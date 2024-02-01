Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.58K Followers

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 1, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Bindas - Director of IR

Mark Rourke - President and Chief Executive Officer

Darrell Campbell - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jim Filter - EVP and Group President, Transportation and Logistics

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

John Chappell - Evercore ISI

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna International Group

Uday Khanapurkar - TD Cowen

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Schneider Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Steve Bindas, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Steve Bindas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Darrell Campbell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jim Filter, Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation Logistics.

Earlier today, the company issued an earnings press release. This release and an investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at schneider.com.

Our call will include remarks about future expectations, forecasts, plans and prospects for Schneider. These constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The company urges investors to review the risks and uncertainties discussed in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SNDR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNDR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.