Forget Risky High Yield Stocks: 12 Option Trades With Double-Digit Yield Potential

During the past year, I have been successfully been selling put options to generate double-digit cash yields.

I say I, but it really has been a family effort. Whilst I've been behind most of the design of the strategy, my father Robert and younger brother Ben have been working on all the technology that makes it possible.

As the year has gone through, we have refined the model following mistakes and improved it in numerous ways. It is constantly being improved, and there will be new iterations of the information presented here.

Now selling cash secured puts is nothing new. It is a strategy which has been implemented by many investors seeking to increase their income.

It works something like this:

You sell an out of the money put on a stock. This means that you collect a premium today. One of two things will happen:

As long as the stock stays above the strike price between now and the expiration date, the option will expire worthless, and we'll profit by the amount of the premium. If the stock price goes below the strike, you run the risk of being assigned, meaning you are forced to buy the stock at the strike price. This is obviously a bad outcome for the option seller (us).

As there is a risk of being assigned, a common approach has been to sell options only on stocks which you want to own. That way, you get paid a premium, and worst case scenario you own a stock at a price at which you were happy to purchase it.

It's not a bad strategy, it's even a rather good one which can complement nicely a dividend investing methodology.

However, there are a few setbacks with this strategy.

It reduces the pool of stocks on which we can sell options dramatically. How many stocks are there that you'd be happy to own at the right price? Maybe 100 to 200 maximum. If you only sell options on stocks you want to own, you're reducing the pool of stocks on which you can trade. You might think 200 is plenty, but once you start applying the stringent filters we'll talk about later, you'll come to see that it really isn't.

How many stocks are there that you'd be happy to own at the right price? Maybe 100 to 200 maximum. If you only sell options on stocks you want to own, you're reducing the pool of stocks on which you can trade. You might think 200 is plenty, but once you start applying the stringent filters we'll talk about later, you'll come to see that it really isn't. You don't really want to take assignment. If you can generate 15%, 20%, or even in some instances 30% yields selling puts, why would you want to be holding a stock that yields 3% and could potentially lose market value? You don't. Some will say that you could sell a covered call on the stock. That is true, but it is my experience that yields on covered calls are significantly lower than yields on covered puts. While this might seem surprising and counterintuitive to some, the fact is that humans are generally risk averse, which means that they value the pain from $1 of losses greater than the joy from $1 of gains. Therefore there has been a tendency to be willing to overpay for downside insurance (or the big insurance companies wouldn't make any money). This psychological effect is clearly at work here. Plus in the current environment, you're likely getting a better yield on cash than you are on stocks, so you want your money in cash.

So we designed a strategy which sought to optimize our upside and minimize the downsides.

Our approach to selling puts

It should be clear by now that there are really two metrics that you want to optimize as a short put seller. You want to:

Maximize yield. Minimize assignment risk.

The first is quite straightforward. You just compare all available options, calculate the annualized cash yields of the premiums you could get and filter for those which offer the best yields.

For instance, if you have an option which pays a $1 premium on a $100 strike, and expires in a month, investors are earning 1% per month from the premium, or 12% per year.

This is easy. It's just math.

The second part of the equation is harder, as it requires a model to estimate stock price movements between now and the expiration date.

Unless you have a crystal ball, you don't know for sure, but there are some things you can do.

We take a multipronged approach which minimizes the chance of a stock being assigned.

The first obvious filter is that we avoid options where earning days arrive before the expiration. It should come as no surprise that earnings are volatile times, and stocks can shoot up or down after earnings are announced. While you'll get more yield from options expiring after earnings, it is our experience that this comes at too high a cost in terms of extra risk. Our goal is to apply a conservative approach to the strategy, and because losses are lob-sided, we believe this is a sound approach. Covering a put well below the strike because of bad earnings costs multiples of the premium you receive. If it was the case that you couldn't generate very attractive yields without trading expirations beyond earning dates, we'd be forced to do so, but it isn't the case.

The second is we leave enough of a margin between the current price and the strike. At least 10% is a good rule of thumb. We all know that stocks can easily drop a few percent within days for no obvious reason. We don't want to trade options so tight that we risk assignment.

We then add a load of other filters which span momentum, volatility, some proprietary assignment risk ratios, and others, which have been the topic of discussion of past articles and will be looked at in more detail in the training which we will offer on Seeking Alpha soon.

Doing this has reduced our assignment risk to less than 3%. When a stock dips slightly below the strike price, we chose to repurchase the option at a loss and move on, rather than take the risk of being assigned deep below the strike price. In 2023, 3.4% of our trades were bad trades. It's best I walk you through a trade that recently went bad for me as an example. I sold a put on Sunnova (NOVA) at $0.53 with a strike of $11. This got me an annualized net yield of 41% (yes, that's correct).

The stock price dipped below the strike, and I ended up covering it at $1.4, taking an $0.87 loss, net, per share. This amounts to an 8% loss on the $11 secured. Now let's say that long term I don't get 40% yield, but I get half, or 20%. And let's say 5% of my positions are losers (my allowance for bad trades per year) and lose me 10% instead of 8%. The long-term yield would remain 18.5%. In other words, losing positions cost about 1-2% in the worst of cases.

Of course, you'd want a machine to be doing these calculations, as there are 10s of thousands of option contracts with prices updating constantly throughout the trading day. Especially when you're looking at the 1,000 largest US listed stocks, as we are. We were asked if it would be possible to do this in a spreadsheet. You'd be looking at updating a total of 2 to 3 million cells in your Google sheet, which would need to be updated every few minutes throughout the trading day.

Options I'm looking to trade this Week

Every day the list of options I look at changes quite considerably given that market prices for options change quite a bit.

Our tech generates a short list of the options which pass all of our stringent tests daily.

During market hours, I get to refresh the list to see which options are still available at these prices.

If the price has moved against me, I often place limit trades which are good for the day at the price I wanted. This has the additional benefit of reducing commissions, as I'm providing liquidity rather than taking it.

If the bid is in line with my expectations, then I'll take the liquidity off the market, no worries.

In all of the options below, I assume a $1.4 commission per option contract in calculating net yields (that is, net of commission). In my experience, this has been conservative. I've sometimes paid as much as $1.6 per contract, but have averaged $1.08, and pay even less when trading multiple contracts in one order.

Trades catered to Seeking Alpha readers

Because of the reasons explained in the section above, shorter-term option contracts are more likely to have shorter windows during which investors can trade these.

The useful life of a trade signal might be a few hours to a day, but that doesn't line up well for Seeking Alpha which is a platform for medium/long-term ideas, and not day trading.

One of the ways you can make up for this is by extending your search to options with longer times to expiration.

As a consequence of the longer expirations, the margins of safety required will go up, and you'll notice that all trades on this list have margins of safety of at least 20%.

The trades below are on options which expire between 31 and 45 days, which makes the option prices less volatile, and thus increases the viability of these trades over several days.

The limitation is that since we avoid overlap with earning days, this reduces significantly the pool of opportunities in the 30 to 60-day period, as earnings are every 90 days, at 45 days to expiration each stock will only be tradable 50% of the time, vs 90% of the time at 9 days to expiration.

The upside is that the investor doesn't need to train nearly as often with these contracts.

Anyway, I could go on for hours with the trade-offs, here are the trades.

We look to keep our exposure to any single equity to no more than 5% of the funds that we allocate to our short-put strategy. Consider this in sizing your trades.

Ticker Underlying last price Contract Name Exp Date Last Price Strike Bid Ask Bid/Ask spread Days before exp Margin Of Safety Yield Net Yield Std Dev Safety Implied Volatility Next Earnings Date MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) 501.21 MSTR240315P00410000 3/15/2024 $10.24 $410.00 $11.65 $12.60 7.8% 43 18.2% 24.1% 24.1% 2.2 71.08 2024/04/29 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 44.95 SLG240315P00037500 3/15/2024 $1.05 $37.50 $1.00 $1.15 14.0% 43 16.6% 22.6% 22.3% 2.2 65.27 2024/04/17 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) 501.21 MSTR240315P00400000 3/15/2024 $10.10 $400.00 $9.65 $10.25 6.0% 43 20.2% 20.5% 20.4% 2.4 71.48 2024/04/29 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) 7.83 SOFI240308P00006500 3/8/2024 $0.14 $6.50 $0.13 $0.14 7.4% 36 17.0% 20.3% 17.9% 2.7 65.7 2024/04/29 Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) 28.16 FL240308P00023000 3/8/2024 $0.00 $23.00 $0.40 $1.60 120.0% 36 18.3% 17.6% 17.0% 2.1 90.43 2024/03/18 Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) 28.16 FL240315P00022500 3/15/2024 $0.46 $22.50 $0.45 $0.50 10.5% 43 20.1% 17.0% 16.4% 2.7 65.08 2024/03/18 Valley National Bancorp (VLY) 9.62 VLY240315P00008000 3/15/2024 $0.20 $8.00 $0.15 $0.25 50.0% 43 16.8% 15.9% 14.3% 2.3 62.53 2024/04/25 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 44.95 SLG240315P00035000 3/15/2024 $0.60 $35.00 $0.60 $0.65 8.0% 43 22.1% 14.6% 14.2% 2.9 66.44 2024/04/17 Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) 63.96 WAL240308P00054000 3/8/2024 $0.00 $54.00 $0.75 $1.70 77.6% 36 15.6% 14.1% 13.8% 2.6 63 2024/04/16 UiPath Inc. (PATH) 22.98 PATH240315P00019000 3/15/2024 $0.32 $19.00 $0.32 $0.36 11.8% 43 17.3% 14.3% 13.6% 2.7 56.01 2024/03/26 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) 501.21 MSTR240308P00385000 3/8/2024 $6.30 $385.00 $5.15 $8.05 43.9% 36 23.2% 13.6% 13.5% 3.2 75.37 2024/04/29 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) 529.61 SMCI240315P00410000 3/15/2024 $5.65 $410.00 $6.40 $6.70 4.6% 43 22.6% 13.3% 13.2% 2.9 66.39 2024/04/30 Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) 63.96 WAL240315P00052500 3/15/2024 $0.85 $52.50 $0.80 $1.05 27.0% 43 17.9% 12.9% 12.7% 2.8 56.12 2024/04/16 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) 501.21 MSTR240308P00380000 3/8/2024 $3.78 $380.00 $4.70 $7.80 49.6% 36 24.2% 12.5% 12.5% 3.2 76.8 2024/04/29 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) 529.61 SMCI240308P00410000 3/8/2024 $16.10 $410.00 $4.60 $5.20 12.2% 36 22.6% 11.4% 11.3% 3.5 66.52 2024/04/30 Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) 267.32 ALGN240315P00210000 3/15/2024 $2.90 $210.00 $2.80 $3.30 16.4% 43 21.4% 11.3% 11.3% 3 61.17 2024/04/24 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) 529.61 SMCI240315P00400000 3/15/2024 $5.40 $400.00 $5.20 $5.50 5.6% 43 24.5% 11.0% 11.0% 3.1 67.17 2024/04/30 Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) 28.16 FL240308P00022000 3/8/2024 $0.00 $22.00 $0.25 $0.40 46.2% 36 21.9% 11.5% 10.8% 3.3 68.1 2024/03/18 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) 7.83 SOFI240315P00006000 3/15/2024 $0.10 $6.00 $0.09 $0.10 10.5% 43 23.4% 12.7% 10.6% 2.9 68.96 2024/04/29 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) 20.82 MXL240315P00015000 3/15/2024 $0.23 $15.00 $0.20 $0.30 40.0% 43 28.0% 11.3% 10.5% 3.1 77.21 2024/04/24 RH (RH) 253.48 RH240315P00210000 3/15/2024 $2.60 $210.00 $2.55 $2.95 14.5% 43 17.2% 10.3% 10.2% 2.9 50.37 2024/03/27 Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) 63.96 WAL240308P00053000 3/8/2024 $0.00 $53.00 $0.55 $1.00 58.1% 36 17.1% 10.5% 10.2% 3.1 57.38 2024/04/16 Click to enlarge

But what if the market crashes?

So clearly as you've seen, our risk metrics focus on the micro. We try and avoid any particular stock from dipping below the strike price.

Diversification across stocks, sectors, and expiration dates is a great way of further reducing risk at the portfolio level.

And as long as there is no exogenous, black swan event, this works very well.

The more astute of you will notice that this strategy is akin to being an insurance provider. We're collecting premiums so that our counterparties are insured on stock prices below the strike level.

Just like insurance companies, black swan events are what can really send the strategy downhill.

And truly, it is only "flash-crashes" which we need to fear, where the market drops a high amount in one or two days of trading.

These events are rare, but they have happened, and it is foolish to assume they won't happen again.

So you have two options:

1. Brace yourself and hope you don't get burned. 2. Implement a hedge.

Now when it comes to hedging, there are two key components that one needs to consider: the cost of the hedge, and the effectiveness of the hedge.

Now of course we can't implement perfect hedges of our options contracts, but we can nonetheless implement effective hedges for isolating market risk.

The XSP option contract is a mini-S&P 500 option, which has a value of 1/10th of the S&P 500's index.

So if the S&P 500 is at 4,550, then the nominal value of the XSP is at 450.

For options trading, this is good, as options are trading in lots of 100, which means that one S&P 500 contract covers a nominal value of $455,000 whereas the XSP covers just $45,500.

You can buy a put on the XSP for an annualized cost of 3% to 15% depending on how far you cover and prevailing market conditions. The longer period you cover the cheaper.

For instance, a one-month XSP at the money option would currently cost about 13.48%, whereas a one-year one would cost about 4.7% under prevailing market conditions.

Author's Proprietary Tech

Effectively we can give back some of our yield to protect ourselves from high downside.

So should you just buy a hedge for the whole year?

I'd argue that this isn't effective, as we're trading options which expire within 2 weeks to 6 weeks.

Why not? Because say you buy a 4,900 put good for a year today. the S&P 500 increases to 5,500 2 months from now, and then crashes 10% in a day to $4,950.

Your option is still worthless, because SPX is still above the strike, but the trades you will have made a month from now will invariably be impacted by the market movement. Therefore you want to be able to renew your hedge often enough.

Ideally, the hedge matches more or less your expirations. So for these options listed above, the 29th of February expiration.

If you can generate an 18% overall yield on your options, and you can give back 6% to pay for your hedge, you're still generating 12% per year cash on hand with very limited market exposure.

That's assuming there are no instances where the hedge is profitable without you assuming market losses on your option trades, which is a very conservative estimate in my opinion, since we're hedging at the money and selling puts out of the money.

Which hedge would I pick if covering for one month?

Given that these options have somewhat lower yields than on shorter-term trades and higher margins of safety, to price out market risk, we can protect against anything more than a 3% decline in the SPX. This would have a cost of $206 per $49,000 of capital you're protecting, which works out to an annualised cost of 5%.

So with the trade list presented here, an investor could arguably generate a 15% yield with combination of the contracts. He'd give back 5% as a hedge and have removed all systematic risk from the equation.

There would even be a goldilocks situation whereby the S&P 500 drops 3-6% in a month, but the short put positions don't get wiped out, giving you a double whammy profit.

You're then lift with idiosyncratic risk outside of earnings at the stock level. Something you'll find you'll be very able to deal with good diversification among names and avoiding earnings periods.

Conclusion

