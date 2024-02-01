miniseries

I last wrote on John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) in July 2023, and I saw many issues at that time; hence, I saw no buying opportunity in it, which turned out to be true. It has moved around 0.7% in these six months, and even now, I expect that it might not provide returns to investors, at least in the short term, and I will discuss the reasons behind it.

Financial Analysis

It announced its Q2 FY24 results. The revenue for Q2 FY24 was $492.8 million, a decline of 4.2% compared to Q2 FY23. Underperformance in its research segment was the major reason behind the revenue decline. The research segment's revenue declined by 5.5% in Q2 FY24 compared to Q2 FY23. The Hindawi publishing pause is still affecting its research segment, and apart from it, softness in its recruiting business also affected the research segment. Its operating income margin was also down to 9.3% in Q2 FY24 from 11.1% in Q2 FY23. The operating margin was affected by higher employee costs.

WLY's Investor Relations

The company faced an impairment charge of $51.4 million in Q2 FY24, for which it reported a net loss of $19.4 million. I expected revenue decline mainly due to the Hindawi pause, and I expect that this issue might continue to hamper the growth in the coming quarter. Other than the Hindawi issue, I think a long time for its article publishing can have an effect on its financials in the upcoming quarter. The time it takes for their article to get published from the time of submission is around six months. So, the timing is also an issue that can affect its upcoming quarterly results. Hence, considering these factors, I believe its share price might continue to remain under pressure and might underperform in the short term.

Technical Analysis

TradingView

It is trading at $34.1. This stock has been stuck in a downward channel pattern and has been following it religiously. In addition, it has been forming lower highs and lower lows since June 2021, so these two factors show that this stock is bearish. Hence, I believe trying to catch a falling knife might hurt investors. After observing the current price action, I think the price is headed toward the channel's upper trendline, which is at $37, so we might see a spike in the stock price in the short term. However, in the long run, I expect the price to stay bearish. In my opinion, we might only see a turnaround if the stock breaks the channel pattern and crosses the $39 level. Until then, I would advise you to avoid this stock.

Should One Invest In WLY?

I expect stagnant revenue growth in the coming quarters due to timing issues and Hindawi issues, and due to the expected stagnant growth, its valuation looks a bit high. It has a PEG (FWD) ratio of 2x, which is higher than the sector median of 1.71x. Hence, considering the valuation, stagnant growth expectations, and bearish technical chart, I don't expect it to give any returns to its investors in the short term. Although I see no upside in this stock, I also think the downside is limited from here because I believe the market has already factored in most of the headwinds, and its stock price is already punished for it. In addition, if we look at the price chart, it is trading near a historically strong support zone of $30. It is the same level that provided support to the stock during the market crash of 2020, and also during the fall it experienced in 2023 due to the tough time the company was facing. Hence, considering the limited downside and stagnant growth expectations for the upcoming quarter, I assign a hold rating to it.

Risk

They have started a strategic evaluation of their non-core education operations, which may lead to the eventual sale of some assets or companies that don't align with their growth objectives or strategic direction. Significant risks and uncertainties associated with divestitures could have an adverse effect on the company's operations, consolidated financial situation, and business. These comprise, among other things, of the inability to locate buyers on acceptable terms, interruptions to their operations and/or management's focus being diverted from other business matters, the possibility of losing important personnel, challenges in disentangling the business's operations, and the retention of some liabilities associated with the divested business. The divestment of these non-core businesses may require significant time and financial resources, which could have a negative impact on operations. This is because certain dispositions may call for their ongoing financial involvement, such as through transition service agreements, guarantees, indemnities, or other current or potential financial obligations and liabilities.

Bottom Line

Considering the stagnant growth expectations, it looks overvalued, and the technical chart also suggests no buying opportunity. In addition, considering headwinds like timing issues and Hindawi issues, I think it would be best to stay away from it. Hence, I am assigning a hold rating.