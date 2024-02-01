Taiwan Semiconductor Q4: Meaningful Tailwind Expected In 2024

BING-JHEN HONG

Introduction

I had a buy rating on TSMC (NYSE:TSM) in my previous article published on October 12th, 2023. Since then, the company's stock price increased by about 22.94%. At the time, I viewed the semiconductor industry condition positively, as it was showing early signs of recovery and sequential growth. Taiwan's exports were recovering, while numerous industry peers were showing signs of improving demand. Today, I continue to stand by my previous thesis and estimates as I continue to believe TSMC is a buy. In the previous few months following the publication of my previous article, early signs of a recovering semiconductor industry became more concrete evidence. Not only did the growing demands shown by industry peers continue its upward trajectory, but TSMC's management team has provided a positive outlook for 2024 during the 2023 Q4 earnings report. Further, despite about 22% increase in the stock price since my previous article, TSMC's valuation is still attractive. Therefore, I believe TSMC is a buy as strong as 2024 is expected.

Management Team's Positive Outlook

TSMC reported a strong 2023 Q4 earnings report released on January 18th with a revenue of $19.62 billion, slightly beating the upper end of the guidance, which was $18.8 to $19.6 billion. Although the revenue declined 1.5% year-over-year due to the market conditions relative to the previous year, the sequential growth came in strong at 13.6%. Further, TSMC reported an operating margin of 41.6%, which was higher than the guidance of 39.5% to 41.5%. The operating margin declined by about 10.4 percentage points year-over-year due to the macroeconomic environment. Overall, TSMC's 2023Q4 results came in above the guidance with a strong report.

During the earnings call following the report, TSMC's management team provided an insightful outlook on the business conditions for 2024, which were overwhelmingly positive. The management team said that the company's "business has buttoned out on a year-over-year basis, and we expect 2024 to be a healthy growth year for TSMC," which will be supported by a strong demand for the company's 3nm, 5nm, and other advanced fabrications. Further, the company is "forecast[ing] the overall semiconductor market, excluding memory, to increase by more than 10% year-over-year" in 2024. As such, it is clear that TSMC's management team is viewing the industry conditions to be positive in 2024 providing a meaningful tailwind for the company.

I believe this positive outlook to be significant. In my previous article, a significant portion of the bullish thesis relied on data that did not come directly from TSMC. For example, Taiwan's export levels and industry peers' improving demand, while it may affect TSMC, do not directly correlate to a positive performance by TSMC. Further, using these data, I formed a bullish thesis on the company, which is simply an opinion. As such, because TSMC's management team has confirmed that they, too, see a strong industry environment in 2024, I believe my bullish thesis has strengthened.

Industry Peers' Data and Outlook

In addition to the management team's view of the industry, numerous industry peers' data support the bullish semiconductor industry outlook, creating additional credibility for the thesis.

On January 31st, South Korean time, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) reported its 2023Q4 earnings. Regarding the semiconductor market, focusing primarily on memory chips, the company said that "the memory market and demand for IT are expected to continue recovering in 2024" signaling that the industry demand and environment will likely be positive in the coming few quarters.

Further, consumer electronics companies, ASUS and MSI, have also signaled that the demand is continuing its increasing path. As the chart below shows, both ASUS and MSI have seen an improving demand environment ending 2023 with a continued positive trendline, which implies that the current recovery and growth will likely continue into 2024 as there are no clear signs of a reversal in the trend.

ASUS and MSI

[Source: ASUS and MSI]

Overall, considering that both the TSMC management team and numerous industry peers are forecasting a positive industry environment in 2024, I believe it is reasonable to argue that TSMC will see a material tailwind going forward. The demand for semiconductors is quickly improving.

Valuation

In addition to the potential industry tailwinds, TSMC is trading at an attractive valuation today. The company has a market capitalization of about $534 billion, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 18.53. The company's price-to-earnings ratio has been trading in the range of about 12 to 30 from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2023 with the lowest valuation multiple occurring during the semiconductor slowdown in late 2022 and the entire 2023. With TSMC expected to grow its bottom line above 20% for both 2024 and 2025, I believe it is reasonable to argue that the company's valuation multiple is reasonable today with upside potential as the current multiple is suppressed relative to the strong demand environment seen during the pandemic. As such, my fair value estimate of TSMC is in the mid-20 forward price-to-earnings ratio. Further, Wall Street Analysts' average price target on TSMC is $126 compared to the current stock price of about $116, implying a potential upside of about 8.6%.

Although TSMC's stock price increased by about 23% since the publication of my previous article, the company's forward price-to-earnings ratio has not seen a proportional increase. As the chart below shows, the earnings multiple levels were slightly above 16 in late October, meaning that there were only about 12% increase in the earnings multiple. This was a result of a brighter earnings outlook in 2024. As a result, despite the stock price appreciation, I continue to believe TSMC's valuation is attractive with an upside potential for the earnings multiple to expand to mid 20 range.

Therefore, in addition to the improving industry environment, I believe TSMC's valuation is attractive today.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts]

Risk to Thesis

Although the industry environment has been showing signs of positivity, there are risks involved with investing in TSMC due to the intense competitive environment the company operates. Both Intel (INTC) and Samsung are attempting to catch up to TSMC in the semiconductor fabrication business to challenge TSMC's dominance, and these companies are aggressively investing in advanced fabrication, leading TSMC to continue to maintain an elevated level of investment. As a result, although it is likely temporary, TSMC is expected to see a contraction in margins in 2024.

During the 2023Q4 earnings call, the company's management team said that the "gross margin decreased 1.3 percentage points sequentially to 53% [in 2023Q4], primarily due to margin dilution from [the] 3-nanometer ramp" before going on to say that "[3nm] is expected to dilute [the] gross margin by about 3 percentage points to 4 percentage points for the full year 2024."

As TSMC's earnings were released on January 18th, the concerns around margin pressures are likely already reflected in the stock price; however, if it is the case that Intel or Samsung's competitiveness strengthens in the coming quarters as these companies are claiming, TSMC will inevitably have to spend more to continue its leadership position in the industry posing a meaningful margin risk.

Summary

The semiconductor fabrication industry, an industry TSMC operates, is expected to provide a meaningful tailwind to TSMC in 2024. There has been increasing evidence of an improving semiconductor environment in the past few months. Not only have TSMC's industry peers continued to show an upward trajectory in consumer electronics demand along with a positive memory chip market demand, but TSMC's management team has signaled that TSMC will operate in an improving environment in 2024 compared to the previous year as the industry recovers. Further, while the industry is expected to provide a meaningful tailwind, TSMC's valuation is still attractive. Therefore, I continue to believe TSMC is a buy.