CGMS: Exciting New Bond Fund, 6.4% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF is a new active fixed-income ETF launched in 2022.
  • The fund seeks current income, investing primarily in U.S. domiciled issuers. Over 70% of its current collateral is invested in corporate bonds, although the fund has a broad mandate.
  • CGMS achieved outstanding results in the past year, posting a total return of over 8%, with a low annualized volatility of only 5.6%.
  • Via its ratings composition, the main risk factor now for CGMS is represented by credit spreads. High-yield credit spreads are currently close to historic lows.
  • The fund maintains a balanced collateral quality approach with approximately 50% investment grade names, 40% junk, and 10% cash.

Thesis

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) is a new fixed income exchange traded fund that came to market in 2022. We have seen a plethora of new bond funds getting IPO-ed

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

