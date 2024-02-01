Sergei Dubrovskii/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been placing a significantly higher focus on delivering a strong dividend for its shareholders over the past few years. Back in early 2021 the company had a quarterly dividend under $0.1 but it has since risen to $0.2 and puts it an annual $0.8 or 1.44% in yield. It seems the dividend has further room to be increased as the asset base that MTDR has accumulated over the past few years continues to provide strong earnings growth.

The stock price has had a poor performance the past 12 months but I think the downside from here on out seems limited. It trades at a discount to the sector, which might come from the difficulties we have seen for oil prices in recent months. A lot of oil-related companies have had their valuations cut as volatility and risks mount following the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea. I think MTDR is well set up though for the coming decades to still deliver a lot of value for shareholders in the shape of dividends and eventually buybacks as well. MTDR is set to report its fourth-quarter results on February 21 and I think if the results showcase a continued strong production ramp-up, which I find reasonable, then the share price could jump. Weighing the upside against the risks here results in me rating the company a buy, and a good way for investors to get some exposure to the strong US oil market right now.

Company Segments

MTDR is an energy company focused on the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas in the U.S. The company has a strong presence in key regions such as the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale, focusing on oil and liquids-rich plays. MTDR also extends its operations into midstream services, offering natural gas processing, oil transportation, and water disposal solutions to support its primary operations and third-party clients. One area where MTDR has pushed quite a lot in expanding its assets is the Delaware Basin and it has recently, as of fall of last year, acquired more land in the region.

Production Record (Investor Presentation)

Within MTDR there are two primary segments, which are Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company has placed a strong focus on expanding its production capabilities as the US market for oil continues to showcase strength. In the Delaware Basin which is the largest area that MTDR operates in they hold 150,800 net acres. The broader Permian Basin is one of the most intriguing parts of the US oil market right now because of the massive reserves that still exist there for companies to tap into. In the fall of 2023, the US managed to help keep oil prices at stable levels thanks to the record-setting production levels in the Permian Basin. The estimates suggest there are around 50 billion barrels of crude oil left to still extract from the region and 300 trillion cubic feet of natural gas as well. With MTDR being in both markets I think it's a great opportunity for investors to invest in the Permian Basin, and also do it in a smaller company that might leave more upside opportunity and merger potential as well.

There have been some massive deals made in the energy sector in the past 12 months. One of the biggest was Chevron Corporation (CVX) announcing they are buying Hess Corporation (HES) for $53 billion. The high activity of M&A in the energy sector seems likely to continue as the company places a focus on acquiring as many assets as possible in the Permian Basin and other appealing markets as well. I believe this also puts MTDR up for being potentially bought out eventually. It's not something I am investing in the company based on, but the low valuation of MTDR certainly makes it an appealing target for some companies in my view. For reference, the deal with HES which is very complicated and interesting to read about has the stock valued at 4.7x p/b. For reference, MTDR is only at FWD 1.6 p/b. I think this highlights the potential upside that exists should MTDR be targeted for a buyout.

Earnings Highlights

Production Levels (Earnings Report)

One of the trends that I see with MTDR is continued strong production-level outputs. In the third quarter, MTDR managed to beat out its own targeted production range of BOE per day of 129,500 to 131,500. This represented a 4% better than guidance result, and a sequential improvement of 3%. YoY this was an improvement of 28% for MTDR which enabled the management to raise production guidance for the fourth quarter of FY2023.

Earnings Summary (Investor Presentation)

The guidance from MTDR now shows total oil production levels landing at 26.8 - 27.5 million, with a high probability of it achieving the upper end of this estimate. This would put MTDR on track to achieve a 24% YoY production level. With such strong growth numbers, the question arises why MTDR's stock price has been so poor the last 12 months. I think it has to do with some consolidation in the sector and money moving to other areas of the stock market, sectors that are more positively affected by decreasing interest rates. MTDR has also been able to improve efficiency in their operations further and drive down some D&C costs which should help bottom line margins a little more. But as we know with oil companies, the earnings are heavily dependent on positive market prices. In 2022 oil averaged $94 per barrel and in 2023 it was $82 instead. This will result in a YoY drop in earnings, but as long as production levels go up I am positive on the outlook for MTDR.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Supporting further expansion is strong FCF generation that can withstand volatility in the markets. MTDR trades at a 21% discount to the energy sector based on its 3.78x p/FCF multiple. Given the size of MTDR, I might not want to pay the same premium as the sector, but 4.5 is something I think MTDR could be trading at.

CFO Growth (Seeking Alpha)

The cash from operations has rapidly increased in the past few years and it's possible MTDR might beat its $1.9 billion record this year or the next if the asset base continues to expand further. I think the growth should be reflected in the stock price which is why the p/fcf multiple is justified in my opinion here. The upside is therefore roughly 18 - 19% for investors, which I think certainly is worth buying into. The price target I land at for MTDR is $65 resulting in a buy here.

Risks

Oil Prices (Trading Economics)

The risk with MTDR lies a lot in price volatility for oil. We have seen prices be very volatile over the past few years. What MTDR needs to achieve is strong and consistent FCF throughout this time and I think they have showcased capabilities of doing so. Right now, the growth story is a lot about MTDR being able to increase production outputs further. If there is a slowdown and more consolidation and perhaps more earnings going towards rapid dividend increases the market may discount the stock price more as growth is thought to be lower. These are short-term risks though really and not something I am weighing heavily enough to dismiss a buy thesis here.

Final Words

MTDR is a smaller company operating in the Permian Basin and has the past few years made good progress in expanding its asset base, now valued at $7.4 billion, up from $3.4 billion back in 2018. The US oil market remains fundamentally strong as demand continues and this creates tailwinds for MTDR and other companies in the sector. I think there is a solid upside here as well to buy into making MTDR a buy even after a disappointing 12-month stock price movement, as it's down nearly 20%.