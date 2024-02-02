Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capital Southwest Q3: A Must-Have For Income Investors But Wait For A Pullback

Feb. 02, 2024 8:30 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)11 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • Capital Southwest reported strong Q3 earnings, beating estimates for net investment income and total investment income.
  • The company has continued to grow its portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet, increasing liquidity and expanding its credit facility.
  • While the stock is currently overvalued, it remains a must-have for income investors and may offer a more attractive entry point after potential rate cuts.
  • At the current price, the stock offers a downside to the WS price target of $23.75. I suggest investors looking to start or add to their position wait for a pullback.
  • The BDC did see a small increase in non-accrual loans quarter-over-quarter.

Business and work management concept.

Coompia77/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) recently reported its Q3 earnings and again showed why it's one of the top BDCs in the sector and one of my favorite portfolio holdings. Since the start of interest rate hikes, many

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.19K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (15.08K)
Well I do not know what is expected in as stated a pullback
I am a holder of CSWC since 2-2020 and have since added although not recently and my CB is $17.71. A great stock and owner of 2460 shares.

Allday
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (4.66K)
@allday1234 thanks for sharing. With the uncertainty around rates, we may not get one for a while.
B
Be A Man
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (5.13K)
I think the pull back has already occurred dipping to close to $24. One can hope for lower but that may not happen to any significant degree unless an economic downturn happens but that looks less and less likely.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (4.66K)
@Be A Man thanks for sharing. Yes it did dip a bit. Once rates are cut I think it will come down a few $. But with the recent jobs report, who knows when now.
B
Be A Man
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (5.13K)
@The Dividend Collectuh yes that jobs report pushes any rate cut out once again.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (2.71K)
Great article. I started buying again the last two days. I was waiting for at least the low $23’s, but after watching tech and a lot of other sectors melt down on Wednesday, I started longing for the relative safety of BDCs which provide such nice income while the rest of the world is going down the crapper. I know share price is going to drop a lot when rates go down but I am banking that most quality BDCs will be able to pay the biggest part of their current dividends. That is the reason I am here in the first place, income. I will buy more when it gets below $22, just easing in when drops more than 2% in a day right now.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (4.66K)
@Big Red Income Farmer thanks for stopping by. Always great to hear from you. I was waiting for rate cuts but with the recent job growth who knows now.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 9:05 AM
Comments (2.71K)
@The Dividend Collectuh Yes, I was getting my chips ready for big REIT buy in but now I am thinking "higher for longer" will be the theme for most of 2024. So I am going to start opportunistically get into more BDCs again. I think for the long run, BDCs are going to continue expanding their footprint and pushing brick and mortar lenders such as banks to the wayside. I have a decent sized position of NYCB which passed all the screening tools and looked solid for the past year or so, but has tanked 45-50% in just a few trading days and slashed dividend by 70.6% in one swing of the axe! I don't think BDCs are ever going to experience that. And look at tech the last few days. Crazy stuff. I am in tech as well but I want to be able to sleep at night and BDCs should help with that over the next couple quarters anyway.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (4.66K)
@Big Red Income Farmer I agree. I think BDCs will only get stronger and become the preference for a lot of borrowers
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSWC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSWC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSWC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.