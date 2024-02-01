Wirestock

Each year, the U.S. Geological Survey publishes a report on world mine production and reserves. As precious metals investors, we are especially interested in the silver segment of this report which gives us extremely valuable information on the supply side of the silver market. There has been a lot of talk among investors about a looming deficit in the silver market. However, this latest data from the USGS debunks the myth that silver is in critical shortage. In fact, silver reserves have just hit all-time highs.

Silverprice.org

The silver price has been flat during 2023 as weak investment demand and strong industrial demand balanced each other out. According to Statista, silver demand for 2023 was estimated at 1.167 billion ounces, down from last year.

Statista

When we look at the supply side of the silver market, we observe that most of the silver supply is produced as a by-product from base metal mining. It is expected that silver supply from base metal by-product silver production will increase in the coming years. 30.2% of silver production comes as a by-product of zinc and lead mine supply, while 25.8% comes as a by-product of copper production. Thus, 56% of global silver production is a result of copper, zinc, and lead production (see figure below from Statista).

Statista

Statista reported that silver production rebounded in 2022. Despite falling silver grades, primary silver miners managed to increase production in 2022.

Statista

Although demand for base metals is improving, I don't expect that supply for base metals will rise that fast because it is very difficult to bring these mines into production as these are very large projects. The grades of these mines are also decreasing going forward. For example, copper supply (and silver by-product supply) is most likely to grow slowly in the coming years (see figure below of Rystad Energy). As a result, the silver by-product supply coming from copper mines won't be increasing as much.

Rystad

The amount of copper in warehouses has declined sharply, which is evidence that there is not enough copper being supplied to satisfy demand. Chinese copper inventories in particular are at critical levels (see the chart below from my personal site Correlationeconomics where I published this on LME, COMEX, SHFE, and Shanghai bonded copper data).

Correlation Economics

According to GlobalData, global zinc production will rise, which will increase silver by-product supply.

GlobalData

GlobalData reports that the gold supply (and silver by-product supply) will be close to flat.

GlobalData

The 2023 USGS report shows increasing silver production and silver reserves (see charts below from USGS). Mexico, China, and Peru are still the largest silver producers in the world. Poland has trumped Peru at 170,0000 tonnes of silver reserves, transforming into the country with the world's largest silver reserves. Also notable is that Russia's silver reserves doubled to 92,000 tonnes. Total silver reserves increased 30% to 717,500 tonnes, which is massive. Total silver production increased from 25,600 tonnes/year (2022) to 26,000 tonnes/year (2023). When we extrapolate the charts we can estimate that silver will be depleted in about 27 years, which debunks the myth that there is a silver shortage.

USGS USGS USGS

Let's take a closer look at the 3 largest silver producers: Peru, Mexico, and China.

During 2022, we saw that Peru's silver reserves have increased 10% year over year to 110,000 tonnes. On the base metal production side, Peru recorded flat base metal mining production of 4.11 million metric tonnes in 2022 (see chart below from Statista). Peru's silver production was stable at 3,100 tonnes per year in 2023. Peru's copper production rose to 240,096 tonnes in October 2023.

Statista TradingEconomics

Now let's take a look at Mexico. Silver production increased 3% year over year to 6,400 tonnes per year in 2023. The chart below from Trading Economics shows how Mexico's overall mining production declined in 2023. Silver reserves were unchanged at 37,000 tonnes.

TradingEconomics

Silver production in China comes primarily from by-products of lead and zinc (95%), so we need to take a closer look at base metal mining. Mining production in China increased 3.9% in November of 2023 over the same month in the previous year (see chart below from Trading Economics). Silver production for 2023 was down slightly year over year at 3400 tonnes per year. Silver reserves were up slightly at 72,000 tonnes.

TradingEconomics

Looking at these numbers, base metal mining has been doing very well and a good amount of silver is coming from there as a by-product. The overall trend is pointing to increasingly abundant silver reserves and increasing silver production. This should put a lid on the silver price going forward, unless silver demand outpaces supply. I don't see any silver shortage at all, it is just a myth. The key takeaway for investors is not to expect a surge in the silver price. Instead, focus on companies that mine silver profitably at the current silver price. I expect that the silver price will move higher but stay in a range between $20-$25 this year, moving in lockstep with a rising gold price.