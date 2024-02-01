January AAII Asset Allocation Survey: Stock Allocations Remain Above Average

Max Lirnyk/iStock via Getty Images

Individual investors' allocation to equities slightly increased in the January Asset Allocation Survey.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased 0.6 percentage points to 67.0%. Stock and stock fund allocations are above their historical average of 61.5% for the 44th consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations decreased 0.2 percentage points to 16.1%. Bond and bond fund allocations are above their historical average of 16.0% for the third time in 35 months.

Cash allocations decreased 0.4 percentage points to 16.9%. Cash allocations are below their historical average of 22.5% for the 14th consecutive month.

Optimism in the weekly AAII Sentiment Survey was above its historical average and pessimism was below its historical average at the end of January.

January AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 67.0%, up 0.6 percentage points.

Bonds and Bond Funds: 16.1%, down 0.2 percentage points.

Cash: 16.9%, down 0.4 percentage points.

January AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.5%, down 0.1 percentage points.

Stock Funds: 36.4%, up 0.7 percentage points.

Bonds: 5.5%, up 0.2 percentage points.

Bond Funds: 10.6%, down 0.4 percentage points.

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%.

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%.

Cash: 22.5%.

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds, and cash.