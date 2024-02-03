5 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains Yielding 7.2%

Deagreez

This article is for the many readers who are baffled by the apparent insanity of a market that appears to be melting up in a 2000-style meltdown.

This is an article for those who are terrified that this is just another sucker rally designed to suck you into stocks right before a big recession crash.

But most of all, this article is for those seeking some financial freedom.

Because when it comes to a comfortable retirement, stock prices are vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

Focus Of Fundamentals: Not Stock Prices

Here's an example of how the bond market, the so-called "smart money" on Wall Street, analyzes a company. In this case, Altria's (MO) fundamental risk of default has been slowly but steadily falling for three months.

Rating agencies like S&P are confident in their long-term plans for a smoke-free future as well, thus the positive outlook.

But look at the share price. It's very volatile. Are the cash flows volatile? No. Is the fundamental risk of bankruptcy (the risk of the stock going to zero) volatile? No.

So if the most risk-sensitive income investors in the world, the bond market, aren't freaking out, why are you?

This is just one example out of dozens that I can show you about how the smartest way to achieve your financial goals is to focus on the fundamentals.

There will always be a smart-sounding doomsday prophet you can find for reasons to stay out of stocks forever.

But if you actually want to achieve financial freedom, you better listen to Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in history.

If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.” - Warren Buffett

And let's not forget that what's happening to the broader market or some of the more speculative media darling companies is just noise.

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go. In the end, what matters isn’t crossing the finish line before anybody else but just making sure that you do cross it.” - Ben Graham, the Intelligent Investor

High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats: The Solution To "Market Insanity"

Since bottoming in October 2022, the stock market has staged a face-ripping 40% rally, with the tech-dominated Nasdaq up almost 65%.

With the S&P now trading at almost 20X forward earnings, it's understandable that many people think this rally, which recently ended the 2022 bear market with new record highs, is just another tech bubble.

However, I recently learned something that surprised me that largely explains and even justifies this rally.

Cash-Adjusted PE Ratios Show Stocks To Be Slightly Overvalued

Year EV/EBITDA (Net Cash -Adjusted Earnings) Year EV/EBITDA (Net Cash -Adjusted Earnings) Year EV/EBITDA (Net Cash -Adjusted Earnings) 2008 5.83 2008 7.16 2008 5.97 2009 8.81 2009 10.73 2009 8.82 2010 8.59 2010 10.45 2010 8.23 2011 7.96 2011 9.1 2011 7.53 2012 8.37 2012 8.82 2012 7.6 2013 9.82 2013 11.45 2013 9.43 2014 10.47 2014 11.96 2014 9.98 2015 10.21 2015 10.63 2015 9.91 2016 11.91 2016 12.56 2016 13.39 2017 12.42 2017 14.29 2017 12.8 2018 11.88 2018 13.01 2018 11.93 2019 12.52 2019 14.38 2019 12.91 2020 17.11 2020 20.16 2020 18.25 2021 14.91 2021 17.36 2021 14.62 2022 12.24 2022 14.3 2022 13.13 2023 15.19 2023 18.35 2023 15.19 2024 13.87 2024 16.37 2024 13.48 2025 12.63 2025 14.55 2025 12.41 2026 11.43 2026 12.58 2026 11.37 18-Year Average 11.38 15-Year Average 13.74 15-Year Average 12.12 18-Year Median 11.88 15-Year Median 13.65 15-Year Median 12.61 10-Year Average 13.28 10-Year Average 15.26 10-Year Average 13.59 10-Year Median 12.52 10-Year Median 14.38 10-Year Median 13.13 5-Year Average 13.77 5-Year Average 16.19 5-Year Average 13.77 5-Year Median 13.87 5-Year Median 16.37 5-Year Median 13.48 12-Month Forward 13.75 12-Month Forward 16.20 12-Month Forward 13.38 Historically Overvalued 3.52% Historically Overvalued 6.10% Historically Overvalued -1.56% Click to enlarge

Yes, the market is overvalued, but not nearly as much as you think. Not when you use cash-adjusted earnings, the favorite valuation metric of private equity, which factors in cash and debt on a company's balance sheet.

Imagine a $1 trillion company with $50 billion annually in annual profit. That looks like a 20-PE company, right? But what if that company has $500 billion in cash and no debt? Then, the enterprise value or the cost of acquiring that company is $500 billion, and the PE is just 10.

This is why enterprise value (market cap + cash - debt) is an important factor to consider when assessing valuation.

Pacer

Since 1990, PE ratios have been a good measure of valuation. However, enterprise value is better, resulting in superior average annual returns with lower volatility.

In other words, unlike in 2000, when valuations were 50% historically overvalued and many of the most popular stocks didn't plan for profitability, today, things are totally different.

Magnificent seven trailing PE 41

Magnificent seven forward cash-adjusted PE: 17

Morningstar estimate for Magnificent Seven 5-year growth rate: 15%

Cash-adjusted PEG ratio: 1.13 = Growth at a reasonable price

If you showed the fundamentals of the Magnificent 7 to Peter Lynch and Ben Graham, two legendary value investors, they would likely say they're fully valued but not in a dangerous bubble.

FactSet consensus mag 7 EPS growth in 2024: 22%

2025: 17%

2026: 15%

Chances are good that those buying the Mag 7 today will be happy they did by the end of 2026, assuming they grow as analysts expect.

That means the market is not set up for a 50% crash like in 2000, an 80% Nasdaq crash, or any of the other wild stories you might see in the headlines.

OK, so maybe the mag 7, at 17X cash-adjusted earnings, isn't outrageously priced, but what if you're a yield-focused income investor hungry for a Shark-tank deal?

Well, the good news is that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. So, let me share with you how to find blue chips trading at just 10X cash-adjusted earnings and potentially life-changing 7.2% yields.

How to Find The Best High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats

Here's how I have used our Zen Research Terminal to find the best high-yield dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

From 501 stocks in our Master List to the best sleep-well-at-night ultra-yield opportunities.

All in one minute, thanks to the terminal. This is how I find all my investment ideas.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 321 63.69% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 271 53.77% 3 Blue-Chip Quality or better (10+) 263 52.18% 4 Dividend Champions 68 13.49% 5 5+% Yield 8 1.59% 6 Sort By Yield And set cutoff for 5.5% to target top 5 yielding aristocrats 5 0.99% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

Short, simple, and super effective. It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

5 Dividend Aristocrats Yielding 7.2%

Bottom line up front, here are the fundamentals for these 7.2% yielding dividend aristocrats.

Fundamentals Summary

Yield: 7.2% (5X S&P 500 and 2X more than SCHD or VYM)

(5X S&P 500 and 2X more than SCHD or VYM) Dividend safety: 98% safe (0.5% dividend cut risk)

Overall quality: 93% low-risk Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrats

Credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (4% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

S&P LT Risk management global percentile: 81st = very low risk (very good risk management)

Long-term growth consensus: 4.3%

Long-term total return potential: 11.5% vs 10.0% S&P 500 (FactSet consensus)

Discount to fair value: 20% discount (potential strong buy) vs 5% overvaluation on S&P

Cash-Adjusted PE: 10.4 vs 13.7 S&P

10-year valuation boost: 2.3% annually

10-year consensus total return potential : 7.2% yield + 4.3% growth + 2.3% valuation boost = 13.8% vs 9.5% S&P

: 7.2% yield + 4.3% growth + 2.3% valuation boost = 10-year consensus total return potential: = 264% vs 147% S&P 500

No, the US stock market isn't likely to suffer a lost decade, at least not based on the best data we have today.

But why buy an overvalued market that yields almost nothing when you can buy a very safe 7.2% yield trading at almost single-digit cash-adjusted earnings?

For context, Pitchbook reports that private equity deals are now closing at about 10.5X EV/EBITDA.

Pitchbook

In mid-2023, billionaires were averaging 10.5X cash-adjusted earnings for their sweetheart deals. Today, you can buy these Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrats for the same valuation.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

I've linked articles about each for further research and sorted by yield.

These ultra-yield dividend aristocrats are 20% undervalued. They trade at private-equity-like valuations and offer market-beating 11% to 12% long-term return potential, even ignoring valuation.

In other words, even if you assume that these companies never see multiple expansions and trade at 10X cash-adjusted earnings forever, as long as they grow as expected, they will likely beat the S&P as they have been doing for decades.

Historical Returns Since 1998

Portfolio Visualizer Premium Portfolio Visualizer Premium

But you don't have to wait 10-plus years to earn exceptional returns from these ultra-yield dividend aristocrats.

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2025

If and only if each company grows as analysts expect

And returns to historical market-determined fair value

This is what you will make.

Altria

FAST Graphs

Enbridge

FAST Graphs

Enterprise Product Partners

FAST Graphs

Philip Morris International

FAST Graphs

Realty Income

FAST Graphs

Short-Term Consensus Total Return Summary

78% average total return consensus through 2026 vs 11% S&P

24% annualized total return potential vs 4% S&P

And now compare that to the S&P 500.

S&P 500

FAST Graphs

Here's another way to consider these five ultra-yield aristocrats.

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

Combining these five dividend aristocrats creates as close to a perfect combo of very safe yield, exceptional quality, and amazing value as you can find on Wall Street.

One that is expected to deliver almost 50% of your original investment back to you in safe and growing income in just the next five years.

Risks To Consider

There are no guarantees in life, and stock is risk free.

The same goes for dividends. Very safe dividends, even those with 100% safety scores (such as ENB or O have) simply indicate a 0.5% risk of a dividend cut at this time, based on the currently available data.

It's similar to how a AAA-credit rating (which just two US companies have) indicates S&P's, Moody's, and Fitch's estimate of a 0.09% risk of default over the next 30 years.

It's important to remember the three principles of good investing.

Safety and quality first: These protect you from the fundamental risk of losing 100% of your investment (Buffett's definition of risk) Sound valuation: Buying at a discount creates a margin of safety in case fundamentals weaken after you buy Good risk management always: Diversification and asset allocation that is appropriate for your needs

Ultra SWAN quality simply means as close to perfect quality as possible on Wall Street. It doesn't mean absolute safety, risk-free investments, or that a stock can't or won't suffer bear markets.

Wide-moat dividend aristocrats tend to be ultra-SWANs

But so was GE once

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

As you can see, even these relatively low volatility, Ultra SWAN aristocrats have had plenty of bear markets in the past.

No stock is a bond alternative.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Not even actual correction hedges are guaranteed to go up in a falling market, as the 2022 bear market, the worst bond bear market in history, illustrates.

Each company has a complex risk profile, which is why I included links to articles exploring their full investment thesis, including a comprehensive risk profile.

And it's why I include the S&P Long-Term Risk Management percentile score.

Based on S&P's 1,000 metric models of how a company manages all of its fundamental risks compared to all company's S&P rates (over 8,000)

Enbridge: 98th percentile (exceptional)

Philip Morris: 95th percentile (exceptional)

Realty Income: 83rd percentile (very good)

Enterprise Products: 69th percentile (above-average, bordering on good)

Altria: 59th percentile (average, bordering on above average)

Bottom Line: These Are 5 Dividend Aristocrats Yielding 7.2% That You Can Trust

I understand how many value investors might feel frustrated by a market that seems to defy all the laws of God, man, math, and common sense.

However, it's important to remember that while the media obsesses over the Mag 7 and the S&P more broadly, you shouldn't.

Why do you care if your neighbor's son is making or losing money day trading Bitcoin?

Why do you care whether Cathie Wood is dumping or doubling down on Tesla?

What difference does it make to you whether value or growth is the best investment strategy of the next few years?

The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go. In the end, what matters isn’t crossing the finish line before anybody else but just making sure that you do cross it.” - Ben Graham, the Intelligent Investor

If you invest $1 million equally into Altria, Enbridge, Philip Morris, Enterprise and Realty Income today you may be able to sleep very well at night, while potentially enjoying $72,000 per year in steadily growing and safe income.

You'll be able to enjoy your life, secure in rock-solid balance sheets and very strong risk management.

You'll know that you paid less for your world-beater blue-chips than billionaires are paying for their private equity deals.

And most importantly you'll be able to benefit from 4% to 5% consensus long-term income growth, which is about 2X more than long-term inflation expectations.

7.2% very safe yield today and inflation-beating income growth for decades to come? Now that's what I call a rich retirement dividend dream machine.

While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, if you follow the principles of safety and quality first, and sound valuation and good risk management always, you can achieve a 97% probability of success.

And that's as close to a guarantee as you'll ever find in finance.