Investment Thesis

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) is a consumer and commercial banking services provider headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania. In this thesis, I will analyze its fourth quarter results and its future growth prospects. I will also be analyzing its dividend payout and yield at current price levels, along with its valuation and upside potential in the stock price. It has been expanding its loan portfolio while maintaining healthy asset quality, but its present valuation doesn't provide a favorable risk-reward profile, and hence, I assign a Hold rating for FCF.

Company Overview

FCF operates as the holding company for First Commonwealth Bank, a full-service bank with a strong regional presence. It offers a wide range of financial services to cater to the diverse needs of its clientele. Its services include personal banking, business banking, wealth management, insurance, and other lending products. Also, the company provides a range of trust and asset management services: term life, home, auto, and business insurance; annuities; mutual funds; and stock and bond brokerage services via a broker-dealer and insurance brokers.

3.75% Dividend Yield

As of 30 January 2024, it announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125, representing an annual dividend payout of $0.50. This brings the annualized dividend yield to 3.75% at the current price level of $13.35. As we can see in the graph above, FCF has been consistently paying dividends for the past five years, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the dividend payout remained stable. This reflects that the company has a safe and consistent dividend history. Additionally, the dividend payout has been gradually increasing over the past five years, representing a 25% growth in the dividend payout from $0.10 in Q1 of FY2019 to $0.125 in Q1 FY24.

Q4 FY2023 Result

FCF recently reported strong quarterly results, beating the market EPS estimate by 12.4% but missing the revenue estimates by 2.5%. The company experienced growth in both deposit and loan values, but the growth in the loan portfolio was significantly higher, given its aggressive expansion plans. The total loans witnessed a growth of $421 million, a 5.5% increase in FY23 compared to FY22. However, this growth excludes the gain in loan value from the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation, which amounts to $923.6 million in loans. This clearly reflects that the company is on a significant growth track, acquiring new loan portfolios as well as expanding existing loans.

FCF reported a total interest income of $144.2 million in Q4 FY23, a solid 50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. As per my analysis, the growth in interest income was primarily driven by the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation, which took place at the start of 2023. The net interest income for the quarter stood at $95.7 million, compared to $88 million in the corresponding quarter last year. I believe the growth in interest income was partially offset by a significant rise in interest expenses owing to higher borrowing rates. The company reported net income of $44.8 million, a significant increase of 25% compared to $35.7 million in the same period the previous year. Consistent non-interest income and controlled non-interest expenses contributed to the growth in net income. One important point I would like to highlight is that the company didn't compromise on asset quality while expanding its operations. The non-performing assets for the quarter represented 0.44% of the total loan value, which is significantly better than the industry standards and provides cushioning, especially after the recent slowdown in the US market.

Overall, the company managed to outperform on the loan growth and asset quality front. There is still a significant scope for improvement in expense management, but I believe the expected interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024 will help the company. Additionally, the equipment finance and commercial construction loan portfolio growth provides visibility for income growth in FY24. I believe the company should be able to maintain its loan as well as profit growth rate in the upcoming quarters.

Valuation

FCF is currently trading at a share price of $13.35, after a YTD decline of 13.6%. It has a market cap of $1.43 billion. It is trading at a forward GAAP P/E multiple of 9.65x, compared to the industry standard of 10.85x. I believe it is trading at a fair valuation with respect to the P/E multiple. It has a book value of $12.87, which brings the price/book multiple to 1.04x, compared to the industry standard of 1.08x. Considering both these multiples, I believe there is no significant room for an upside in the stock price from the current price level. Investors should wait for a correction in the stock price and could think about initiating a fresh buy at the $11.5 level.

Conclusion

The consistent and gradually increasing dividend payout is a big positive for investors. The company is on a growth track, consistently increasing its loan portfolio while maintaining a healthy asset quality. The valuation, on the other hand, doesn't provide a favorable risk-to-reward profile. The existing investors can hold the stock and could think of adding more on the dips. Considering all these factors, I assign a Hold recommendation for FCF.