ICLN: Too Many Risks With A Disappointing Performance

For me, clean energy is a good concept with debatable implementation and disappointing returns for investors. The same description fits well for the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in my opinion, which demonstrated dismal long-term performance for more than a decade.

Even though renewable energy is becoming more widespread, there are fewer opportunities for investors to profit from it. The continued affordability of fossil fuels, a divided global economy, and a rather slow rate at which renewables are being adopted are key issues investors need to consider.

For these exact reasons, I think that a mix of North American, European, and Chinese renewable energy companies ICLN represents won't work well for investors in the long term. Thus, I assign a "Sell" rating to ICLN, but I'm open to reconsidering my rating if I see signs of improvement in the sector outlook.

ICLN Overview

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities in the clean energy sector. This ETF provides investors with exposure to companies involved in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other clean energy technologies.

Top holdings of ICLN include notable companies in the renewables sector like First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF), as well as several Chinese companies.

The geographical mix of ICLN is skewed towards the US, China, and Denmark (for reference, Vestas Wind Systems and Orsted A/S are Danish companies).

In terms of expenses, ICLN has a somewhat acceptable expense ratio of 0.41%, which is fine for sector ETFs.

Overall, the ICLN has decent geographical diversification, as well as a comfortable level of expenses.

A Sobering Post-Hype Reality

In 2021, renewables stocks were on fire, with ICLN reaching its local high of almost $30. Since then, though, ICLN shares have lost more than half of their value.

In my view, the entire renewable energy sector has faced a perfect storm due to a combination of several factors.

Interest Rates Have Skyrocketed Since 2021

Since 2021, central banks have entered a period of rapid rate hikes in order to combat inflation. The impact on renewables due to higher rates is twofold. Firstly, higher borrowing costs for homeowners and businesses have reduced private sector demand for solar panel deployments. Because of the lower private demand, SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), one of the constituents of the ICLN, faced a brutal crash of its stock price in late 2023 and recently announced a workforce reduction.

Secondly, the rising costs of borrowing and materials have also made capital-intensive renewable projects more expensive. This has made these projects less attractive to investors, leading to a massive correction in renewables stocks.

Slower-Than-Expected Transition to Renewable Energy

Despite efforts to transition to renewable energy sources, renewables still represent less than 15% of all electricity production worldwide. The slow adoption of wind and solar energy as significant contributors to the energy sector has limited the growth potential of renewable energy companies.

Here's an excerpt from IEA's Renewables 2020 Report:

With global electricity demand expected to contract this year, the share of renewables in electricity generation is forecast to increase a record 2.3 percentage points from 2019, to reach 27% in 2020. Electricity generation from renewables will expand almost 50% in the next five years to almost 9 745 TWh – equivalent to the combined demand of China and the European Union. By 2025, the share of renewables in total electricity generation is expected to be 33%, surpassing the coal-fired generation.

The reality is dramatically different, though. As of 2022 (the latest data), all renewables account for just 13.34% of the global energy mix. In the meantime, electricity generation from coal hasn't changed much and still stands at 25%. The gap between renewables and coal, not to mention other traditional sources of energy generation, is simply huge.

Oil And Gas Aren't Going Anywhere Either

I clearly remember how skeptical experts were towards the O&G sector during the pandemic era of 2020-2021. Nonetheless, oil and natural gas are still essential for various industries and activities, including ones closely related to renewables. For example, fossil fuels are required to power mining activities for minerals needed in electric car batteries.

Energy prices have also declined significantly since their peak in 2022:

Adjusting for inflation, today's oil prices are even more competitive than they were back in the 2000s. For example, $75 per barrel of oil today roughly equals to $51 in 2007.

With somewhat affordable oil prices, there aren't many incentives for countries to aggressively ramp up renewable capacities, in my view.

Geopolitical Factors May Disrupt The Whole Renewables Sector

Global economic fragmentation may significantly impact the renewables sector. Geopolitical competition between the US and China may potentially lead to deep supply chain disruptions for the renewables sector, at least in the medium term. China accounts for roughly 70% of the global supply of rare earth elements, crucial for the production of electric vehicles.

However, it's important to mention that the US is actively developing its own mines for some critical minerals, and is about to turn into the world's second-largest producer of rare earth metals:

Anyway, securing rare metal supplies still requires time and may become more expensive than it is now with current supply chains from China. Moreover, ICLN may underperform simply because certain stocks, primarily the Chinese ones, can be discounted by foreign investors due to geopolitical risks.

Instead Of ICLN: Stick To The Winners

If you're still looking for exposure in the renewables sector, I'd recommend sticking to the best-performing companies in the sector. For example, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has noticeably outperformed the S&P 500 in 2023 and managed to fully recover after a 2021 slump.

Ratings of Seeking Alpha analysts, as well as Wall Street analysts, are generally positive for First Solar:

Another company I'd like to recommend to watch is Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG). According to the company's description, CEG has approximately 32,355 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

The Bottom Line

In my view, investors definitely need to be picky when exploring investment opportunities in the renewables sector. Investing in ICLN or similar clean energy ETFs exposes an investor to a wide variety of risks, from profitability issues of certain companies to geopolitical risks due to the wide geographical mix of ICLN. Thus, I give ICLN a pass.