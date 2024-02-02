Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Forget Risky High Yield Stocks: 12 Option Trades With Double-Digit Yield Potential

Feb. 02, 2024 7:30 AM ETFL, SLG, SMCI, SNAP, SOFI, SOFIW
Options by Kovacs profile picture
Options by Kovacs
439 Followers

Summary

  • This article takes a look at an alternative strategy.
  • Selling cash secured puts is a common strategy to increase income, but it has limitations in terms of stock selection and potential assignment risk.
  • We have developed a strategy to optimize yield and minimize assignment risk by using filters and a multipronged approach.
  • Here are 12 trades you can execute today.

Tied up money

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

During the past year, I have been successfully been selling put options to generate double-digit cash yields.

I say I, but it really has been a family effort. Whilst I've been behind

This article was written by

Options by Kovacs profile picture
Options by Kovacs
439 Followers
The High Options Income Circle is a premium service which Robert & Sam Kovacs (founders of the Dividend Freedom Tribe) will launch in Q3 2023.If you want to generate exceptionally high yields with limited market exposure, then you're in the right place.We leverage our extensive expertise in investing and technology to deploy an innovative Cash Secured Put strategy.The goal is to generate high yields (12-15%), while minimizing market exposure.Our proprietary tech filters over 100,000 different option contracts to identify mispriced opportunities to generate yield while avoiding assignment.We algorithmically pick options which are most likely to expire worthless, combining a multitude of risk control factors.That way you can keep the premium, rinse and repeat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FL--
Foot Locker, Inc.
SLG--
SL Green Realty Corp.
SMCI--
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
SNAP--
Snap Inc.
SOFI--
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.