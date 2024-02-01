SimoneN

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) is a steel processor with plants in the US Midwest and Atlantic regions.

I wrote about Friedman in March and August 2022. In both articles, I considered that the stock did not represent a long-term opportunity because of the changes going on at the company level (tripling of its manufacturing capacity, part of it financed via debt). Since then, FRD stock price has approximately doubled.

In this review, I revisit the company's operations after the integration of its two newly acquired plants and a year of production on its newly built facility in Texas. I find that many of the calculations shown in my previous articles were correct and that, therefore, the working model of the company's cycle-average profitability is still valid.

Using that model, I still believe Friedman is not an opportunity at these prices.

Revisiting the model

In August 2022, when I published my last article on FRD, the company had already announced the acquisition of two plants from a Mitsubishi subsidiary, and it was close to starting operations of its Sinton plant.

Back then, I proposed several assumptions: that the company's production capacity would triple, which would lead to a tripling of average gross profitability, that SG&A would continue to be a variable component of sales at around 4% of revenues, and that the company would pay $5 million a year in interest expenses from its debts. All but the last assumption ended up being true.

Capacity and gross margins

Starting with production and margins. In its last earnings press release, the company mentions that processing capacity averaged 14.5 thousand tons per month between 2018 and 2022 but reached 42.8 thousand tons in the last quarter. That is, processing capacity did triple.

When considering gross margins and profits, we can see that the average gross profit margin for the 2020-2023 period (second chart) is similar to the average margin of the 1995-2020 period. In contrast, the gross profit level is approximately triple, given that the company can now process more product.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

If we look at hot rolled coil futures prices, we see that prices were very different before and after 2020, so why do margins stay the same, on average? Because as the company is processing the items, it charges an approximately fixed cost per processing them, independently of coil price. Because of accounting, sometimes the company will buy their inventories at a lower price to which they are sold, and sometimes the opposite.

As an example (with fake numbers for ease of comparison), the company purchases one coil for $1,000 and cuts it into ten sheets, normally selling for $110 each. However, the steel coil is now worth $1,200, so the company can sell its cut sheets for $132. After the sales, it has $1,320. On paper, it has generated a 32% gross margin, but in real terms, the margin is still 10%, because it can now only buy 1.1 coils.

The opposite is also true. If the coil price had fallen to $800, the company would have sold for $880, recording a 12% negative gross margin on paper. Again, in real terms, the company still has 1.1 coils after the process.

Of course, these movements have to be relatively random and mean reverting, and timing is of the essence. If, between the sale of cut sheets and the repurchase of coil, there is a lag, real differences in materials can occur.

This is normal for a processing business. It is not very different from what would happen with a retailer in an inflationary environment. However, that does not change the fact that the company makes money by processing the steel, not by trading it. Its profitability is therefore, on average, independent of the long-term movement of hot rolled coil.

I believe that a more important driver is the supply and demand balance for processing services. For example, if too many plants start adding tense-and-cut lines, then the service price will decrease. These changes should trend over time independently of steel prices. One such example is the 2010-2015 period, where margins consistently trended down.

Hedging activities

One additional change is that Friedman started doing hedging operations by buying and selling rolled coil futures. During 2022, it recorded most of that derivatives activity as hedging, therefore affecting revenues and gross profits. In 2023, the company decided to record the derivatives activity as pure speculation and, therefore, a source of other income, not reported in gross margins. Can the company add value by hedging? Well, only as long as it is good at trading. This could be the case if the company had a good grasp of supply-demand balances in the steel industry, but seems hard. We can see in the chart below that the activity has not generated profits on average.

Data by YCharts

SG&A as a variable cost

My next assumption was around SG&A. I expected the figure to be a variable cost at approximately 4% of revenues, and this has been the case so far, despite the triple processing capacity. This is unintuitive because, generally, with large capital operations like a steel processor, one should expect SG&A to dilute if volumes are increased. I believe one explanation is that SG&A is mostly composed of transportation costs and therefore is a variable component.

Data by YCharts

Financing cost

I also assumed the company would pay 5% on about $100 million in debts. This assumption ended up being incorrect for two reasons.

First, rates went up, and therefore Friedman's financing cost on its ABL facility is now about 7.5% (SOFR + 1.8%).

Second, the company quickly decreased its debt levels because it had primarily purchased inventories from Mitsubishi, with the plant values offset by accounts payable. This meant that as the excess inventories were sold, the company could repay the credit facility. Another portion of the debt was paid with cash profits (as debt fell more than inventories).

Data by YCharts

However, Friedman's debt financing as a percentage of assets is clearly trending up since the company decided to expand after the pandemic. This could increase if the company goes forward with its plan to repurchase back as much as 15% of its outstanding shares, as announced recently while paying dividends, which will decrease equity.

Data by YCharts

However, here I find a large problem. Debt can only enhance equity value (added long-term) if the cost of debt is lower than the company's ROCE or operating return on assets. Otherwise, the costs of the assets financed by debt are higher than what can be obtained from those assets. The chart below shows that FRD's average ROCE has been close to 9.5%, which is not bad and is above the company's current cost of debt of 7.8%. However, for significant periods, this return has trended down, as can be seen between 2011 and 2016/7. This is probably related to the supply-demand imbalances mentioned in the capacity section. By leveraging, FRD is exposing itself to two risks, one is that its assets will earn a lower return in the future, and the second is that rates keep increasing. These risks do not exist in an unleveraged company.

Data by YCharts

Valuation and conclusions

Including this last point, we can approach FRD's situation from two angles, leveraged or unleveraged returns.

For unleveraged returns, we compare the company's operating income capacity versus its EV. Based on the model described, without additional capacity, we can expect the company to produce a gross margin of 8.5% and an operating margin of 4.5%, on average. On revenues of about $450 million, this could result in an operating profit of about $20 million annually. After corporate income taxes, this comes to about $15 million NOPAT. Cash returns might be better because of depreciation tax assets and depreciation not equaling maintenance CAPEX in the future (the new lines are depreciated at 12.5 years, which seems fast). We arrive at a similar figure by applying a 9.5% average ROCE to $220 million in assets ($20.9 million).

Compared with an EV of $170 million, this does not yield an extremely high multiple, at 11x. From an EV perspective, therefore, FRD is interesting.

For leveraged returns, we have to make more assumptions. Supposing the company decides to repurchase 15% of its shares or about 1 million shares, at an average of $16 per share, it would remove $16 million from equity, which would shift the debt-to-assets ratio only slightly. We can, therefore, assume a debt-to-assets ratio of 0.3 going forward, just to err on the conservative side.

Further, we want to assume (and this is a very risky assumption) that rates will not increase further and that the company will not face more competition, and therefore its ROCE will remain close to average.

If those three assumptions are kept. The company should produce 9.5% on its assets and pay 2.25% to debt (30% of 7.5%). This leaves a pre-tax return of 7.25% on about $200 million in assets or $14.5 million, which after taxes becomes $10.15 million. We arrive at a similar number by removing $5 million in interest charges from 30% of the company's assets ($60/70 million).

Compared to a market cap of $116 million, we arrive at a similar multiple of 11x. I don't believe this number to be excessive, but it is based on two relatively bullish assumptions (no higher competition, rates stable). This has not always been true.

I personally prefer to wait and avoid unnecessary risk.

I will wait for two developments to start a position. First, given the high cost of debt, I would prefer the company to repay its ABL facility and increase absolute returns to equity while lowering risks that way. Second, for the stock price to be a little lower.