Adene Sanchez

When I first graduated from college in 2001, the job market was difficult. At a loss to get into my chosen fields, I ended up working at an independent grocery store. It gave me a sort of sympathy to independents, watching them try to compete with the likes of Kroger (KR) and Walmart (WMT).

Today I want to look at a novel sort of independent grocery chain, the mostly west coast-based Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO). Styling themselves as a “high-growth, extreme-value retailer” per their 10-K, I think the best way to offer judgment on them is to compare them with an existing chain like Kroger. I choose them because I’m fairly familiar with their business model, and they seem like the perfect example of a traditional national grocery chain.

Understanding Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet is a company of 441 stores, 438 of which are run privately by entrepreneurs. The stores are built around the idea of buying brand name products at discount prices when they are available, and using them to foster a “sense of urgency” in customers to buy deals when they can.

To the extent that the “opportunistic prices” are available, which sometimes are 40% to even 70% off the normal cost of goods, it’s a heck of a business model. Not only does it allow them to stand up against traditional low-cost retailers like Walmart and Costco (COST), but against a real competitor that comes unspoken in most of the company’s financial reports, the dollar stores.

The entrepreneurs, called IOs in official documents, are in charge of hiring and running their various grocery stores, and are at times offered loans to set things up through Grocery Outlet directly. Grocery Outlet retains control of stores and equipment, pays leases, and the two split the gross profits 50-50.

This is a somewhat unique way of running grocery chains, but the real draw is the inexpensive products, which gives consumers access to brand name goods without membership fees and without having to buy in bulk.

Growth is achieved by building out more and more stores around the country, again chiefly on the west coast. The cost of the buildout is around $2.0 million per store, and the goal is $5.5 million in sales in the first year. Given the sort of margins they’re shooting for, that’s not bad at all, so long as it's achievable.

By the numbers

Cash and Equivalents $155 million Inventories $308 million Total Current Assets $514 million Total Assets $2.93 billion Total Current Liabilities $383 million Long-Term Debt $289 million Total Liabilities $1.72 billion Shareholder Equity $1.2 billion Click to enlarge

(source: 10-Q from SEC)

Here we see a current ratio of over 1 and a decent amount of cash on hand, over $1.50 per share per the most recent 10-Q. The company features a long-term debt of almost $300 million, but is in the process of working to pay down those debts with the generated free cash flow.

GO KR Price/Book 2.04 2.96 Click to enlarge

(source: Respective 10-Q from SEC)

Here we see the price/book is very much reasonable for Grocery Outlet. Kroger’s is even higher, of course, but they are a strong player in the grocery business, so it makes some sense for them to be trading at more of a premium to book. Still, Grocery Outlet is at a fair price, and especially if their self-described high growth business is to be taken seriously.

One other thing Kroger offers that Grocery Outlet doesn’t is a dividend. Kroger pays about 2.51% dividends annually, while the Grocery Outlet pays nothing at all. That can always change, of course, but with free cash flow being what it is, as the long-term debt is paid down, I would hope they are examining returning some value to shareholders.

Risks

Unsurprisingly, the period of inflation and rising wages hit Grocery Outlet just as hard as it hit everyone else. They had no choice but to pass the costs on to their customers, which risks undercutting their reputation as an extremely low-cost retailer.

Getting brand names at low, low prices also isn’t really in their control. Grocery Outlet may have some nice connections to get access to products as they become available, but it’s not as though they can snap their fingers and get anything they want at such a discount. It’s difficult to predict what will be available, and how many products they can get at all, and if they’re not getting enough, that severely risks their business model.

The obsession with name brand products is a strength, but it may also be a weakness. As the inflation and economic problems hit, more and more consumers are switching to house brands at other stores, and the company can’t exactly get access to those products at discounts like they want. If this trend continues, the business model could be in severe trouble.

The Growth

2020 2021 2022 Sales $3.1 billion $3.0 billion $3.6 billion Cost $2.1 billion $2.1 billion $2.5 billion Gross Margin 32.2% 30% 30.5% Operating Income $107 million $89 million $95 million Diluted EPS $1.08 63￠ 65￠ Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K)

As you can see, after a difficult 2021-2022, sales are starting to rise again, and gross margins remain healthily ahead of 30%. Earnings aren’t great, but we’re starting to see a turnaround for them.

Revenue in FY2023 is expected to be $3.9 billion, and up to $4.3 billion in 2024, both healthy growth. I don’t know if I’d label this “high growth” like the company does, but it’s not bad by any means.

2023 (9 mo) GO KR Sales $2.9 billion $113 billion Costs $2.0 billion $88 billion Gross Margin 45% 22.1% Operating Margin 3.6% 1.7% diluted EPS 65￠ $1.95 Click to enlarge

(source: respective 10-Qs)

If there is one thing Grocery Outlet has over Kroger, it’s gross margin. Getting their brand names cheap and selling them cheap is putting things nicely in terms of profitability. But here we get into the nitty gritty of earnings per share.

Kroger again is way ahead, and even if we look at analysts on 2023, we see projections of $1.06 versus $4.55, which gives us a PE of 23.4 versus 10.1 on a forward basis, meaning Kroger is here the more value-minded choice for investors. In 2024, trends continue with earnings of $1.14 versus $4.34.

2020 2021 2022 Operating FCF $181 million $168 million $185 million Investing FCF ($139 million) ($137 million) ($150 million) Finance FCF $29.8 million $5.9 million ($73 million) Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K)

Free cash flow remains largely constant for Grocery Outlet, but in the case of 2022, we have a first example of negative financial cash flow. This is the result of a $73 million loan pre-payment, which isn’t a bad use of the money, so long as the habit isn’t to continue burning through all cash on hand.

Conclusion

In the end, Grocery Outlet enjoys moderate growth and trades at a fairly high premium to their current earnings. Future earnings could improve the P/E ratio somewhat, but they’ll still be far behind companies like Kroger.

Data by YCharts

Having a grocery chain in your portfolio, independent or otherwise, is excellent for diversification. That said, I’m not sure even at current prices it should be Grocery Outlet unless one has a very long-term view and a very strong faith in their unique business model. By contrast, Kroger is just plain more suited for the value-minded investor, and paying a moderate dividend is a nice bonus that Grocery Outlet has, unfortunately, chosen not to match.