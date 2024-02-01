Maikel de Vaan

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reported its Q4 2023 results last week, with many metrics not surprising to most analysts and investors. The thing on which most media focused, though, was the strong increase in orders - called net bookings by ASML, which have increased to more than €9B in Q4 2023. As a result, the stock jumped by almost 10% the day the earnings report was released.

In this article, I will analyze ASML's Q4 earnings and look at what to expect for the coming years. I expect that it is very likely that - as the company already announced itself - ASML will experience no growth in 2024. But if current trends of recovery in the broad economy and the semiconductor cycle continue, the company could be on track for a 30% sales growth in 2025.

Net bookings - the main trigger for ASML's stock price surge

Let us first take a look at ASML's net bookings, as this metric was the most reported after the companies' earnings were released. In the helpful contribution "ASML in Charts," you can see that the net bookings also historically were quite high during the last quarter:

Quarterly net bookings (Seeking Alpha)

Note that net bookings have always fluctuated quite a bit, depending on economic conditions and demand. As you can see in the table, they were at €2.6B during Q3 (lower than they had been for a long time), after which they surged to €9.19B during Q4 2024. This was a dramatic increase, which could be a sign that the market conditions for ASML and the general semiconductor industry are starting to shift. Not only this, but the total number of sold lithography systems increased to 113, an impressive number for such complicated machines.

To be honest, there are not many metrics in ASML's financial statements which caught my eye as awkward, worrying, or peculiar. As you can see in the screenshot below, ASML's net sales have shown strong year-on-year growth for the whole five years that are reported in this table, more than doubling from €11.8B to €27.5B. Most relevant numbers, such as gross profit, net income, and earnings per share also show healthy increases. The margin has been fluctuating a bit, although it has increased from 44.7% in 2019 to 51.3% in 2023. The other number that shows volatility is the net bookings, which we already discussed.

ASML Consolidated statement of operations (ASML Investor Relations Q4 financial presentation)

But 2024 is likely to be similar to 2023

As ASML CEO Peter Wennink mentioned in his statement:

The semiconductor industry continues to work through the bottom of the cycle. Although our customers are still not certain about the shape of the semiconductor market recovery this year, there are some positive signs. Industry end market inventory levels continue to improve and litho tool utilization levels are beginning to show improvement. Our strong order intake in the fourth quarter clearly supports future demand...... In spite of the positive signs described above, we maintain our conservative view for the total year and expect 2024 revenue to be similar to 2023. We also expect 2024 to be an important year to prepare for significant growth that we expect for 2025."

So - a not-so-long story even shorter - financially, ASML will likely experience low or no growth in 2024. Earnings might even decrease because of increased investments (personnel, equipment) to prepare for 2025. This is even more likely as the company expects margins of 48-49 percent in Q1 2024, while the margins for the full year 2023 were higher at 51.3 percent.

So ASML looks like a bet on the recovery of the semiconductor industry; if the signs that recovery will happen during 2024 and 2025 come true, ASML will very likely experience strong growth in 2025. If this recovery doesn't happen, or is much less strong than is expected now, ASML will be more or less stagnant. In this case, I would expect the share price to suffer because ASML is trading for a premium that indicates strong growth is expected.

Forward earnings - forward 24 months?

During 2023, the total "net bookings" of ASML were €20.04B, and this is even including the more than €9B achieved during the fourth quarter. Compare this to the net bookings of 2022, which were a total of €30.67: this is still a large difference.

Also (and maybe worse), it is not clear when net bookings are materialized as sales. Likely the answer is that it varies, depending on many factors. But it is also likely that ASML in 2023 transformed at least an important part of the net bookings from the "good year" 2022 into sales. It might have been that the company also already sold some bookings that were ordered in 2023, but I do not know how likely this is. I think it's likely that most of the net bookings from "bad net booking year" 2023 still need to be converted into sales, which makes it probable that ASML is realistic with its assumptions of no growth in 2024 - even though orders seemed to have gone through the roof in Q4 2023.

Let us do a simple thought experiment: If we assume that net bookings will continue to remain at the level of Q4 2023 for the entirety of 2024, 2024 will have net bookings of almost €37B. This would be a growth of 20% compared to the year 2022. If we assume margins to stay about equal, this would translate to an average annual earnings growth of 9.5%. This is very decent, but not explosive growth.

This shows that it is likely that net bookings in Q1-Q3 2023 were probably worse than Q4 was good. Meaning: with a true recovery of the semiconductor industry, I expect that net bookings are able to become even higher than they were in Q4 2023.

The longer term

In the presentation of Investor Relations, ASML mentions the following predictions for 2025 and the longer term:

Based on different market scenarios as presented during our Investor Day in November 2022, we modeled an opportunity to reach annual revenue in 2025 between approximately €30 billion and €40 billion, with a gross margin between approximately 54% and 56% and in 2030 an annual revenue between approximately €44 billion and €60 billion, with a gross margin between approximately 56% and 60%

This statement confirms what we already saw above: the €37B in net bookings for 2024 leading to sales in 2025 is not such an unrealistic assumption. The only thing I find difficult to estimate is whether ASML's margin expectations are realistic, but they do not sound outrageous.

If ASML would have sales of €30B in 2025 and zero growth in 2024, year-on-year sales growth would be 8.8 percent, but annual average growth between 2023 and 2025 would be unimpressive. An overview of the possible sales growth for 2025 is shown in the table below:

Sales in 2025 Year-on-year growth rate 2025 vs 2024 Average annual growth between 2023 and 2025 €30B 8.86% 4.33% €35B 27.00% 12.69% €37B 34.26% 15.87% €40B 45.14% 20.48% Click to enlarge

Table: calculations of growth rates with some assumptions as described in the text (source: calculations of author).

I included the €37B in the graph, since if ASML would be able to achieve €9B of net bookings for each quarter of 2024, and if this would translate directly to sales for 2025, we will end up at sales of €37B for this year. Of course, both of these assumptions will never come exactly true, but for the sake of my guesstimate, I was curious to see where the average annual growth rate between 2023 and 2025 would end up in this case.

As we can see, in the "worst case" of 2025 sales ending up at €30B, ASML would achieve an average annual growth rate of 4.33 percent, which is still growth, but I believe much too slow for its current share price value. If this would come true, I expect ASML's shares to lose value over time. On the other hand, if ASML's sales in 2025 end up anywhere around or over the mid-point of its sales expectations (€35B), ASML will experience strong growth of more than 27 percent year-on-year or more than 12.5% average annually between 2023 and 2025. In this case, I believe the shares are well worth their current valuation.

A personal sidenote

A short sidenote about my personal background that might be of interest when looking at the development of ASML over the last decade: I studied in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, which is basically the home ground of ASML. My first job after graduating from university was at a smaller company that designed and produced some vital components for the systems of ASML. Note that my knowledge about how the components were used at ASML was relatively limited, since I worked in logistics. But, I did get some decent impression about ASML and the scope and complexity of its products. The main component that was produced by the company where I worked was one of the many complex, vital, and expensive products being used in the DUV and meanwhile also in the EUV machines. ASML was large already at the time, and for my company was the main client, and the most important one by far.

After my girlfriend and I moved to a different city, I switched jobs, which was about 10 years ago now. The company where I worked has since then grown to a medium-sized enterprise already, and ASML has increased its domination over the region. When I recently talked to some people who are currently studying in Eindhoven, they told me that about half of the physics graduates and a very decent part of graduates from other faculties were being hired by ASML at the moment. Note this is nothing but hearsay (I did not check if this is true), but if it is true, it is huge, and a sign that the company is not decelerating. It might also be a sign though that the labor pool is getting more and more tight for this knowledge-intensive company.

Takeaway

After a good 2023, ASML Holding N.V. appears about to take a breather, which is also reflected in its net bookings of new orders. 2024 could be a year comparable to 2023 sales-wise. A year with close to zero growth is somewhat of an anomaly for a company like ASML that has become more or less accustomed to high growth rates each year.

The general economic landscape and the semiconductor industry, however, signal a return to more growth in the longer term - and ASML's net bookings in Q4 2023 also reflect this. If this trend continues, we can expect a wonderful 2025, and the company is already preparing itself to gear up development and production if this becomes a reality.

2024 likely will be a year of transition for ASML. Sales and profits are unlikely to grow much during this year, and shareholders should be patient. It seems likely that, if the economic circumstances and the semiconductor cycle continue to improve, ASML will show strong growth in 2025 again. I expect that we will gradually obtain more clarity about this during 2024, and that share prices will move accordingly. I own ASML shares myself, and although ASML does not look cheap around an all-time high and with a forward P/E ratio north of 40, I will continue to hold them.

