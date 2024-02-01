Win McNamee

Greater confidence

The Fed made a surprising hawkish turn at the January meeting. Before the meeting, the market expected six interest rate cuts in 2024, with the first cut possibly in March. The Fed released the following post-meeting statement:

The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.

The Fed did delete the reference to "any additional policy firming", as expected, which essentially signals that the hiking cycle is over. But the Fed said in plain English that it's "not appropriate to cut interest rates yet". No Fed-speak here or fancy academic language, everybody understands this statement - the Fed is not cutting interest rates yet.

Why the hawkish turn? The Fed needs "greater confidence" that the inflation is sustainably returning to the 2% target. Powell said at the post-meeting press conference that the Fed is confident that inflation is returning to the 2% target, but it needs "greater confidence" before it cuts interest rates.

OK. So what are we looking for to get greater confidence? Let me say that we have confidence. We’re looking for greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2 percent. Implicitly, we do have confidence and it has been increasing, but we want to get greater conference (sic; confidence). What do we want to see? We want to see more good data. It’s not that we’re looking for better data; it’s that we’re looking at a continuation of the good data that we’ve been seeing. And a good example is inflation. So we have six months of good inflation data. The question really is: That six month of good inflation data, is it sending us a true signal that we are, in fact, on a path—a sustainable path down to 2 percent inflation? That’s the question. And the answer will come from some more data that’s also good data. It doesn’t—it’s not that the six-month data isn’t low enough; it is. It’s just a question of can we take that with confidence that we’re moving sustainably down to 2 percent. That’s really what we’re thinking about.

Higher for longer

So, what does this statement mean? It means that the Fed is waiting for the base effects to disappear to see at what level the disinflationary process will stall. Yes, it is obvious that the annual inflation is falling, and it will keep falling due to the base effects, but will the inflation settle at 2% is the question.

Specifically, this means the Fed will wait before cutting interest rates until the base effects disappear, which is likely in June, at which point if inflation settles near 2%, the Fed is likely to cut, and if not, the Fed will continue to hold for longer - so we are essentially back to the "higher-for-loner regime".

Powell actually specifically mentioned higher-for-longer in his post-meeting press conference statement:

We are prepared to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for longer, if appropriate.

But the recent inflation data has been mixed

Powell referred many times to the "good inflation data" over the last six months, which is true if you look at the core PCE. In fact, over the last seven months, core PCE has been in a 0.1-0.2% range (except September), which is consistent with the 2% annual target. If this trend continues, core PCE will settle near 2% once the 0.3-0.5% readings are replaced - that means the base effects will disappear.

Core PCE monthly (Trading Economics)

But if you look at the core CPI month over month, you see a different picture. The monthly core CPI has been closer to 0.3% over the last five months, which is consistent with the annual core CPI inflation of over 3%. Yes, the Fed is looking primarily at the core PCE, but it will be hard to justify a cut if the core CPI is still above 3%.

core CPI monthly (Trading Economics)

So, why the difference between the core PCE and core CPI? Shelter inflation is more heavily weighted in the core CPI, and we know that the New Tenant rents are falling, which is leading the official CPI Shelter inflation - thus, core CPI should eventually fall in the 0.1-0.2% range once the shelter inflation starts reflecting the new tenant rents.

Yet, the point is, the monthly core CPI inflation is still not consistent with the 2% inflation, and the Fed will have to wait until that happens before cutting interest rates. Why? A premature cut could boost rent prices, as well as service inflation.

Powell also acknowledged that the disinflationary process has been led by goods inflation, and eventually services inflation will have to contribute to the disinflationary process. All this points to a more hawkish Fed.

Yet, the market still expects six cuts in 2024

Despite the obvious hawkish turn by the Fed, the bond market did not reprice the expected Federal Funds rate. There is still about 40% probability that the Fed cuts in March. Overall, there is a 73% chance that the Federal Funds rate will be at the 3-75-4.00% level or lower by December 2024 - that's a full six cuts.

CME

The main argument for cutting interest rates was based on the idea that as inflation falls, the real interest rate (that's the difference between the Federal Funds rate and inflation) increases, and the Fed would adjust the Federal Funds lower to keep the real rate constant.

Another argument in support of Fed cuts has been the realization that the post-pandemic inflation can fall back to the 2% target as the economy normalizes, without the need to induce a recession - that's a soft-landing scenario.

The Fed was clear that it needs "greater confidence" to cut interest rates, and the inflation picture is still mixed, so this is inconsistent with the market expectations, and the arguments above.

Implications

The bottom line is that the bond market will have to adjust to a more hawkish Fed. At this point, no cuts are signaled, and everything is data dependent. Thus, short-term interest rates have to increase, which is likely to deepen the current stock market correction, with the S&P 500 (SP500) falling 10% from the peak.

The stock market broadly negatively reacted to the Fed's hawkish turn, but the bond market (SHY) didn't. The bond market is likely to be more efficient, so what is the bond market telling us?

The bond market could be pricing an imminent recession. There is no other reason to expect such aggressive monetary policy easing. The data does not support an imminent recession. So, this is something to follow. Will the economic data suddenly and completely unexpectedly worsen? If yes, the current correction in the S&P 500 could be the beginning of a bear market.

At this point, my S&P 500 rating is still a Hold, as the economy appears to be solid, and the Fed is still likely to cut, possibly in June. But there could be a surprise brewing.