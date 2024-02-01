simpson33

January 31st was a rather exciting day for shareholders of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA, NASDAQ:PARA). After news broke that media mogul Byron Allen offered to buy up the company for approximately $14.3 billion, shares of the A units skyrocketed 21.6%, while shares of the B units jumped 6.7%.

In some respects, Paramount Global has been struggling as of late. So those who are not the most bullish on the business likely view this as a mass of win. And truthfully, I don't think it's necessarily wrong to view the offer in this way.

The big question, however, is what comes next. The prospect of a bidding war is not out of the question and, in that kind of scenario, shareholders could achieve tremendous upside. Simultaneously, the company's troubles make it far from an ideal prospect. After weighing all of these factors, I believe that a more bullish stance than what I had previously likely makes sense. So because of that, I have decided to upgrade the stock from a "hold" to a "buy."

A speculative move

For some time now, there have been rumors that something might be going on in the entertainment space. As recently as December of last year, rumors began circulating that the management teams at both Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) were in discussions to potentially merge. Neither company has been performing as well as investors would like. So, some combination that would allow cost cutting might very well create some value for shareholders. At the time, I was not surprised about these rumors. It makes sense for two second-tier streaming and entertainment giants to join forces in order to keep up with the leaders in the space.

I was surprised, however, by news that Byron Allen, through his firm, Allen Media Group, had offered to acquire Paramount Global in an all-cash deal valuing the company at $14.3 billion. This was based on an offer price for the Class A common units of $28.58 and for the Class B common units of $21.53. The difference between the two units is that the Class A ones have voting rights, while the Class B units do not. Compared to where shares closed at immediately before this news broke, the offer translated to a premium for the Class B common shares of 57.4%, while for the Class A units it translated to a premium of 48.9%.

There is, of course, more to the picture than just the stock. When you factor in net debt and other parts of the company, you end up with an enterprise value of about $29.69 billion. Now, to be very clear, we have had some other interesting news come to light since this development became public. For starters, news broke late in the day on January 31st that Byron Allen had originally bid $18.5 billion for the company in April of 2023. But that deal was ultimately rejected by the Board of Directors at the business. Given that this now represents a decrease compared to what was seen last year, it wouldn't be a surprise if the top brass at Paramount Global turns the current offer down as well. However, that brings us to the second development, which suggests that at the firm is at least taking this seriously.

This involves a rumor that the Board has formed a committee aimed at considering strategic alternatives that could include a sale of the business. But this might not be the only opportunity available. As I mentioned already, rumors were circulating late last year about a potential merger between Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery. Add on top of this the claim that David Ellison Had some talks with Paramount Global about merging it with his own company, Skydance Media, before making a preliminary bid for National Amusements (which owns a big chunk of Paramount), and it's not hard to imagine a bidding war breaking out that could push shares of Paramount Global meaningfully higher than where they are today.

One of the best investments that I have made over the past 12 months involved something a bit similar to this. Last year, it became clear that there were multiple parties interested in buying up United States Steel (X). That ended up in the announcement of a major purchase of the company by a foreign player at a price that well exceeded what anybody else anticipated. But in my mind, a buyout of US Steel was virtually a sure thing, while Paramount Global is still up for grabs.

For starters, there were multiple confirmed suitors for US Steel. As of right now, the only confirmed offer for Paramount comes from Byron Allen, who does not exactly have the greatest track record. As pointed out by CNBC, he has made several attempts to buy up assets from other businesses in recent years. From March of 2020 through December of last year, he explored, and sometimes even bid on, five different prospective transactions. The largest in the traditional entertainment space was $10 billion to acquire ABC and other networks currently owned by The Walt Disney Company (DIS). It wouldn't be a surprise to see this be another failed attempt.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In my view, some sort of transaction regarding Paramount Global should be considered a big positive for shareholders. The fact of the matter is that the company has seen better days. If we look at the most recent financial data, which covers the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year, we see that revenue has remained virtually flat year over year, inching down only slightly from $22.02 billion to $22.01 billion. The company went from a net profit of $1.08 billion to a net loss of $1.12 billion. Operating cash flow went from $219 million to negative $174 million. And if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a drop from $1.49 billion to $1.05 billion. Lastly, EBITDA for the business went from $2.78 billion to just under $2 billion.

Paramount Global

The enterprise has seen weakness across two of its three operating segments. The TV Media segment, for instance, saw revenue fall from $15.85 billion to $14.92 billion. Most of that pain came from an 11% drop in advertising revenue because of weakness in the global advertising market. Even domestically, advertising sales were down 10% year over year. Although, management did say that some of that decline was due to a strong 2022 caused by midterm elections. With 2024 being an election year, there could be some turnaround in a positive direction on that front.

Paramount Global

The other segment to experience some pain is the Filmed Entertainment segment. Despite a 24% surge in advertising revenue, the paltry amount that it makes up of total sales still allowed overall revenue for the segment to drop 17%. This was led by a 35% decline in theatrical revenue that management chalked up to a strong 2022 year because of the financial success of Top Gun: Maverick. In another article that I wrote recently, I talked about the theatrical industry. We have seen a nice turnaround from where we bottomed out during the pandemic. But the industry still has a lot of work to do in order to truly recover. This is a space that I would not be surprised to see suffer for another year or two.

Paramount Global

The only bright spot for shareholders has been the Direct-to-Consumer segment. Advertising revenue has jumped 18% while subscription revenue has skyrocketed 48%. This has allowed overall revenue for the segment to grow by 39% from $3.51 billion to $4.87 billion. Most of the increase has come from the company's primary streaming service, Paramount+ which reported a 57% surge in revenue from $1.97 billion to $3.09 billion.

Throughout 2022, the streaming service saw some rather remarkable growth. In the first quarter of 2022, for instance, it boasted 39.6 million paid subscribers. By the end of the year, that had grown to 55.9 million. Unfortunately, growth has slowed since then. By the end of the third quarter, it had risen only modestly to 63.4 million. The good news is that while subscriber growth has slowed, the firm continues to see average revenue per subscriber increase. By the end of the third quarter, it totaled $5.98 per month. That's up from the $5.13 per month seen one year earlier. While this may not seem like a big disparity, when applied to the number of subscribers the company currently has, it translates to an extra $646.7 million annually. And almost all of that should be extra cash flow.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

My problem with the streaming platform is that, despite being tied with Comcast (CMCSA)-owned peacock, Paramount+ is the lowest priced of the major streaming platforms out there. And yet, it has not been able to capture the same kind of market share as other platforms. Disney, for instance, just hit a new all-time high of core subscribers for its Disney+ service of 112.6 million. This is on top of the 37.6 million Hotstar subscribers that it has. Even Warner Bros. Discovery, a second-tier streaming service, boasts 95.1 million subscribers despite charging 66.7% more for its lowest add supported tier than Paramount+ does. It also charges 33.4% more for its ad-free tier and has an even higher premium offering on top of that. Now, to be fair, management is forecasting 20% or greater ARPU (average revenue per user) growth for Paramount+ for this year. That could be a boon for the business, but it remains to be seen whether it can get customers to pay more.

Paramount Global

I am optimistic in general about the streaming market. But I believe that there is only room for two or three major players in the space. Everybody else will either go out of business or be confined to a particular niche or will serve as a discount offering that will survive off of the low margins. At this time, I believe that Disney+ and Netflix (NFLX) are the two primary streaming services likely to thrive. Although Warner Bros. Discovery is a large player, I believe that at the end of the day the support that Hulu has by being owned by Disney could make it the other of the potentially three major streaming platforms to do well. Nowhere on that list of big winners do I see Paramount+.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On an absolute basis, I would say that Paramount Global shares look affordable. But considering the condition of the company, some sort of discount should be justified anyways. If we annualize results seen for the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year relative to the same time one year earlier, I would expect the company to generate adjusted operating cash flow for 2023 of $1.12 billion and EBITDA of $2.36 billion.

As you can see in the chart above, which matches these financial figures against the implied buyout price as offered at the moment and also values the company based on current pricing, the company is trading at multiples that are not exactly unreasonable, but that are not great, either. When you consider the weakening that the firm has seen over the past year, I would say that this makes PARA stock more or less fairly valued as it is priced today.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I find what is going on regarding Paramount Global to be interesting. Fundamentally speaking, the company is far from great. It has seen some meaningful weaknesses over the past year or so. Its streaming platform is growing, but that growth has slowed considerably.

So if you look at the business from the perspective of no deal transpiring, I think that the "Hold" rating I assigned it in May of last year still applies. In the worst case, shares are more or less fairly valued as they are today. This means that I would anticipate limited downside if no firm deal comes out of all of these recent developments.

On the other hand, there is a real chance that something big could transpire with Paramount Global stock. And if it does, especially if it involves multiple parties bidding, then the Paramount Global stock upside could be quite nice. This creates a very binary play for shareholders, where downside risk is limited and upside risk could be material. And it's only because of that, that I think a modest upgrade to a "Buy" makes sense.