Premium Product Walkthrough: Personalize Your Home Page

Fred Egler: Hi, there. My name is Fred. I’m a Senior Product Manager at Seeking Alpha. I’m going to quickly walk you through a new feature we just launched that helps you customize and curate your Seeking Alpha Home Page. Through this walkthrough, I'll show you the value of this enhancement and how it can bring more value to your Seeking Alpha experience.

So, as I said, Seeking Alpha has rolled out a new customization feature on the homepage allowing users to curate, customize, and personalize their own experiences. Once you're logged in, you'll want to scroll down a bit to the section called My Seeking Alpha. Here, you'll see a section with your profile picture and 10 modules below your picture.

In the My Seeking Alpha section, users can select 10 topics they're interested in from a library of 35 available by clicking here in the My Seeking Alpha section. Once you click here, a modal pops up giving you the ability to pick modules you're interested in by category. For example, in the My Stocks category, I can select the Earnings module, I can select the Analysis For You module. Going into Dividends, I can select Top Yielding Stocks, I can select – in the Top Stocks category, Small Cap Latest Strong Buys and many others, as I said, up to 35 different ones, and you can select 10 modules to choose from to put on your home page.

Once you have 10, it won't let you add an additional one, so be mindful of that. And even on the right side you can go ahead and reorder these modules, and this reordering impacts how these different modules show up on your homepage. So, for example, I might put the Analysis For You section first because I'm most interested in that, and then maybe I'll put Industrial Stocks second because I'm interested in that as well. And once I hit done, you'll see that your My Seeking Alpha homepage will be customized and personalized based on exactly the choosing’s that you’ve just made. You can see the Analysis For You section is showing up there first.

And what's better, as these sections update, we'll make sure you're staying in the know by highlighting each one of these modules labeled as New, so you can easily stay up to date on topics that interest you with a single click. If I go ahead and click on this section right here, it'll take me right down specifically to that section, same with the Material Stocks. If I click here, it'll take me right down to the Material Stocks section.

So, this feature is really geared towards bringing Seeking Alpha users more customization and personalization, helping you get to where you want to go much quicker and seeing exactly what you want to see. So, we hope you get value out of this feature, and thanks for watching.