Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

There are various reasons why US stock markets are outperforming against the rest of the world, and in particular, emerging markets. The reasons may have changed over the years, but this outperformance has been consistent since around 2010, and I wouldn't bet against such a strong and persistent trend.

Saying that, there are periods when emerging markets have outperformed. There was a good rally in 2016-2018, for instance, even in the context of a long downtrend. And even if they don't outperform the US, they could still deliver decent returns. This article will look at why emerging markets could rally and why the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is a solid ETF to position investors for potential upside.

Drivers and Considerations

US Outperformance

Fed Chair Powell said this in the press conference after the January FOMC meeting:

"The executive summary would be growth is solid to strong... 3.7% unemployment indicates the labor market is strong ...Let's be honest, this is a good economy."

Few would argue with that assessment and the US looks like it has avoided a recession despite rates at 5.25-5.50%. Emerging markets economies, however, are more fragile, and the increased cost of borrowing and servicing US dollar-denominated debt is weighing on them. Moreover, central banks in emerging market countries have had to raise domestic rates to support their currencies and prevent capital outflows which further slowed economies.

The Importance of the USD

The correlation between a strong US dollar and weak emerging markets is easily seen in a chart. The below chart shows IEMG next to a plot of the inverse US dollar. IEMG only sustains a rally when the USD is going down (or up on the chart below).

Dollar v IEMG (Tradingview)

A lower dollar could be a significant tailwind for emerging market stocks. Unfortunately, we can't predict exactly when this will happen, but there is a good chance the dollar will remain subdued. Rate cuts are almost certain in 2024 and QT is likely to be phased out too.

China Weighting

Emerging market ETFs are usually heavily weighted with Chinese stocks. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) for example has 25% exposure to China, and given the bear market unfolding there in recent years, it is unsurprising to see it underperforming.

There are, however, signs that maybe enough is enough and the Chinese government will be more accommodating this year. After a particularly bad spell at the beginning of January, China's central bank cut the reserve ratio by 50 basis points and added 1 trillion yuan (US$140 billion) of liquidity to stimulate lending. This only led to a brief bounce, but the significance could lie in the change in stance and intent from the government; there is plenty more stimulus available should the government want to use it.

Low Valuations

The PE ratio of IEMG as a whole is 12.47. This is attractive compared to the S&P500's PE ratio of 22 and gives plenty of room for multiple expansion when rates fall. Indeed, rate-cutting cycles are already underway in many emerging market countries as central bank policies tend to lead the G7.

Hiking/Cutting Cycles (IMF)

The combination of low valuations and falling rates should benefit IEMG.

Analyzing IEMG

IEMG is a passively managed fund, which according to the prospectus, "seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index ('IMI') (the "Underlying Index"), which is designed to measure large-, mid- and small capitalization equity market performance in the global emerging markets."

The fund has $71.5B in AUM and excellent liquidity with $586.00M average daily Dollar volume. Furthermore, its 0.09% expense ratio is about as good as it gets. The semi-annual dividend ('TTM') of 3.0% is reasonable, but IEMG is a fund to hold for capital appreciation as well as steady income.

With 2982 stocks in its holdings, IEMG is hugely diversified. Its holdings are shared between the following sectors.

IEMG Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Technology and financials are heavily weighted, which I see as a positive as these sectors have performed well in most countries over the past six months. Real estate is underweight which is also a plus given the implosion of Chinese real estate in recent years.

The geographical exposure is shown by the below graphic from the fund's page.

IEMG Geographical Exposure (BlackRock)

While China tops the list, the 22.3% exposure is less than EEM's 25.01%, and this is one of the reasons IEMG has outperformed.

Data by YCharts

The top 10 holdings of IEMG and EEM are actually almost identical, but IEMG's investments in small-cap stocks also look to be paying off; not all the outperformance shown above is from a 3% difference in China exposure.

IEMG v EEM Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

To conclude, IEMG looks like a well-composed fund with no red flags. It should perform well if the emerging markets space finally picks up.

Risks

One of the largest risks comes from a "higher for longer" rate policy from the Fed. This would strengthen the dollar and weigh on emerging market economies. However, it now looks extremely unlikely since the Fed has signaled rate cuts will come this year.

Another high risk comes from China. The bear market in stocks could continue and the government / central bank may fail to offer support. Again, this looks unlikely given the stimulus in January, but government priorities have been hard to predict.

Conclusions

IEMG has outperformed EEM and is a well-diversified, large, and liquid fund. It is an excellent way to gain exposure to emerging markets.

The big issue is whether emerging markets can manage to perform well in 2024. There are certainly enough potential catalysts and the low valuations and negative outlook for the US dollar are particularly appealing.