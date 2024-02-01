Xiaolu Chu

Introduction

Back in late October, I covered the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) and gave it a sell rating. Since then, TSLY has performed even worse than expected and has earned itself my first Strong Sell rating.

TSLY is a fund that has a simple goal with a complex strategy: own Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock and sell call options against it for income. The strategy employed, which I will cover in a later sector in depth, uses options to simulate "synthetic" stock positions, and the fund is actively managed using proprietary rules and methodology in their trading.

Since my coverage in October, TSLY has slid 22% and had a total return of -9.57%. Ouch!

Figure 1 (Seeking Alpha)

Performance

TSLA has not done so well either at this same time, but this article is not going to get into a bull or bear case for TSLA. For that, I recommend reading analysts that cover TSLA itself. I will be making the assumption moving forward that investors in TSLY are bullish on TSLA.

Data by YCharts

The performance gap in the price chart above looks rather large, but we need to remember that with income-producing funds like TSLY, total return will always be a much more accurate measure of performance. While the fund's price has slid 20%, its actual total return shown below is less than -7% in the last three months, tying with TSLA.

Data by YCharts

The only difference in returns between TSLY and TSLA investors (in terms of total return during this timeframe) is that TSLA investors now only have shares they can sell for a loss. TSLY investors have lost shares and a bunch of taxable income that was paid out to them with TSLY's insane 75% distribution rate.

Figure 2 (YieldMax ETFs)

Since October, the TSLY dividend has remained flat and below the much larger distributions that were taking place from the launch. In the last three months, the distribution rate has gotten larger not because they are distributing more, but because they have less NAV to distribute against. As the fund's price falls, its yield goes up without the yield itself having to rise.

This can be a trap for investors who see the massive numbers and get giddy.

Note: The following chart is TSLY's all-time, not a 3-month timeline like the above charts.

Data by YCharts

Holdings

As mentioned earlier, TSLY uses options to create a "synthetic stock" position. Essentially, they sell puts and calls at different strikes to create the same profit/loss chart as holding stock, and then are able to sell calls against that position.

Figure 3 (YieldMax ETFs)

Sold options need to be "secured" by funds, and TSLY uses T-Bills to achieve this. With rates currently at the 5% mark and the Fed signaling that they intend to hold rates here for some time, this is a boon for the portfolio as it adds some stability and yield beneath all of the volatility that TSLA options bring.

When you map out their options positions onto a return chart, here is what it looks like.

Note: TSLY staggers many of their options, so this is mapping options expiring 2/23, 3/15, and 3/24.

Figure 4 (OptionStrat)

This synthetic position gives TSLY a lot of negative Vega exposure, the risk that rising implied volatility will harm its position. This is troubling as the most common reason for a rise in implied volatility is sharply falling stock prices.

This means that if TSLA has a steep enough drop, TSLY's losses can be accelerated.

Persistent Risks

The same risk of losing upside still plagues TSLY, as it is unable to capture the same upswings TSLA does due to its sold calls. These positions typically involve capping the upside to 80%, leaving 20% of TSLA's capital gains on the table.

This difference is supposed to be made up for by the income distributions, but as we can see from its all-time performance, this hasn't been true.

Data by YCharts

To see the issues with upside capture, note the several run-ups last year (above) where TSLY (purple) lagged beneath TSLA.

This risk remains and is unable to be mitigated due to the nature of TSLY's strategy. Going forward, TSLY investors can expect never to fully participate in TSLA's upside, but still fully participate in its downside.

When looking at correlations, we can see that TSLY's price carried a roughly 0.85-0.87 correlation at any given time, with distributions causing the large spikes down.

Data by YCharts

Volatility was a strength of this fund when I covered TSLY last, and it still is. As shown below, TSLY had a strong correlation to TSLA's volatility, but remains below it in most cases.

YieldMax's objective of exhibiting lower overall volatility is successful, but only marginally, and as shown in price and total return charts, has not made TSLY investors profitable over TSLA investors.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

This yield-charged ETF is a yield trap, and YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF investors are advised to sell their holdings. This is the first Strong Sell rating I have given, and it is well deserved.

TSLY is unable to provide investors enhanced exposure to TSLA and has resulted in investors receiving numerous taxable distributions, capital losses, and an overall lower total return to holding TSLA outright. This is compounded by the options risk present in the fund, which adds more risk than just TSLA's downside.

Investors are advised to stay away from YieldMax funds in general, as the others tend to operate the same way.

Thanks for reading.