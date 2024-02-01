Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Ugly Truth About US Oil Production And Why You Should Pay Attention

Feb. 01, 2024
Summary

  • Headline figures suggest U.S. oil production hit a new record high, but if you look under the hood, it's really 12.993 million b/d.
  • By our estimation, Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022 shows +371k b/d growth vs the headline +1 million b/d.
  • This has very important implications for the oil market in 2024 and onward.
  • Peak U.S. shale is here a lot sooner than you think.
EIA published U.S. oil production figures for November yesterday and, yay, another record high in U.S. oil production (~13.308 million b/d). But not so fast, the adjustment factor came in at -315k b/d. This means that the real effective U.S. oil production figure for November was 12.993

Comments

T
Tizthelaw2020
Today, 5:00 PM
Good to hear you making the point again.
All newbies should know NGL's are quite valuable too.
As poster Kathmandu would say... interesting info.
jodihn
Today, 4:25 PM
This is why the big players are consolidating what's left.
Vejrup
Today, 4:21 PM
Why are the oil market ignoring the facts at this moment?
