28-35% increase in revenue. My estimates put revenue landing in the $965m-$975m range with EBITDA landing in the $155m range. With a current market cap of just under $5bn, this puts the price to sales ratio at approximately 5x and price to EBITDA at 32x.

Where Will BROS Go?

My thoughts are that I am a believer in the company, their mission, and where they are headed for the long term, and I am long in the stock over the next five years. At the current valuation, however, I am putting a hold rating on the stock with a price target of $32 by year end 2024. This will allow the company to execute and grow into a fair valuation price in a competitive industry. I would be a net buyer of the stock below $25 and will be a holder for the next five years unless company fundamentals change or there is a strategic shift.

Company Overview

Dutch Bros started over 30 years ago (1992) as a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. Since then the company has grown to over 800 locations mostly west of the Mississippi. Dutch Bros serves cold and hot drinks, including coffee, energy drinks and a small list of pre-packaged foods. Their culture of people (Broistas) and focus on customer service is what differentiates the brand from other made to order drink businesses. The company is notable in their contributions to ALS and many other philanthropic giving which keeps them in the good graces of many of the communities they serve. Although The Bros is mostly focused on the Northwest United States, after their IPO in 2021 the company has rapidly expanded into Texas and Oklahoma.

Dutch Bros Motto (3Q 2023 Earnings Report)

This Is Why I’ve Become A Bro

The company has a lot going on from a quantitative perspective as the growth post-IPO has been great. However, the company needs to continue to execute on the following to allow it to grow into its valuation.

The store count for Dutch Bros has grown expansively since its IPO, growing from 441 stores in 2020 to over 800 stores by the end of 2023. This 80% growth in store count is a result of corporate focus on growing company operated stores over franchised stores. That said, company-operated stores grew from 182 in 2020 (pre-IPO) to over 500 in 2023, a 200% increase leading to an explosion in revenue and average AUV (annual unit volume). For now, the company is focusing on growing the 800 store count to 4000 within the next 10-15 years, accounting for approximately 250-300 stores per year from now to 2035. This is a further increase from the approximately 150 stores Dutch Bros opened in 2023 and in my opinion, 2024 is pointing to over 175 new stores (to be announced during 4Q earnings).

Coupling corporate store growth with accessing new markets away from the west coast of the US and northwestern US is also attributing to an increase of average unit volume (AUV) per store. Pre-IPO in 2020, AUV system wide was $1.7m per store. With access to new markets and favorable price increases to offset inflation of their supply chain, AUV has grown to $2.0m per store. Keep in mind, the company describes this metric only for the stores that have been open for longer than 15 months. Regardless, the ability for these stores to start contributing meaningfully to the bottom line is impressive, with gross profit being realized within the first 6 months of opening most stores.

New Company Shop Contribution Margin (3Q 2023 Earnings Report)

There was extensive discussion about how infill in newer markets like Texas and other key states has been affecting AUV. There was note that as infill in cities like Houston, Fort Worth/Dallas and San Antonio takes place, the AUV is remaining strong as expected.

This revenue increase in Dutch Bros is evident with the above noted greater total store count and higher AUV. Revenue has grown from $327m in 2020 to (my estimate) of $965m-$975m in FY2023. This is a growth of just under 200% in 3 years' time which coincides with the 200% growth in corporate stores and $300,000 increase in AUV per store.

With the opening of the Dallas roastery in 2024, I anticipate expect gross margin to sustain in the high 20% range, with opportunity for 30% gross margin upon the roastery’s open. For now, the gross margin has been boosted by large price increases from the year ago quarter (3Q2022) and the 31% seems like an aspiration upper end goal for the time being. With inflation and labor cost increases on the west coast eating into margins as we proceed throughout 2024 and 2025, I expect a part of this to be offset by the roastery but not all of it.

YoY Contribution Margin Bridge (3Q 2023 Earnings Report)

That said, the Dallas roastery will fuel growth east of the Mississippi, easing transport logistics towards new markets like Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky - where will 2H 2024 locations start to pop up? Are Georgia and the Carolinas in the company's sights? Below are the locations in the eastern half of the United States, with blue locations being soon to open locations.

Dutch Bros Locations in Eastern United States (Dutch Bros Website)

Next year, I expect revenue growth of approximately 25-30% to $1.2b-1.25b, representing a slowdown from the approximate 31% growth observed 2022 to 2023. This slowdown will be partly offset by the increase in store count opening pace in 2024. As noted, I anticipate over 175 stores to be opened in 2024 compared to 133 in 2022 and the 159 stores in 2023. Coupled with access into new markets like Florida, Alabama and Tennessee, I expect the continued push into 2024.

Are There Bros on The Street and Seeking Alpha?

Street and Seeking Alpha analysts for Dutch Bros recommend the stock as a buy, while I rate the stock as a hold at current prices. My $32 price target on the stock by year end 2024 is in between the low and average price target the Street has on the stock. My PT represents a 15% increase in the stock price over the next 11 months, while the Street’s average PT represents a 24% increase from today’s price.

Peer Analysts on Seeking Alpha currently rate Dutch Bros a 3.5 out of 5, which signals a buy on the stock. SA analysts have 2 holds and 2 buy recommendations on the stock in the last 90 days.

Wall Street analysts currently rate Dutch Bros a 4.0 out of 5, with 6 strong buy recommendations within the last 90 days, 1 buy recommendation and 6 hold recommendation

12 Month Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

Risk Thesis

At the moment, I see two large risks that could impact the company from growing in the shorter and medium term.

Firstly, competition in the coffee and drinks space is extremely fierce. As Dutch Bros expands nationwide short term, the competition against established nationwide chains like Starbucks (SBUX) and Dunkin Donuts and unquantifiable regional chains will continue to mount. So far the competition against Starbucks on the west coast has fared well, but Dunkin is large in the Northeast.

Dunkin Donuts Locations Nationwide (ScrapeHero)

In the medium term, chains like CosMc's, the new McDonald’s focused drink and fast food chain will mount. At the end of 2023, CosMc's opened a trial in a Chicago Suburb, however by the end of 2024, additional 10 locations are opening in Texas. This is fighting head to head with newly opened Dutch Bros locations in Texas. In the immediate term, I do not see CosMc's shutting down Dutch Bros, however the nationwide love for McDonald’s and initial CosMc's reception from the Chicago location is promising and may pose a threat to expansion beyond 2026.

In the past twelve months there has been extensive cash burn and dilution. In September 2023, Dutch Bros did a secondary offering of Class A stock in return for $300m to fund short term cash flow deficits. Over 11.5m shares were issued at $26 in exchange for the $300m, representing a dilution of approximately 6%. In exchange for underwriting the deal, Dutch Bros allowed the underwriter to purchase up to 1.7m shares, equivalent to 1% of the shares outstanding. All this to say, while Dutch Bros does make a profit (approximate EBITDA of $150m in 2023), the free cash is insufficient to cover the capital expenditures of $225m-$250m. And for the time being this will continue to be a problem. While this $300m assists with the shortfall temporarily, will cash flow be sufficient in 2026-2027 to support opening of 300+ stores per year.

Conclusion

Dutch Bros’ remarkable expansion since it listed in 2021 shows an amazing success story on how to utilize capital and compete in the extremely competitive coffee and drink industry. Store counts grew from 441 in 2020 to over 800 today, corresponding to a 200% revenue growth from $327m to just under $1bn in the same time. The opening of the Dallas Roastery in 2024 will strengthen Dutch Bros’ market position in Texas and aid in expanding stores east of the Mississippi offsetting inflationary pressures and sustaining gross margins.

Despite the robustness of the underlying products, strong culture and expansion plans, continued competition in the short term from companies like Starbucks and Dunkin, and competition in the medium term from McDonald’s CosMc’s may cause headwinds. Further, the aggressive expansion plans have resulted in short term cash flow concerns that may result in liquidity issues in the coming years.

With the current valuation of 5x price to sales and over 30x price to EBITDA, there is a need for Dutch Bros to grow into its $5bn market cap. In conclusion, I have the stock rated as a hold noting that revenues will grow over 25% in 2024 it does not make up for the current valuation on the stock. While my year end 2024 price target is $32, it remains on the low to average range of Street analysts. I maintain a long position on the stock for the next 5 years and am a buyer under $25.