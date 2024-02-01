Koh Sze Kiat/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF), for which I recommended a hold rating as the business performance in China was uncertain given the challenges back then and that the valuation wasn’t cheap, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I revised my hold rating to a buy rating as the valuation is now much cheaper (embedding low expectations) and there is positive growth momentum going ahead into FY24.

Investment thesis

It has been roughly a year since I gave an update on Kone, and in hindsight, my take on the stock was right—to sit this one out—as the share price or valuation back then was not attractive. Now that valuation has fallen from ~16x forward EBITDA (March 2023) to 14x forward EBITDA (-1 standard deviation) and China performance is showing signs of stabilization (more below), I think this is a great time to give an update.

Starting with the results, Kone reported total 4Q23 sales of EUR2.81 billion, missing consensus by ~2% but growing 0.7% on a constant currency [CC] basis. While revenue was pretty much flat vs. last year, EBIT was down by EUR6 million from EUR365 million in 4Q22 to EUR359 million in 4Q23. That said, margin was up by 30 basis points. The cost structure below the EBIT line was flat compared to last year, and as a result, Kone reported EPS of EUR0.53, the same as in 4Q22. On a full-year basis, sales were flat compared to FY22, where FY23 saw $10.95 billion and FY22 saw $10.91 billion in sales. However, EBIT saw 16% growth as margin improved by ~100 bps, and EPS saw 16% growth to EUR 1.79 vs. FY22 EUR 1.49.

Own calculation

Underlying the headline figures, I believe orders performance over the past few quarters has shown that Kone performance is on good momentum to perform even better in FY24. In 4Q23, Kone saw 10.5% order growth CC, which was the strongest performing quarter in FY23 and the first time growth has gone past 10% since 1Q22. I believe this also indicated strong momentum going into FY24. Further complementing my point that momentum is positive for FY24 is that sequential trends were positive in NBS (New Building Solutions) sales and orders (now recovered to stable on a CC basis vs. negative performance previously).

Own calculation

Going deeper, my focus was on China's performance—whether it has shown any signs of stabilization or improvement—which performed really well, in my opinion. Looking at order growth, China has finally recovered to positive y/y growth after six quarters of negative growth, which is largely due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy. The notable part about 4Q23 positive growth is that the industry is still declining, which means Kone is gaining a lot of market share. Specifically, management noted that they grew orders by more than 10% when the entire market was negative (trending in the -5 to -10% range).

Own calculation

This is an important point to note because it shows that Kone is consolidating market share when the market is weak, where subscale players are being forced out of the market. On this point, I also think it's fair to give management credit where they properly positioned themselves by adjusting pricing to capture share in the Chinese market. It also indicates that Kone is benefiting from economies of scale, where its operating model is able to achieve similar margins while reducing prices. When the Chinese economy recovers eventually (as it does for every economic cycle), Kone will be in a much better position to capture more share because of its larger scale.

And this is something where we are that's our estimate at this point. And what I can say so far has been that we've done a very good job in my mind in pricing in services and have been able to mitigate the cost impact with pricing. so the orders that we're booking, so margin is slightly down, but we've been able to mitigate with productivity and overall cost environment, the impact, somewhat of the pricing in the market. 4Q23 earnings results call

Zooming out again to the broader picture, I believe the overall outlook has turned a lot favorable for Kone for FY24 vs. FY23, where the economic outlook was outright poor and sluggish. On the market outlook, management outlined nine of the 12 end markets that are set to see growth in 2024. China NBS remains the weakest of all, but remember that Kone is gaining share here, so growth will not be as bad as the market. There is also an upcoming catalyst that could lead to outperformance in the US when the Fed cuts rates, igniting the next upcycle of infrastructure and capital investments by businesses as the cost of capital comes down.

KONE

Valuation has become attractive at this level

Relative to the last time I wrote about Kone, one of the main motivators for me to turn bullish is that expectations are low now. The valuation has come down by two multiple turns to 14x forward EBITDA, which is at the low end of the Kone trading range. If we look at Kone's historical valuation performance, the stock has traded within a range of 13.6x forward EBITDA to 19x forward EBITDA and an average of 16x. Over the entire past 10 years, Kone has almost always traded above 14x, and every time it dips below it, it bounces back with strength. This tells me that expectations typically reach trough levels when Kone is trading at this level. Looking ahead, management guides sales to be stable or to grow slightly on a CC basis and guides further improvements in the adj. EBIT margin in 2024.

Own calculation

My target price for Kone, based on my model, is EUR 56.57. My model assumptions are that Kone will grow low single digits in FY24, continuing the momentum seen in 4Q23, benefiting from China growth recovery and positive industry growth across 9 out of 12 end markets in FY24. As the global economy gradually recovers, FY25 should see more positive growth. Margins should continue to expand as Kone sees operating leverage from a larger revenue base. I expect margins to reach 15+% in FY25 as they trend towards where the Otis EBITDA margin is (Otis has a larger revenue base). As Kone business performance normalizes, I expect the market to revalue valuations back up to the Kone historical average.

Risk

China's performance could get a lot worse from here as consumer spending stays weak and the economy faces more complications from the growing number of bankruptcies in the property sector, which will pull down the overall economy. While Kone can continue to capture shares, it is unlikely to escape unscathed.

Conclusion

I upgrade Kone's rating from hold to buy as I see positive growth momentum anticipated going into FY24, as Kone reported strong performance in 4Q23 order growth and improved performance in China. Especially in China, I believe Kone's strategic market positioning, evident in its ability to gain share during challenging periods and leverage economies of scale, bodes well for future growth.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.