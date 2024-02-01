Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ethereum: Catalysts In Plain Sight (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Ethereum has not had any significant catalysts since the 2021 NFT hype cycle, and the liquid staking narrative during the transition to proof-of-stake consensus.
  • The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has created anticipation for a spot Ethereum ETF, which could happen sometime this year.
  • ETH's upcoming Dencun Upgrade synergetically aligns with the potential approval of a spot Ether ETF, setting the stage for better throughput.

Ethereum USD (ETH-USD), the second-largest crypto by market cap, has not had any significant catalyst since the NFT hype of the last bull

Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Yesterday, 7:20 PM
A rising bitcoin lifts all boats. I think that once that halvening occurs the bull run will resume. I’m looking for at least double the previous high - I think we can get to $10,000 during this run. I own Ethe because I think that they will allow ether ETFs and Ethe will convert just like gbtc. My next target for Ethe is in the low to mid 30s.
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
$ETHE, $ETH and Solana $SOL all very strong bets this cycle. Long them all!
