Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 2:57 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.58K Followers

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yan Jin - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Craig Arnold - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Okray - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Chris Snyder - UBS

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Steve Volkmann - Jefferies

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Tim Thein - Citigroup

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Eaton Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, your conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Yan Jin. Please go ahead.

Yan Jin

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us for Eaton's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are Craig Arnold, our Chairman and CEO; and Tom Okray, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our agenda today includes operating remarks by Craig, then I will turn it over to Tom who will highlight the company's performance in the fourth quarter. As we have done on our past calls, we'll be taking questions at end of Craig's closing commentary.

The press release and the presentation we'll go through today have been posted on our website. The presentation includes adjusted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures, they are reconciled in the appendix. A webcast of this call is accessible on our website and will be available for replay. I would like to remind you that our comments today will include statements related to the expected future results of the company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ETN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.