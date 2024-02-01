Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qualcomm: The Quarter Was Solid, Shares Are Fairly Valued

Feb. 01, 2024 5:34 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock4 Comments
Nicholas Ward
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Qualcomm's shares have been flying under the radar, but the company just reported a huge Q1 beat.
  • Qualcomm continues to lead in the handset space, with strong sales growth and innovation in its Snapdragon chips.
  • The company is diversifying into other end markets such as IoT and automotive, which have significant growth potential in the future.
Qualcomm company office in Silicon Valley. Qualcomm Incorporated is an American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company

Michael Vi

Over the last year or so, the semiconductor industry has been one of the hottest places to invest.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up by more than 44% during the past 12 months (more than doubling the S&P 500’s 19.15% performance).


Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
32.58K Followers

Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BN, BR, BTI, BX, CME, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSCO, CSL, DE, DHR, ECL, ELV, ENB, ESS, SPAXX, GOOGL, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LHX, LMT, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, MKC, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, OTIS, PEP, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, VLTO, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

N
Natturner1966
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments
Great assessment. I was disappointed that the IOT business slowed down again. I’m still confident in their future growth. Staying long.
Nicholas Ward
Nicholas Ward
Today, 6:09 PM
Comments
@Natturner1966 thanks! Yeah, I am hoping to see the IoT/Auto segments continue to grow so that they continually shrink the size of the Handset pie...that wasn't the case this quarter, but I still like that move longer-term.
farmed out
farmed out
Today, 5:54 PM
Comments
Good article, looks past all the one-day noise. Also happy to hold; my basis is $45.05.
Nicholas Ward
Nicholas Ward
Today, 6:10 PM
Comments
@farmed out thanks! Nice, you're in lower than me. I don't want to pay taxes on these gains, which plays a role in my "hold" as well. Congrats on those gains!
