Thesis

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) is a new fixed income exchange traded fund that came to market in 2022. We have seen a plethora of new bond funds getting IPO-ed in the past year and a half as a direct result of higher interest rates and thus better yields from the bonds asset class. Nothing was exciting in fixed income land when rates were close to zero, hence the massive spike in 'innovative' technology companies with negative earnings that saw significant retail capital inflow. Times have changed.

In this article we are going to analyze CGMS, its risk factors and profit contributors, and derive an opinion regarding the attractiveness of the fund and asset class as well as an optimal entry point.

Multi-sector bond fund with a high yield

The ETF is a multi-sector fund that seeks current income as its primary objective. As per its literature:

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in issuers domiciled within the United States. In seeking to achieve a high level of current income, the fund invests in a broad range of debt securities across the credit spectrum including high-yield corporate debt, investment grade corporate debt and securitized debt. The fund may opportunistically invest in other sectors including, but not limited to, U.S. government debt, municipal debt and non-corporate credit, in response to market conditions.

Currently, the fund is overweight corporate bonds:

Asset Classes (Fund Fact Sheet)

Corporate bonds represent over 70% of its current collateral, followed by MBS obligations. Kindly note, the MBS sleeve is not your usual AAA Agency MBS bond bucket. We are going to have a closer look via an example below.

The vehicle has a balanced approach when it comes to collateral quality, with roughly 40% sub-investment grade bonds and roughly 50% investment grade names:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

It is interesting to note that as opposed to the JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) which we recently covered here, this fund does not take a bar-belled approach to its composition. JPIE has a significant AAA bucket via its Agency MBS obligations, bucket which is as large as its sub-investment grade one. CGMS takes more risk, and it represents a play on an even-keeled corporate portfolio. The fund keeps its 'wings' (i.e. AAA or CCC names) almost at 0% allocation.

As mentioned above, and as can be derived from its ratings table, the fund does not invest currently in 'plain vanilla' AAA Agency MBS bonds. As an example, we will have a look at 'Multifamily Connecticut Avenue Securities MCAS_23-01', an asset which is in the top-10 holdings for the name:

Fannie Mae priced its third Multifamily Connecticut Avenue Securities transaction, MCAS Series 2023-01, a $595 million note offering. MCAS, Fannie Mae's issuance program designed to share credit risk on its multifamily conventional guaranty book of business, complements the successful risk sharing in its Delegated Underwriting and Servicing and Multifamily Credit Insurance Risk Transfer programs.

You can read more about Fannie Mae Credit Risk Transfer transactions here, but ultimately retail investors need to understand they are taking credit risk via the MCAS holding, and this is not your usual AAA Agency bond with rates risk.

Higher risk comes with a higher reward, as the vehicle displays a 6.4% 30-day SEC yield, and a 6.9% yield to worst. The vehicle obtains its returns with a 4.2 years duration, higher than JPIE's 3 years.

Risk factors and volatility

The fund's main risk factor is represented by credit spreads, followed by rates. Via its build, the vehicle takes an average risk profile with a 7.7% standard deviation and a 5.6% annualized volatility. You can find the risk metrics on Seeking Alpha's 'Risk' tab for the fund.

Credit spreads are the main risk factor here, since the fund does not have a significant concentration in MBS bonds/AAA assets. The vehicle can be thought of as an even blend between investment grade and junk bonds, a blend which happens in the middle of the credit spectrum (i.e. overweight BBB/BB names). Kindly keep in mind this is an active ETF, hence its collateral composition can change as per the manager's views.

The fund had a fairly shallow drawdown in the past year, consistent with its volatility metrics:

Data by YCharts

The drawdown occurred mainly during the higher rates / wider spreads environment witnessed in October/November 2023, and the fund had an almost -6% drawdown.

Attractive returns given the volatility profile

The fund has posted outstanding results in the past year given its composition:

Data by YCharts

The vehicle posted a total return in excess of 8%, very closely correlated with the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), although CGMS contains only 40% sub-investment grade names. Its active management and smart collateral selection contributed towards this performance. To note, the fund charges 39 bps as its management fee.

Also to note that the fund's total return amply exceeded the fund's annualized volatility profile, telling a retail investor that the vehicle tends to cover its drawdowns via its returns during a calendar year. These are all very attractive analytics for a bond fund.

What is an optimal time to buy this name?

While we have already seen peak rates, CGMS' main risk factor is constituted by credit spreads. A retail investor needs to be finely attuned to the level of spreads in a macro context in order to choose an optimal entry point:

HY Credit Spreads (FT)

High yield credit spreads are scrapping the bottom of their historic range, touching the bottom decile level. Similarly, investment grade bond spreads (BBB spreads in our case) are at the bottom of their 5-year range. By looking at spreads only, this is a time to lighten up on exposure, not a buying opportunity.

Credit dislocation can come at you fast, and we think the year will be marked by one or two periods of volatility. When high-yield spreads are going to move closer to the median line above, that will represent an attractive entry point. As a rule of thumb, utilize the fund's 5.6% annualized volatility as a trading flag. A move close to -5.6% from today's levels represents an attractive buy signal here.

While tech mega-caps and artificial intelligence have been the talk of the market, and have gathered significant investor capital, there is an undercurrent of tightening credit happening in the background. A deteriorating CRE picture has renewed pressure on small banks, with the KRE bank ETF down significantly in the past two days (down over -8% as of the writing of this article). We do not think we are going to have another regional bank collapse, however the impact to banks will be felt in tighter lending conditions and less available credit. In a risk-off move that will have an outsized impact on credit spreads in the wider market.

Conclusion

CGMS is a new fixed income ETF that falls in the active funds category. With an income-oriented strategy, the vehicle invests in a broad range of traditional U.S. dollar denominated asset classes. The ETF seeks to take advantage of investment opportunities across high yield, investment grade and securitized sectors, and is currently overweight corporate bonds. The fund's current parsing is roughly 50% investment grade, 40% junk and 10% cash, with a concentration on BBB and BB names.

The fund has an active approach to its collateral selection, and its sleeves can change throughout time. The fund has a 6.4% 30-day SEC yield, and has achieved a total return in excess of 8% in the past year with a low -5.6% drawdown. The main risk factor here is represented by credit spreads, which are at very low levels currently. The current market price is not an attractive entry point into this exciting new fund, and a retail investor would do well to wait for a -4% to -5% drawdown (close to its annualized volatility) before entry.