Nvidia: Was My Late-Summer Crash Call Wrong Or Early?

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's stock price gain of +45% since August makes a steep sell-off in 2024 more likely, not less.
  • Overvaluation stats and the cyclical nature of Nvidia's business model are reasons for serious concern.
  • Increasing AI-chip competition and a potential recession should lead to sliding earnings growth rates and a material drop in share pricing.

I made a bold call in late summer here that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) would crash and burn into the beginning of 2024. Well, I will admit such did not exactly play out for investors. Instead, the

Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 37 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron's®, the Washington Post® and Investor's Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of April 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year.

Comments (22)

Cliff Hilton profile picture
Cliff Hilton
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (5.08K)
We're still a working couple. We have the name at $47. Yes, we've weathered the roller-coaster. We don't sell due to many reasons. A big reason; we don't need the money. The next reason is equally as important; they are the leader with a couple of years, head-start. They're competition are only trying to equal what NVDA currently doing. None have shown the ability to jump ahead. With no change at the top of this company, we're stay put. We hold 4350 shares.
T
TheHulk
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (35)
Hahahahaha call was wrong - it’s been 6 months at least and will be longer. A correction with general market shouldn’t count either. Please give a time range for a downturn so we can track just how bad this call is. And so what if it falls below 600 - that is hardly a blip. All stocks fall eventually so this is hardly analysis.
P
PatienceDiscipline
Today, 6:14 PM
Comments (1.25K)
Very short sighted call. AI is going to keep growing exponentially while you keep hyping gold miners.
P
PatienceDiscipline
Today, 6:13 PM
Comments (1.25K)
your call to sell tech have been a mistake since last year. Nvda is fairly valued based on forward multiple.
f
franklydelicious
Today, 6:05 PM
Comments (65)
A company growing their earnings 50% a year does not justify a PE of 50? There are hundreds of companies out there that have PE's in the hundreds with no earnings. This has been a transformative company the last 20 years with the best CEO in the world. There has always been deep pullbacks in this stock which in my opinion has given me the chance to buy and fund a great retirement. Look 10 years down the road my friend not 60 days.
J
Jeffrey625
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (97)
An ETF that does the opposite of the author may be very fruitful. As Warren Buffett has said many times, the value of a stock is not in its past performance rather what investors believe in the future prospects of cash flow. NVDA would not be a Buffett stock to be sure with its extreme valuations. It's clear to me that NVDA is not a reasonably valued stock but the type of people who buy NVDA stocks do not think twice about 100x earnings or it's an after thought. Once this group looks far enough forward to see a moderating of earnings momentum, this stock will be a blood bath. That time does not appear to be now. A sell would be reasonable for NVDA but a short would be extremely high risk. NVDA has momentum, Ai has momentum. Earnings and sales have strong momentum. Sell, maybe. Short, not a good idea.
k
katmandu100
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (9.95K)
Good points, and thanks for the article.
SS1000 profile picture
SS1000
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (1.3K)
Unbelievable, has anyone ever had worse timing? META just reported blowout numbers from their NVDA/SMCI servers and stated upfront they will be investing in more. Selling NVDA now when their biggest customer just said they were going to be spending billions more is totally crazy.
d
davidm62
Today, 5:55 PM
Comments (22)
@SS1000 I view SMCI/NVDA/META as the golden triumvirate among AI companies in 2024. Knowing that META is SMCI's 25% customer using NVDA hardware, I bought more META leading up to today's earnings blowout (being already overweight in both NVDA and SMCI). I am cautiously optimistic that NVDA will also post blowout numbers later in Feb. I'm long on all three, with no plans to sell (Despite the author's SELL rating on both META and NVDA).
Kevji profile picture
Kevji
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (36)
I mean, you can scream "sell" every day, eventually you'll be right.
D
D__c
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (4)
so strong buy it is!
j
jmor1
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (2.11K)
You should have never written this article...You got it wrong period. Anybody that listened to you missed a 45% run, and the company still has momentum. When the stock hits 800 then backs of to 700 I suppose you will write an "I told you so article" saying you were "early" Your arrogance is remarkable
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (5.81K)
eventually it will fall but we might just fall to a level which is still ABOVE your starting price 🤷‍♂️
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Today, 5:26 PM
Comments (5.29K)
@V_uniqueacc Perhaps. If we don't experience a recession, $450 may hold is your thinking.
V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (5.81K)
@Paul Franke there are still too many on the sidelines buzzing around AI and the more it will drop the more will start buying
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (1.41K)
Being wrong and being early are one in the same in this game sir.
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments (5.29K)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt Yes and no. It depends if you take the paper loss on a short, or wait for the reversal in your favor.

I will say I have not taken a position either way, so I am only out the "opportunity cost" by avoiding NVIDIA.
Obi Wan Kenewbie profile picture
Obi Wan Kenewbie
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (159)
@Paul Franke Those sound like the words of someone who was wrong and won't admit it. Early = wrong, especially when anyone who was invested missed a 45% gain if they listened to you. And talk about non sequiturs...why do your readers care if you didn't lose out on the gain? This is about the effect on the readers that trust and believe in you, not about you.

The best analysts can admit they made a bad call because they know nobody gets it right 100% of the time, or even close. Defensiveness (especially for an undefendable position) doesn't breed confidence. Again, an early call that costs anyone who listened to you 45% is clearly a bad call, and that's true even if the stock falls in the future. You'd gain a lot more credibility with your audience if you admitted that you got it wrong.
T
Toro Ursa
Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (40)
Just another case of trying to time the market failing hilariously. This isn't how stocks work.
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Today, 5:18 PM
Comments (5.29K)
@Toro Ursa I expect to be pounded by bulls in the comment section. I understand the justification. I have been writing about stocks since the early 1990s.
c
chigs
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (213)
@Toro Ursa Just another case of assessing risk & reward, given valuations and inherently cyclical business (even if it is AI). That is how investing works.
P
PatienceDiscipline
Today, 6:11 PM
Comments (1.25K)
@Paul Franke times are changing. It doesn't matter how long you have been playing stocks. It's more important to keep up with changing times. Gold miners are not the play now.
