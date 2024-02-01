Justin Sullivan

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has ended its year of efficiency with a bang. The company’s solid Q4 outperformance and robust guide for the year ahead have continued to propel META stock toward all-time highs in post-earnings late trading.

Specifically, the company’s shift to new priorities in 2024 has kicked off to a strong start. Tailwinds include a return of strength in secular demand for social media and short-form video ad formats, which Meta is well positioned to benefit from. Meta’s impending share gains from the improving ad spend environment for social media formats, in particular, are further reinforced by the company’s increasing self-sufficiency in performance measurement capabilities post-ATT. Said improvements have also enabled a better return on ad spend (“ROAS”) structure for still cost-conscious advertisers amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. This is corroborated by the continued increase of ad impressions (Q4: +21% y/y; Q3: +31% y/y) observed through Meta’s Family of Apps through Q4, alongside the restored increase in average price per ad by 2% y/y (Q3: -6% y/y) over the same period. Prospects for Meta’s core advertising business in the year ahead are also reinforced by cyclical events. These include the summer Olympics and U.S. Presidential Elections in 2H24, which will help to offset stronger lapping dynamics due to reacceleration in ad sales observed through 2H23.

Continued strength in business messaging demand, underpinned by increased penetration into SMB opportunities, also reinforces sustained monetization of Meta’s massive reach through its Family of Apps. Meanwhile, Meta also emerges as a differentiated beneficiary of broader AI tailwinds. Specifically, the company represents one of the key beneficiaries of indirect AI monetization opportunities, primarily through the implementation of the technology into its existing ad business, in our view. This accordingly differentiates Meta from competition observed amongst hyperscalers, and effectively mitigates it from exposure to ensuing multiple compression risks.

Yet Meta also faces some risks in the year ahead, after coming off of a spectacular plate of 2023 achievements that have set the bar of expectations high. These include expectations for an elevated cost structure stemming from increased infrastructure investments and incremental hiring in “higher cost technical roles” to support Meta’s prioritization over emerging AI opportunities. The company also remains inherently exposed to the potential impact of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties given its small and medium-sized business, or SMB,-heavy customer base.

However, we view the higher cost structure in 2024 to be temporary and critical to supporting longer-term growth. This differs from the concentrated capital outlay deployed towards speculative metaverse investments during the early stages of rising interest rates and post-ATT ad turmoil, which got on the wrong side of investors’ expectations. Meanwhile, post-ATT improvements to Meta’s proprietary ad targeting and performance measurement capabilities also underpins an increasingly competitive ROAS for advertisers to preserve demand.

Taken together, Meta continues to reinforce confidence in its longer-term outlook. Despite the stock’s persistent upsurge towards all-time highs over the past year, it continues to trail its mega-cap Internet and big tech peers’ valuations on a relative basis. Meta currently trades at about 23x forward earnings, trailing the Magnificent Seven’s 32x average and the tech-heavy NASDAQ 100-Index's (NDX) 25x. And from an intrinsic perspective, Meta’s upside potential also remains supported by its sustained growth trajectory, which will drive long-term margin expansion at scale to compensate for 2024’s elevated cost structure. More importantly, the company has shocked investors with the initiation of a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, alongside a $50 billion increase to the share repurchase authorization, providing further reinforcement to the strength of its balance sheet. As a result, we remain bullish on Meta, with confidence reinforced by management’s capability in orchestrating one of the greatest, most efficient, and fastest comebacks in tech.

What We Like About Meta’s 2024 Setup

Meta has orchestrated one of the most impressive business turnarounds in tech history. The stock, which saw a 76%+ wipe-out from its peak valuation through 2022, has since recouped all of its losses and then some. This means a three-fold increase to its valuation in the span of a little more than 12 months after CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared 2023 as the “year of efficiency” for Meta, which his team delivered on. The company’s ability to rebuild its self-sufficiency in ad targeting and performance measurement capabilities in the post-ATT era has also helped it get back on its own two feet – and this time, stronger than ever before with limited reliance on third-party data.

Specifically, Meta’s ad business self-sufficiency obtained through increased AI technology implementation deserves praise. This has provided further reinforcement to Meta’s forward growth prospects compared to pre-ATT, when it relied on Apple Inc. (AAPL) as a key data source for its targeted advertising business. The company has also accelerated growth in non-ad revenue streams, which reinforces the monetization of its Family of Apps business’ expansive reach. Specifically, the emerging business messaging revenue stream has consistently accelerated, growing 83% y/y through Q4 (Q3: +53% y/y). The results continue to exhibit robust adoption, especially across commerce verticals, through the holiday quarter.

Looking ahead, we see several opportunities that will further reinforce Meta’s prospects through 2024 and beyond.

1. Secular Tailwinds for Social Media and Short-Form Video Ads

These include improved ad dollar allocation to social media formats in the post-ATT era, alongside a stabilizing demand environment following ad industry optimization trends observed through the bulk of 2023. And Meta demonstrates leadership in capturing said tailwinds. Despite difficult ad spending optimization trends observed through 2023 due to lingering macroeconomic uncertainties, Meta emerged with a strong recovery. This accordingly reinforces confidence in its forward outlook as cyclical tailwinds return for the ad industry.

Specifically, media intelligence firm MAGNA expects ad demand in social media formats to expand by 12% in 2024, matching the pace of improvement observed through 2023. In addition, ad spend allocation to short-form video formats like Reels is expected to accelerate from 8% y/y growth in 2023 to 10% in 2024. And Meta’s substantial, yet still growing, reach across its Family of Apps continues to reinforce its share of increasing ad spend allocation towards the two high-demand formats. The number of daily active users across at least one of Meta’s Family of Apps grew another 7% y/y to 3.2 billion exiting 2023, while Facebook alone now reaches more than 2 billion active users (+6% y/y) per day on average. Specifically, persistent secular demand for short-form video formats in 2024 is expected to complement the ongoing ramp-up of Reels ads, which continues to exhibit a stronger monetization trajectory than expected.

And Meta’s continued rollout of value-add features for advertisers also bodes favorably for increasing industry demand for effective targeting and performance measurability. They include Advantage+, Conversions API Gateway, A/B Testing, and more recently, Engaged-View, which should reinforce the appeal of Meta’s formats in addressing ad spend optimization demands.

Advantage+ : As previously discussed, Advantage+ is an AI-enhanced advertising format introduced by Meta in the post-ATT era that has effectively transformed its core business. By leveraging AI’s competencies, Advantage+ enables substantial cost-savings and productivity efficiencies for advertisers through the campaign creation to deployment process. More recently, Meta has introduced Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns, which narrows further into increasing opportunities in the commerce vertical. With the advent of generative AI, industry currently estimates that 70% of ad content creation will eventually be overtaken by the technology. And Meta’s head-start with the roll-out of AI-enhanced ad formats coming out of the post-ATT turmoil effectively improves its competitive advantage against key competitors such as Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Performance Max. We also expect the ensuing efficiency gains and subsequent improvements to ROAS to be encouraging of incremental ad spend allocation to Advantage+ through 2024. With 2023 largely representing a year of “adoption” for Advantage+, we expect 2024 to become the year where ad spend allocation to the recently introduced, yet still improving, format will ramp further towards scale.

: As previously discussed, Advantage+ is an AI-enhanced advertising format introduced by Meta in the post-ATT era that has effectively transformed its core business. By leveraging AI’s competencies, Advantage+ enables substantial cost-savings and productivity efficiencies for advertisers through the campaign creation to deployment process. More recently, Meta has introduced Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns, which narrows further into increasing opportunities in the commerce vertical. With the advent of generative AI, industry currently estimates that 70% of ad content creation will eventually be overtaken by the technology. And Meta’s head-start with the roll-out of AI-enhanced ad formats coming out of the post-ATT turmoil effectively improves its competitive advantage against key competitors such as Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Performance Max. We also expect the ensuing efficiency gains and subsequent improvements to ROAS to be encouraging of incremental ad spend allocation to Advantage+ through 2024. With 2023 largely representing a year of “adoption” for Advantage+, we expect 2024 to become the year where ad spend allocation to the recently introduced, yet still improving, format will ramp further towards scale. Conversions API Gateway : Conversions API was another key feature introduced in the post-ATT era to help advertisers/merchants integrate their marketing data with Meta for improved “ad personalization, optimization and measurement”. And Conversions API Gateway was a particularly critical tool for SMBs that enabled direct access to marketing data without the need for “dedicated developer resources…or coding”, thus optimizing efficiencies. In addition to support with AWS of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), a primary cloud service provider for enterprise segment, Meta has recently expanded Conversions API Gateway support to Google Cloud as well. This has effectively improved advertisers and merchants’ accessibility to Meta’s value-add feature for improving key ad performance metrics.

: Conversions API was another key feature introduced in the post-ATT era to help advertisers/merchants integrate their marketing data with Meta for improved “ad personalization, optimization and measurement”. And Conversions API Gateway was a particularly critical tool for SMBs that enabled direct access to marketing data without the need for “dedicated developer resources…or coding”, thus optimizing efficiencies. In addition to support with AWS of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), a primary cloud service provider for enterprise segment, Meta has recently expanded Conversions API Gateway support to Google Cloud as well. This has effectively improved advertisers and merchants’ accessibility to Meta’s value-add feature for improving key ad performance metrics. A/B Testing : A/B Testing is a recently deployed tool for Reels. The feature was introduced in November, and uses AI capabilities to help content creators find the optimal combination of captions and thumbnails for maximizing engagement. Content creators can simply select up to four thumbnails and captions for the short-form video being considered for posting, and A/B Testing will find the best combination for optimizing reach. We expect the continued uptake of this new feature to complement Reels’ contributions to the Family of Apps ad revenue profile through 2024, especially given the pick-up in secular demand for short-form video ad formats.

: A/B Testing is a recently deployed tool for Reels. The feature was introduced in November, and uses AI capabilities to help content creators find the optimal combination of captions and thumbnails for maximizing engagement. Content creators can simply select up to four thumbnails and captions for the short-form video being considered for posting, and A/B Testing will find the best combination for optimizing reach. We expect the continued uptake of this new feature to complement Reels’ contributions to the Family of Apps ad revenue profile through 2024, especially given the pick-up in secular demand for short-form video ad formats. Engaged-View: Hot off the press is Engaged-View, which was introduced on the heels of Meta’s Q4 earnings release. Engaged-View is a performance measurement tool tailored for advertisers. Through Engaged-View, advertisers can track conversions on video ads that occur in the 24-hour window after it has been viewed. The criteria is that the video ad must have been viewed by the converted app user by at least 10 seconds or 97%-consumed for Engaged-View to pick up the conversion. We believe Engaged-View is additive to Meta’s portfolio of post-ATT measurement tools critical to helping advertisers optimize engagement, conversion and ROAS. This will, in turn, reinforce sustained ad spend allocation to Meta’s Family of Apps.

2. Improving Family of Apps Monetization Through Non-Ad Means

Business messaging has emerged as a “major pillar” of growth for Meta. The business has increasingly complemented ad sales in recent quarters, and helped Meta expand the monetization of its expansive Family of Apps active user base. As mentioned in the earlier section, other Family of Apps revenue, driven primarily by business messaging service sales, grew 83% y/y in Q4 (Q3: +53% y/y), underscoring robust share gains in the emerging growth opportunity.

In addition to significant headroom for growth given Meta’s nascent penetration into related opportunities, business messaging also faces an increasing array of monetization opportunities made possible by the advent of AI. For now, business messaging has been particularly popular in APAC regions and other emerging markets, such as India, where labor costs for facilitating instant human correspondences are relatively lower. But Meta’s goal of integrating its proprietary generative AI technologies into business messaging across WhatsApp and Messenger will unlock further penetration into developed markets with elevated labor costs.

We believe Meta’s recent introduction of the “Meta AI” assistant currently built into its next-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses precedes the near-term materialization of a similar business AI solution in the online customer service aspect. This is also consistent with Meta’s previously announced plans to introduce “creator AIs” in 2024, a conversational chatbot feature that mimics the creator to help foster extended engagement with fans and reinforce their community.

We believe the eventual deployment of business AIs will be complementary to the robust growth trajectory of Meta’s existing business messaging business. The combination will enable further penetration into business messaging opportunities worldwide, especially across SMBs that are still ramping up their transition to online storefronts. This will also be additive to Meta’s Family of Apps’ revenue outlook and, inadvertently, represent an accretive factor to its valuation prospects.

3. Broader AI Tailwinds

Meta’s ability to indirectly monetize its proprietary AI developments is evident through both the ad and non-ad aspects of its Family of Apps business. This includes incremental value generated from AI enhancements in Advantage+ and content recommendation systems, which are critical to Meta’s core advertising business. The value generated by Meta’s proprietary AI developments is also becoming increasingly pervasive in its accelerating non-ad revenue sources, primarily in business messaging. This makes Meta one of the key beneficiaries of AI, in our opinion, despite having no direct monetization avenue. Specifically, the Meta AI assistant is not yet directly monetizable, unlike rival conversational AI solutions like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company also does not sell excess cloud computing/infrastructure capacity to facilitate the training and inferencing of external AI workloads. Neither is Meta’s Llama LLM (Large Language Model) commercialized, with the company still sticking to open-sourcing the foundation model as a means to facilitating improvements in AI technology.

We believe this represents a competitive advantage for Meta, differentiating it from the direct monetization strategy currently observed in the heated AI race amongst hyperscalers. By employing a different AI monetization strategy, Meta continues to reinforce its moat in capturing share of targeted opportunities stemming from evolving ad industry dynamics. This accordingly mitigates Meta’s exposure to multiple compression risks stemming from competition, given its first-mover advantage in monetizing AI amongst comparable business peers.

Risks to Consider Stepping Into 2024

Admittedly, Meta’s 2023 achievements have set a high bar of expectations for 2024. Despite reinforcements to its fundamental outlook based on earlier discussed opportunities, Meta also faces some company-specific challenges in the year ahead:

1. Cost Headwinds

The “Year of Efficiency” motto for 2023 has resulted in aggressive cost-cutting initiatives implemented by Meta to free up resources for higher growth investments. This included workplace consolidation and headcount reductions, particularly in non-revenue-generating corporate roles. The impact was evident in the substantial y/y reduction in market and sales, and generative and administrative spend. The initiatives implemented have accordingly enabled an 10-point operating margin improvement in full year 2023 to 35% from 2022’s 25%, and was likely a key driver for Meta’s latest earnings beat.

Yet for the year ahead, management expects some of the “hiring underrun” in 2023 to be compensated for in 2024. The new role additions will also focus on higher-cost talent critical to facilitating priority growth areas, such as AI. This means a higher personnel cost base for Meta in 2024, though management expects the relevant pace of expansion to stabilize thereafter.

In addition to elevated hiring costs, Meta also expects higher infrastructure-related costs through 2024. This will be primarily by incremental depreciation and operating expenses pertaining to “increased capital investments in recent years” that included new server and data center deployments.

However, we expect these higher cost outlays in the year ahead to be critical for sustaining Meta’s longer-term growth trajectory. We believe these costs also differ from those allocated towards the speculative metaverse bet a few years back, which fell on the wrong side of investors’ expectations. The anticipated returns on the increased cost outlays expected through 2024 are also expected to compensate for Meta’s already-reduced concentration on near-term metaverse investments that remain a speculative overhang.

2. Inherent Exposure to Macroeconomic Uncertainties

In addition to the advertising industry’s inherent sensitivity to macroeconomic uncertainties, Meta’s business is also especially prone to economic downturns due to its SMB-heavy customer base. Although inflationary pressures have shown significant improvement in the U.S., which precedes an impending Fed pivot later this year, uncertainties over the economy’s strength persist. Specifically, resilient consumer spending through 2023 was a key driver of stabilizing ad spend across the U.S. Yet the mixed combination of relative strength in the labor market, dwindling pandemic-era savings, rising debt and delinquency rates, alongside robust retail sales exiting 2023 provide a difficult gauge for how Meta’s consumer-focused business will fare through 2024. Meanwhile in China, where local businesses contributed strong ad spending to Meta as a means to improve international reach, the economy also shows little near-term respite from the protracted post-pandemic slump.

However, Meta’s improving ROAS generated for advertisers, supported by proprietary value-add features introduced in the post-ATT era, is expected to reinforce demand. This is further complemented by industrywide tailwinds stemming from cyclical events in the back half of 2024. These include the summer Olympics and the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election, which have historically been drivers of incremental ad spending and will be critical compensatory factors for lingering macroeconomic challenges to the ad demand environment.

Fundamental Considerations

Adjusting our previous forecast for Meta’s actual Q4 performance and forward prospects as discussed in the foregoing analysis, we expect the company’s 2024 revenue to expand 13% y/y to $152.9 billion. Specifically, Family of Apps revenue is expected to expand 14% y/y to $151.1 billion. In addition to the stabilizing demand environment for the core advertising business, Meta also remains well-positioned to benefit further from robust business messaging opportunities – especially with the integration of value-added AI features.

Author

Meanwhile, Reality Labs' revenue is expected to remain stable through 2024, with anticipated y/y decline of -3% to $1.8 billion. The forward assumption considers risks of heightened competition from Apple’s debut of Vision Pro, and mixed interest for the device segment.

Author

Taken together with the foregoing discussion on near-term cost implications, we expect Meta’s net income to expand 18% y/y to $46.2 billion in the current year. The anticipated earnings growth will be driven primarily by sustained top line growth alongside modest margin expansion from the net positive cost impact through improved operating leverage.

Author

Meta_Platforms_-_Forecast_Financial_Information.pdf.

Valuation Considerations

We are increasing our base case price target for Meta stock to $446, which would represent upside potential of 13% from the stock’s last traded price of $394.78 (February 1 close). The base case price is derived from equally weighing outcomes from the multiple-based and discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation approaches.

Author

The DCF analysis considers cash flow projections taken in conjunction with the fundamental forecast discussed in the earlier section. An 10.8% WACC in line with Meta’s capital structure and risk profile is applied. The analysis also assumes an implied perpetual growth rate of 3.5% on terminal EBITDA. This is reflective of the anticipated strength in Meta’s longer-term growth trajectory, as well as the subsequently primary role it plays in maintaining the estimated pace of economic expansion across its core operating regions.

Author Author

The multiple-based approach considers Meta’s P/E multiple and forward earnings growth relative to its comparable big tech peers. We consider Meta’s estimated forward earnings growth relative to the peer group mean, and apply that proportion to the average peer group P/E multiple. The derived multiples are then applied to Meta’s estimated forward earnings to arrive at an equally weighted average price.

Author

Final Thoughts

Meta Platforms, Inc. continues to demonstrate upside potential based on both relative and intrinsic considerations. The stock currently trades at about 7x forward sales and 23x forward earnings, which trails its comparable peers. Meanwhile, the underlying business also demonstrates strong execution on capturing growth opportunities ahead, which reinforces cash flows underpinning Meta’s intrinsic value. The initiation of a quarterly dividend, alongside a $50 billion increase to the authorized share repurchase program, further reinforces confidence about Meta's balance sheet strength critical to underpinning future growth investments and, inadvertently, its valuation prospects. Taken together, we believe Meta Platforms, Inc. stock remains a candidate for further multiple expansions ahead as underlying fundamental prospects come to fruition.