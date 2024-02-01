Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Q2, Cloud Shines But Valuation Is Cloud-High

Feb. 01, 2024 8:08 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation reported record quarterly revenue of $62 billion, exceeding estimates and marking 5 consecutive quarters of record revenue.
  • Intelligent cloud revenue increased 20% YoY, reaching a record $25.90 billion, with continued growth expected in Q3.
  • Price matters even for the best of stocks, and Microsoft is no exception.
  • Stock appears technically overbought as well.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently reported its Q2 numbers as Seeking Alpha has covered here. The stock lost nearly 3% following the report on the market's worst day since September 2023. Interestingly, my most recent

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

J
Jlexus1953
Yesterday, 8:44 PM
Comments (2.28K)
Agree the valuation is excessive while the company execution is superlative.
The market is flush with sky high valuations such as AMD at 46 x earnings and Apple which is struggling to grow at 30x Amazon at 47 x earnings, Nvidia at over 50 x earnings. I own the stock since 2010 initially buying at $24 and my last addition was at $220 several years ago which I lamented about for some time as it’s now almost doubled.
Microsoft is a well diversified company with great management and arguably one of the best CEO’s. Azure is clearing gaining on AWS as it continues to grow at 30% while AWS is at 13 so if this continues it will at some point overtake the number 1 position in a gigantic market projects to be 650 billion by 2030 so Azure alone could generate what Microsoft in its entirety is generating at some point
. Microsoft is innovative clearly at the forefront of AI. They have made very accretive acquisitions although I still do not see spending 69 billion on Activision a company generating 8-9 billion in sales and 2 billion in profit but management gets the benefit of the doubt based on past track record. They have deep penetration in thousands of Fortune 5000 companies.
As Microsoft continues to grow precipitously scale will constitute a headwind.
As stated with the Activision purchase and added investment to support AI and Cloud growth cash on hand has evaporated and I would like to see a future build up to perhaps 100 billion. A pause on stock acceleration would probably be a blessing but more likely the stock will continue to accelerate and then retreat on some misgiving. I would be cautious, patient and careful but also mindful that Microsoft stock will ultimately go higher along with its dividend
q
qquizz
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
Comments (82)
It is common for MSFT to be in "overbought" territory for years at a time. Zoom out.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 8:09 PM
Comments (5.94K)
Valuation is just one metric. Going higher, regardless.
