While 2023 was a year to forget for several producers with continued margin compression due to inflationary pressures, the royalty/streamers had another record year on balance and evaded the dip in free cash flow ("FCF") generation. However, this hasn't stopped several royalty/streaming companies from coming under similar selling pressure despite superior business models (insulated from inflation), with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) finding itself ~30% off its highs and back to Q3 2022 levels when gold prices were significantly lower.

In this update, we'll see if this pullback in the stock is a buying opportunity and how its valuation stacks up after its sharp correction.

Hope Bay Mineralization (TFPM 1.0% NSR) - TMac Resources

Q4 & FY2023 Production

Triple Flag Precious Metals ("Triple Flag") released its Q4 and FY2023 results this week, reporting sales of ~26,200 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] and ~105,100 GEOs, respectively. This was slightly below the guidance mid-point of 107,500 GEOs but well within annual guidance of 105,000 to 115,000 GEOs, and it's much harder for royalty/streamers to guide in their defense as they're relying on third parties to perform as planned vs. themselves to operate these mines. This strong Q4 performance and near-record GEOs were despite lower contributions from Renard with Stornoway Diamonds suspending operations due to low diamond prices (Triple Flag took a $20.2 million impairment, similar to Osisko Royalties - $13.2 million), and it translated to $51.7 million in quarterly revenue based on a $1,971/oz average realized gold price.

Triple Flag - Quarterly GEO Sales - Company Filings, Author's Chart Triple Flag Annual GEO Sales & Operating Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at the annual results, it was a record year for Triple Flag for revenue, GEO sales, and cash flow, with annual GEO sales of ~105,100, annual revenue of ~$204 million, and operating cash flow likely to come in closer to $155 million. This represented a 25% increase in annual GEO sales and ~35% growth in revenue, driven by the acquisition of Maverix Metals, higher gold prices, and minor contributions from assets acquired this year (Agbaou), and upwards of $150 million in annual operating cash flow (FY2022: $118.4 million). Notably, the below chart highlights how diversified Triple Flag is now with much less concentration on its top four royalties/streams (Cerro Lindo, Northparkes, RBPlat, ATO), with quarterly GEOs from these four assets down to ~51% of total GEOs in Q3 2023 vs. ~64% in Q3 2022. Plus, as stated in previous updates, Triple Flag is unique with its high silver exposure vs. royalty/streaming peers, with ~37% of revenue from silver in 2023 (2022: ~40%).

This 37% figure compares favorably with ~44% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), but Triple Flag is unique in that it doesn't have ~35% of its NAV tied to a single asset (Salobo) with just ~20% tied to Northparkes, and it has a far superior jurisdictional profile. Hence, Triple Flag is a lower-risk way to get exposure to silver within the royalty/streaming space in my view given that it's:

out of favor.

has a superior jurisdictional profile and better diversification.

is available at a much cheaper forward cash flow multiple and P/NAV multiple.

Triple Flag Quarterly GEOs by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

2024 Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, I would expect another record year for the company from a GEO sales, revenue, and cash flow standpoint. This is despite the continued headwind from Fosterville (2.0% NSR) as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) sees declining grades and is prioritizing development work to complete a primary ventilation system upgrade to allow it to sustain its current mining rate in the Lower Phoenix Zone in future years. As it stands, the project is expected to be completed by early 2025, and this priority given to development is likely to affect 2024 production as well (sub 250,000 ounces, or fewer than 5,000 GEOs to Triple Flag vs. peak contribution of 12,000+ GEOs).

The good news is that we should see higher GEO sales (timing dependent because of streams) from key assets like Northparkes and Cerro Lindo, besides new contributions from smaller assets like Agbaou and Stawell. I would also expect to see higher royalty revenue from assets like Beta Hunt (higher mining rates with the completion of the second decline and vent raises). Finally, we should see a minor contribution from Pumpkin Hollow, which is working to ramp up as of Q3 2023. So, while I wouldn't expect meaningful growth in total GEOs in 2024, we should see some growth, but higher revenue and cash flow growth given the benefit of what looks like it will be a higher gold price ($2,045/oz year-to-date vs. ~$1,940/oz last year).

Fosterville Annual Gold Production & Forward Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart

However, while on the topic of Fosterville, Agnico continues to have exploration success at depth at Lower Phoenix, hitting 10.8 grams per tonne of gold over 10.0 meters in the Cardinal splay at 1,830 meters depth, 190 meters down-plunge from its current mineral reserve base. For those unfamiliar, the Cardinal Zone was initially identified in 2022 by Agnico Eagle in the hanging wall of Lower Phoenix with intercepts of 1.1 meter at 365.5 grams per tonne of gold (1,680 meters depth), 1.4 meters at 226.2 grams per tonne of gold (1,715 meters depth), and 2.9 meters at 168.6 grams per tonne of gold (1,680 meters depth), so this new visible gold intercept is the deepest at Cardinal to date.

In addition, although south of Agnico Eagle's landholdings, a new high-grade discovery was made recently by Great Pacific Gold at Comet. Great Pacific's intercept came in at an impressive 5 meters at 166 grams per tonne of gold, suggesting that there certainly could be more in store in this area of Bendigo in Victoria for new high-grade discoveries, including the potential for a mini Swan Zone or new Swan Zone at Fosterville. Obviously, it's still early days for Great Pacific and Agnico Eagle/Kirkland Lake Gold's drilling since 2021 has underperformed my expectations. Still, I am cautiously optimistic about the potential for a new high-grade discovery at some point this decade, and Triple Flag is in an enviable position with a 2.0% royalty with no need to spend on drilling/developing this asset, but exposure to all the upside on Agnico's land package.

Fosterville Exploration & Comet Discovery - Great Pacific/Agnico Presentations

To summarize, while Triple Flag's attributable GEOs could drop below 2,000 post-2026 from a contribution basis Fosterville, I don't see this as the end of the world, especially with other assets set to pick up the slack. In addition, the initial investment will be paid off by Q1 2025, so any upside past then is gravy.

Recent Developments

As for other recent developments, Agnico Eagle continues to see exploration success at Hope Bay (acquired TMac Resources in 2021), and has drilled ~120,000 meters in the first nine months of 2023 with the company working to better define the total resource at Hope Bay to see if this can ultimately be its next 350,000 to 400,000 ounce producer in Nunavut and replace Meadowbank/Amaruq. The focus last year was on adding near-mine ounces at the Doris deposit, and this year the company has migrated just south to Madrid where it is testing a massive 2.0 kilometer gap between the Suluk and Patch 7 deposits at depths between 400-700 meters. Agnico already released an impressive intercept of 4.6 meters at 15.9 grams per tonne of gold just beneath the Patch 7 deposit (Hope Bay reserve grade is 6.5 grams per tonne of gold for ~3.4 million ounces), but the below map suggests there are multiple more solid intercepts to come with several assays pending with visible gold beneath the Suluk deposit and in the gap between the two zones.

Visible gold does not guarantee that any of these hits are going to be blockbusters, but it's certainly encouraging to see a large cluster of visible gold hits in an area where there are no resources currently, suggesting Madrid could get much larger if this gap can be filled in. Meanwhile, Agnico previously noted that Patch 7 could extend south of Patch 7 as well as fill in the gap, potentially leading to significant resource growth. So, while Triple Flag may be receiving ~4,000 fewer GEOs than it would like from Fosterville vs. closer to peak levels, the company's 1.0% NSR at Hope Bay is looking quite attractive and could be a consistent contributor of ~$8.0 million in cash flow per annum post-2028.

It's also worth noting that at the time of the acquisition, it wasn't clear if Hope Bay would be a priority project vs. Hammond Reef and others, but the exploration success here seems to have solidified that this is the company's next major Canadian mine (and it benefits from some infrastructure being a past producing asset), next to Wasamac/Upper Beaver which is expected to be future spokes for the Malartic Complex.

Hope Bay Project (Madrid Drilling) - Agnico Presentation

Kone

Moving to the Kone Project in Cote d'Ivoire where Triple Flag holds a 2.0% NSR, Montage Gold Corp. (OTCQX:MAUTF) recently released an updated Feasibility Study with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $1.1 billion ($1,850/oz gold) and 31% IRR with ~4.0 million ounces of proven & probable gold reserves and average annual production of ~301,000 ounces over the first eight years at industry-leading costs (sub $1,000/oz inflation-adjusted in first eight years). This is a solid asset even though its capex bill is up there at ~$710 million, and this would be another significant contributor for Triple Flag if it heads into production later this decade. As it stands, Montage is working on permitting and looking at financing options, but this is one of the better-undeveloped assets in West Africa, and an appetite for these projects judging by the bidding war for Nyanzaga (Silvercorp/Perseus) and Dundee Precious Metals Inc.'s (OTCPK:DPMLF) recent bid for Twin Hills (Osino), I wouldn't be shocked to see this developed either by a larger company or with a royalty/streaming company providing financing to develop it.

Kone is a low-grade open-pit gold deposit in Cote d'Ivoire (LOM grade 0.96, 1.15 grams per tonne of gold first 8 years) with a very low strip (~1.2 to 1), and sits north of Fortuna's Seguela, northwest of Endeavour's Lafigue Project (producing by Q3-2024), and northeast of Endeavour's Ity Mine. Based on Triple Flag's 2.0% NSR, the company could see attributable production of over 6,500 GEOs in peak years or upwards of $12 million in annual cash flow.

Kone Project Map - Montage Presentation

Other Assets

As for other assets, Eskay Creek's updated DFS has also arrived with a very attractive IRR (43%) at a $1,800/oz gold price, suggesting that this is another asset that shouldn't have much issue finding funding (and could potentially be taken over). While Triple Flag's 0.5% NSR is small compared to Franco Nevada's much higher exposure, this will also be a nice contributor later this decade if permitted with over 2,200 GEOs per annum of attributable production in peak years or nearly $5.0 million in annual cash flow. Elsewhere, while I had previously not modeled this asset, Cerro Blanco in Guatemala now has received its environmental permit amendment to change from a planned underground project to an open pit. This is another impressive asset with peak production above 300,000 ounces at industry-leading AISC, and an asset that looks like it will ultimately get built.

Cove Drilling & Mineralization - i-80 Gold Website

Finally, Triple Flag has two royalties on i-80 Gold Corp.'s (IAUX) Cove Project south of the Phoenix Mine (gold/copper), and while Cove will not be as significant a contributor as other assets like Hope Bay and Kone when it heads into production by 2027 (potential for ~140,000 ounces), this will be an additional nice contributor with the potential for upwards of 2,000 GEOs per annum. Notably, recent grades continue to impress at this asset, with average drilled grades coming in above resource grades. Highlight intercepts reported to date include 10.4 meters at 28.0 grams per ton of gold, 10.8 meters at 21.0 grams per ton of gold, 8 meters at 27.0 grams per ton of gold, 14 meters at 24.1 grams per ton of gold, 29.3 meters at 18.9 grams per ton of gold, and 38.8 meters at 10.6 grams per ton of gold, making these some of the best intercepts drilled in Nevada in 2023 outside of Turquoise Ridge, REN, Leeville, Fourmile, and i-80's other properties (Granite Creek, Ruby Hill). Hence, while mined grades at Cove are expected to come in near ~11.0 grams per ton of gold, there's the possibility they surprise to the upside given the impressive infill drilling to date.

Triple Flag Development Assets (Potential Future Contributions) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Putting this all together in the above chart, we can see that there are multiple royalty assets that could be in production by the end of this decade, which could ultimately add over 30,000 GEOs combined in 2030 or $60+ million in annual revenue. Plus, I have only included those assets that look like they have a decent to high probability of heading online by 2031 in the above chart, with potential upside within the next decade from other developments assets like DeLamar (Idaho), Hasbrouck (Nevada), Queensway (Newfoundland), Ana Paula (Guerrero State, Mexico), Mountain View (Nevada), Macmillan Pass (Alaska), Mountain View (Nevada), MARA (Argentina, with a 2.5% NSR capped at $12 million), Juby/Fenn-Gib (Ontario), Buffalo Valley (Nevada), Trenton Canyon (Nevada) and Tamarack (Minnesota). So, while the current environment is certainly favorable for doing new deals and Triple Flag has ample liquidity to build its portfolio further, it's nice to see that it has a solid organic growth pipeline with a Tier-1 jurisdiction tilt (South Railroad, Silvertip, Hope Bay, Gemfield, Eskay Creek, Cove) in the advanced development stage.

The below image highlights development assets where Triple Flag has a royalty and other undeveloped/recently constructed assets, and we can see that Cove, Kone, Cerro Blanco, and Eskay Creek are some of the better assets to have royalties on from a production/capex standpoint.

Undeveloped/Recently Constructed Projects - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Valuation

Based on ~202 million shares and a share price of US$12.70, Triple Flag trades at a market cap of ~$2.56 billion. This leaves it trading at a slight discount to its estimated net asset value of ~$2.68 billion ($1,875/oz gold price assumption and $23.00/oz silver, 5% discount rates except RBPlat at 8%), which I view as a very reasonable valuation relative to its three largest peers which trade at over 1.90x P/NAV. Obviously, these companies benefit from greater scale, a higher number of producing assets on balance, and a larger number of world-class assets in their portfolio. Still, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) and Triple Flag stand out as having the better jurisdictional mix (higher weighting to Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions), and solid pipeline (though Osisko Royalties' is far deeper than TFPM), and I think this can easily justify a P/NAV multiple of 1.30x to 1.60x as they continue to grow.

Highest Exposure to Tier-1 Jurisdictions vs. Peers - Osisko Royalties Presentation, Canaccord Research

Looking at Triple Flag from a cash flow standpoint, the company is also very reasonably valued, trading at just ~15.7x FY2024 cash flow per share estimates ($0.81) vs. an average multiple of ~20x for the top-3 royalty/streaming companies. And while this might seem steep given the differences in scale, I believe that Osisko and Triple Flag should trade closer to the big-3 from a multiple standpoint given their superior jurisdictional profiles and much higher organic growth rates looking out to 2030. And even using what I believe to be fair multiples of 1.40x P/NAV and 19.0x cash flow and a 65/35 weighting, I see a conservative fair value for the stock of US$17.50 [38% upside].

Triple Flag Cash Flow Multiple & Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FAST Graphs

Some investors might not be interested in a ~40% upside for a precious metals name, and this is understandable when many of the producers offer 60-100% upside to fair value, and some developers offer upwards of 100% upside. However, I believe that the precious metals portion of one's portfolio should have at least some weighting to royalty/streaming companies to help smooth volatility and protect against inflation, while also providing unrivaled diversification (multiple commodities, operators, mines, and jurisdictions) to reduce overall portfolio risk. So, while it may not be easy to get potential doubles out of royalty/streaming companies, I like to scale in and accumulate when they become undervalued to de-risk and significantly increase the quality of the precious metals weighting in my portfolio.

Summary

Triple Flag had another solid year in 2023 with record GEO sales and revenue of ~105,100 and ~$204 million, respectively. This was achieved despite a much weaker year at Fosterville and a limited contribution from the higher-grade E31 pit at Northparkes, in addition to a step down in contributions from Renard similar to that experienced by Osisko with Stornoway filing for protection under CCAA. The good news is that despite a further step down in one of its chunkiest contributing assets (Fosterville) and the Renard headwind, Triple Flag should have another record year with a higher contribution from Northparkes, La Colorada, Beta Hunt, and a full year of contributions from Agbaou/Stawell (recently acquired), which should help the company report record GEOs of ~110,000 this year.

However, the company ultimately expects to see an additional ~30% GEO growth in the coming years based on its 140,000 GEO guidance (2024-2028 average), translating to ~$210 million in annual operating cash flow. At a 19-20x multiple (which isn't unreasonable if sentiment can finally start improving sector-wide), this translates to a fair value of ~$4.0 billion or US$20.00 per share. Hence, with over 60% upside medium-term, a growing dividend yield (~1.6% currently), and additional returns from opportunistic buybacks, I see Triple Flag as a solid addition to one's portfolio under US$13.00.

