Introduction

With many Closed-End-Funds selling at historic levels, the FOMC looking like they won't raise rates again, and current Federal income tax rates set to expire after next year, it is a good time to consider Municipal bond funds. When reviewing some of the most popular Nuveen National Municipal Bond CEFs, the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), which I reviewed last June, stands out on return but average otherwise, is covered here. After reviewing NZF and comparing to three other Nuveen CEFs, I would still rate this choice as the best Buy.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund review

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities rated Baa/BBB or better with an average maturity of around 18 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor’s (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The CEF started in 2001.

Last April, two other Nuveen Municipal Bond CEFs were merged into the NZF CEF (NUO and NKG).

NZF Holdings review

Fund characteristics provided by Nuveen were:

NZF is allowed to invest in both investment and below investment grade debt.

Rules permit NZF to have up to 55% rated BBB or lower, which muddies the water in my view since BBB is still investment-grade, lower ratings are not. Just over 12% is rated below BBB as of this reporting date.

The Top 10 states are as follows.

The next state is under 3% with over 40 states represented. It is important to keep in mind, the state is based on issuer location, not state-level obligations. With rates up, the CEF has only 1.5% maturing before 2026. While over 22% are callable before 2026, depending on where rates were 20-30 years, the ability to refinance at lower rates based on today's rates might be limited.

That natural turnover is important as replacing bonds with higher coupons would benefit later payouts.

NZF Top holdings

Despite holding 775 issues, the Top 20 comes to 23% of the portfolio; the smallest 500 positions only come to 20% of the total weight: nice for possible diversity, not much help for performance and adds managing costs.

NZF Distributions review

After steady cuts since early 2022, the BOD raised the payout at their October 2023 meeting to slightly above what it was at the end of 2022. Like many (all?) Nuveen CEFs, NZF uses a managed distribution policy, which Nuveen defines as such:

Closed-end fund managed distribution programs are designed to facilitate regular, relatively consistent distributions to shareholders, typically by 1) estimating a fund’s long-term total return (both income and long-term appreciation, net of expenses) and 2) setting a regular monthly or quarterly distribution amount intended to match the fund’s total distributions to its total return over time.

NZF Price and NAV review

There are at least two good reasons to buy a CEF at a discount. First, to enhances your yield. Second is the hope that the discount will close, which enhances your total return.

The prior chart shows NZF seldom traded at a premium but its current discount is wide compared to historical levels, only surpassed during the GFC. Even a shrinkage to under 10% provides a nice performance boost from the current level. One reason Nuveen gave for raising the payout was to shrink the fund's discount. My understanding is the following actions that are unfolding should help too in terms of investors seeing smaller discounts.

The yield curve that contributed to widespread dividend cuts among funds is starting to reverse with the philosophy change at the FOMC.

Funds need to offer competitive dividends and the discount helps. The recent payout increase lowers this need.

Lower inflation expectations mean longer rates should decline, which favors funds that own longer-term municipal bonds.

As short-term rates fall, the cost of leverage falls too, which increases the purpose of using leverage, positive income generation.

Strategy and performance comparison review

Here I will compare how NZF has done, with inclusion of other Nuveen National Municipal Bond CEFs whose strategies have slight difference from NZF to see if getting that deep into the “strategy weeds” is a good use of an investor’s time doing due diligence. I chose three CEFs for this analysis:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc (NEA)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Here is how the four compare on strategy points.

Factor NZF NEA NXP NVG Asset Exposure $4.3b $6.3b $697m $4.9b Leverage 39% 39% 0% 40% Fees/interest expense 107/236 96/274 23/0 107/262 Price $11.89 $11.03 $14.50 $11.90 Premium/Discount -14.4% -14.6% -1.00% -14.1% Strategy IG/HY IG/AMT-free IG IG/HY Yield 4.4% 4.7% 4.0% 5.0% Earnings/dist ratio 81% 79% 101% 82% Average coupon 5.42% 4.89% 4.92% 4.97% Average Bond price $96.38 $99.31 $93.14 $93.16 Effective duration (yrs) 13.6 13.0 7.4 14.1 Click to enlarge

While their current data points being close, the returns over the last 20 years show some diversity.

As one might expect, the best CEF as measured by CAGR changes with the time period examined.

Conclusion

Unless an investor wants a CEF without leverage, I would skip NXP with it having the shortest duration (and maturity) as it should underperform the other listed CEFs with much longer values when rates start to decline. In a similar vein, avoiding HY bonds via NEA has cost those investors return. Since many municipal bonds are free of AMT taxes, owning a CEF that only holds those bonds was not a winning strategy for most investors. Based on those comments, I would give NZF the strongest Buy amongst these four.

Portfolio strategy

After the January FOMC meeting, the futures market shifted to neutral for a March cut in the FFR, but jumped to a 90% probability for one in May. The ebb and flow of investor expectations on when cuts will start, maybe more so than their depth, played a large part on how these assets have priced since the summer as that sets the yield assuming the fund’s payouts hold steady. Of course, if the fund holds a high percent in floating-rate assets or is highly leveraged, both of those factors come into play, with them slightly offsetting the other.

With the deficits some states are experience (California for example), the need to issue more tax-back bonds might increase, which could dpress prices some to handle the supply. On the "plus" side, Uncle Same is running massive deficits despite a robust economic picture, meaning the current tax rates that expire after 2025 might not be renewed. If filers in the 25% bracket suddenly find themselves in the 33% bracket, their after-tax yield on a 5% muni bond goes from 6.7% to 7.5%. That should increase the demand.