Feb. 07, 2024
Summary

  • Sr. Product Manager, Fred Egler, walks you through the new homepage functionality for Seeking Alpha Premium.
  • Watch this quick tutorial now!

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Fred Egler: Hi, there. My name is Fred. I’m a Senior Product Manager at Seeking Alpha. I’m going to quickly walk you through a new feature we just launched that helps you customize and curate your Seeking Alpha Home Page. Through this walkthrough, I'll show you the value of this enhancement and how it can bring more value to your Seeking Alpha experience.

So, as I said, Seeking Alpha has rolled out a new customization feature on the homepage allowing users to curate, customize, and personalize their own experiences. Once you're logged in, you'll want to scroll down a bit to the section called My Seeking Alpha. Here, you'll see a section with your profile picture and 10 modules below your picture.

In the My Seeking Alpha section, users can select 10 topics they're interested in from a library of 35 available by clicking here in the My Seeking Alpha section. Once you click here, a modal pops up giving you the ability to pick modules you're interested in by category. For example, in the My Stocks category, I can select the Earnings module, I can select the Analysis For You module. Going into Dividends, I can select Top Yielding Stocks, I can select – in the Top Stocks category, Small Cap Latest Strong Buys and many others, as I said, up to 35 different ones, and you can select 10 modules to choose from to put on your home page.

Once you have 10, it won't let you add an additional one, so be mindful of that. And even on the right side you can go ahead and reorder these modules, and this reordering impacts how these different modules show up on your homepage. So, for example, I might put the Analysis For You section first because I'm most interested in that, and then maybe I'll put Industrial Stocks second because I'm interested in that as well. And once I hit done, you'll see that your My Seeking Alpha homepage will be customized and personalized based on exactly the choosing’s that you’ve just made. You can see the Analysis For You section is showing up there first.

And what's better, as these sections update, we'll make sure you're staying in the know by highlighting each one of these modules labeled as New, so you can easily stay up to date on topics that interest you with a single click. If I go ahead and click on this section right here, it'll take me right down specifically to that section, same with the Material Stocks. If I click here, it'll take me right down to the Material Stocks section.

So, this feature is really geared towards bringing Seeking Alpha users more customization and personalization, helping you get to where you want to go much quicker and seeing exactly what you want to see. So, we hope you get value out of this feature, and thanks for watching.

Our mission: Power to Investors. We empower investors to make the absolute best investing decisions by leveraging our independent and balanced stock research, fundamental analysis tools, crowdsourced debate, reliable news, and actionable market data.Our research is created by investors, for investors. It is carefully vetted by in-house editors, then read and debated by millions of people. Our stock coverage is wider and deeper than any other. We provide diverse opinions on each stock so that investors can weigh the bull and bear case and make an informed decision.Our news enables investors to understand why the market and the stocks in their portfolio are moving or are about to move. Investors read our financial news to gain insight into stocks’ future earnings and price trajectory, and to find new and exciting opportunities.

Comments (1)

jelliefishjimmie profile picture
jelliefishjimmie
Today, 10:15 AM
Introducing Fred Egler, the "Master of Seeking Alpha Customization"! 🎩📈

Fred Egler: *clears throat* "Greetings, fellow Seeking Alpha enthusiasts! I am Fred, your Senior Product Manager guide on this epic journey of customization and curation. Let me show you how to make your Seeking Alpha Home Page shine brighter than a diamond in a coal mine!"

*Fred dramatically gestures towards the screen, his enthusiasm palpable*

Fred: "Behold! The My Seeking Alpha section, where dreams come true and stock market fantasies flourish. Select your top 10 interests from a smorgasbord of 35 delectable modules! Want Earnings? Boom! Analysis For You? Pow! Top Yielding Stocks? Ka-chow! The power is in your hands!"

*Fred’s eyes sparkle with excitement as he talks about reordering the modules*

Fred: "But wait, there's more! You can rearrange these modules like pieces of a stock market puzzle! Make the Analysis For You section your crown jewel or lift Industrial Stocks to new heights—it's your time to shine, dear user!"

*Fred clicks, scrolls, and showcases the magic of customization, his passion infectious*

Fred: "And lo and behold, as updates roll in, fear not! We label new modules so you can pounce on fresh info like a tiger on a stock tip! Stay abreast of the latest with a mere click, guiding you through the labyrinth of knowledge effortlessly."

*Fred beams proudly, wrapping up his demonstration with a flourish*

Fred: "In conclusion, my friends, embrace the power of personalization, the gift of Seeking Alpha's new feature. Make your homepage a symphony of your interests, a masterpiece of financial finesse. Seek, customize, conquer! Thank you for joining me on this thrilling adventure of customization—may your stocks soar and your dividends flow like a majestic river! Until next time, happy investing!" 🚀💰🌟
