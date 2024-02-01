VioletaStoimenova

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise noted

Investment Thesis

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSX:GIB.A:CA) just reported its Q1 2024 results this week which was in line with consensus estimates. As a global IT consulting company with over 90,000 consultants around the world, the company operates in many industries including communications, energy, banking, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and transportation, the company is very well diversified and is poised to ride many of the long-term tailwinds in the global IT industry. Historically, the company has had a great track record of delivering exceptional returns to shareholders by compounding capital at attractive rates of return. I expect this to continue given its strong backlog and impressive margin expansion over time.

Background

CGI has had impressive share price performance over the last few decades. In the last ten years, the company has returned a 340.6% return for shareholders compared to the TSX's 53.5% return. As one of the largest companies on the TSX with a market capitalization of $35 billion, about the same size as National Bank (NA:CA), one of the big six banks in Canada, CGI has clearly delivered amazing returns for a company with annual revenues of $14.5 billion annually (S&P Capital IQ).

Data by YCharts

Despite the very impressive financial performance, revenue growth hasn't been as exceptional. Since 2013, sales are up only about 44% contrasted with share price returns of 341%. But as shown below, the company has also expanded EBITDA margins by 400 bps which has led to a near doubling in profitability. The remaining portion of returns have therefore been as a result of multiple expansion.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Q1 2024 Results

When looking at the recent results for the company, CGI had Q1 sales of $3.60 billion which was a beat of $920 million on a revenue front. While this represented an increase of 4.4% year over year, the top line figure was up only 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Just as was presented in Q4 2023 numbers, government sales continue to drive topline growth for the company, representing the largest segment for overall sales at 36%. Government sales were up 7.5% year over year. Utilities and communications was also very strong up 6.7%. The main detractor in sales was in the financial services segment which was essentially flat (pipeline was up 12% however).

Overall, I'd say there were no major surprises during the quarter on the sales front, but the company did announce a beat in EPS which clocked in at $1.83 per share (a beat of $0.47). As an acquisitive company that does many deals, EPS can be impacted by integration and acquisition expenses so a major beat or miss in any one quarter doesn't have much predictive value for a company like CGI in my view.

As margins tend to be pretty consistent year to year, I believe the numbers that have the most predictive value for the company are the total backlog and bookings figures. During the quarter, the company had global backlog of $26.6 billion (about 1.8x revenue) which is rising pretty steadily quarter to quarter. Regarding bookings, Q1 bookings represented 116% of revenue (ie. book to bill ratio) for the quarter and was up 3.8% year over year. While managed services is pushing up that booking figure (represented 57% of bookings), the main concern in my view is that bookings are taking longer to convert to revenue.

Another concern of mine was that management indicated that the macroeconomic environment is still fairly challenging. While some types of IT are essential services, discretionary IT spending is still pretty low given the broader economic environment which is hampering demand near-term. That said, I believe this will push spend further out a few quarters in somewhat of a rebound effect.

With management indicating that they are already seeing some signs of improvement, it wouldn't surprise me to see discretionary IT spending pick up in the back half of the year into early 2025. To conclude the quarter, CGI also announced that it was renewing its NCIB to buy up to 20,457,737 Class A shares, which represents about 10% of the company's float. Historically, the company has had a pretty good track record of buying back stock each year. Since 2013, shares outstanding have been reduced by about a third (S&P Capital IQ).

In terms of my outlook going forward, I would expect management to pick up the pace of acquisitions. This year was a pretty slow year for M&A at CGI (not even 10% the size of acquisitions done in 2022) and management indicated that they are optimistic on the opportunity set present, seeing potential targets they could acquire in the U.S., France, Germany and the U.K. CGI is no stranger to M&A, having executed well on previous deals in the past as part of their 'Build and Buy' profitable growth strategy. With over $1.2 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $2.7 billion of liquidity, the company would likely need very little reliance on debt to finance its acquisitions.

Balance Sheet (Company Filings)

Valuation

Based on the 8 sellside analysts who cover CGI Inc's stock, there are 7 buy ratings and 1 sell rating. The average price target is $154.89, with a high estimate of $170.33 and a low estimate of $128.96 (source: TD Estimates). From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies just 2.88% upside, indicating that analysts don't see much upside in the current share price.

As mentioned earlier, despite the share price returning exceptional returns for investors, revenues and profitability are up only marginally and so we've seen that play out in the historical EV to EBITDA range over time, with the multiple increasing about 3.5 turns to 13.0x EV/EBITDA. To be fair, the market multiple has also increased as well over the last decade so that should also be factored into the analysis. At present, shares trade at about 12.3x forward EBITDA and 19.6x forward P/E so the stock seems neither expensive nor cheap and is likely fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

Compared to competitors like Accenture (ACN), DXC Technology (DXC), Hewlett Packard (HPE), and IBM (IBM), these companies have an average multiple of 13.2x so the valuation of CGI seems to be in line with the peer group. On valuation, I'd say that shares of CGI don't look to be a screaming buy but for someone looking to add diversification to a portfolio with an IT name, this wouldn't be a bad pick.

In terms of risks, the big one would be a slowdown in overall economic activity that could slow down overall IT spending. So far, we haven't seen that take place in the company's backlog, which I view as a pretty good indicator of what sales are likely to look like going forward. In a recessionary environment, I'd view CGI as a more defensive name to own as it has 36% of its sales coming from government (very predictable revenue stream), 22% from financial services, and 13% from communications and utilities.

Another risk might be the risk of the company's founders owning 55% of the votes. As I've discussed in other articles, management and other key company personnel that own significant controlling stakes in a company can be negative if the managers act in their own self-interest, but that hasn't been true in CGI's case. Over time, the company has had a pretty good track record of creating value for shareholders through a combination of margin expansion, accretive acquisitions, and share repurchases.

Conclusion

In summary, this was another good quarter for CGI. While there may be some uncertainty related to the broader macroeconomic environment with discretionary IT spending down, these issues are likely temporary with indications that the worst is behind us and that things are starting to improve with backlog and bookings looking strong. With a great balance sheet and ample liquidity, I believe the company is poised to pick up the pace again on acquisitions, especially if valuations were to come down in the sector as a result of broader economic headwinds. Despite my relative optimistic outlook, the valuation doesn't' present a compelling buying opportunity yet, so I will be waiting on the sidelines. At a valuation closer to 10x EBITDA or around CAD$130 a share, I'd be inclined to buy the stock. For now, I rate shares as a 'hold'.