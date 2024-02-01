Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
John Wiley & Sons: Potential Pain In The Short Term, It's Best To Avoid It (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 01, 2024 3:46 PM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) Stock
Summary

  • Q2 FY24 revenue declined by 4.2% due to underperformance in the research segment and higher employee costs.
  • The stock is currently bearish and trading within a downward channel pattern, with limited upside potential.
  • The company's non-core education operations are undergoing strategic evaluation, which may lead to asset sales and potential risks for the company's operations and financial situation.

Close Up Photo Of Woman Hands Writing Report On A Paper In The Cafe

miniseries

I last wrote on John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) in July 2023, and I saw many issues at that time; hence, I saw no buying opportunity in it, which turned out to be true. It has moved around 0.7% in these six months, and

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

